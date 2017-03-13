Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon et Christophe Dilys
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 5 avril 2017
1h 56mn

Carl Schuricht - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 5 avril 2017

Carl Schuricht fait partie de, voire est, l'histoire de la direction d'orchestre. À l'occasion des cinquante ans de sa mort, Frédéric Lodéon rend hommage à ce chef, né dans l'ancienne Prusse-Occidentale, exilé, menacé par les nazis, et spécialiste du répertoire austro-germanique.

Carl Schuricht - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 5 avril 2017
Carl Schuricht, © Photo montage, d'après Mrs. Martha Schuricht & Photographers Carl Schuricht - Th
Carl Schuricht - The Complete Decca Recordings
Carl Schuricht - The Complete Decca Recordings, © Decca

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
35e symphonie, "Haffner", en ré majeur, KV 385
Quatrième mouvement, Presto

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956

Franz Schubert
8e symphonie, "Inachevée", D. 759
Premier mouvement, Allegro moderato

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture Ruy Blas, op. 95

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956

Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt, Op.27

Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956

Carl Maria von Weber
Ouverture de Abu Hassan, J 106

London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1948

Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour violon en ré majeur, op. 77
Troisième mouvement, Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace

Christian Ferras : violon
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954

Robert Schumann
Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, Op.52
Finale, Allegro molto vivace
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954

Robert Schumann
3e symphonie, "Rhénane", en mi bémol majeur, op. 97
Premier mouvement, Lebhaft
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954

Johannes Brahms
2e concerto pour piano
Deuxième mouvement, Allegro Appassionato

Wilhelm Backhaus : piano
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Carl Schuricht, 1952

Johann Sebastian Bach - Johannes-Passion -
Johann Sebastian Bach - Johannes-Passion - , © Harmonia Mundi

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Passion selon Saint Jean, BWV 245
Chorus, Herr, unser Herrscher (exordium)

RIAS Kammerchor
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, dir. René Jacobs

Sergei Prokofiev - Alexander Melnikov - Piano Sonatas nos. 2, 6, 8
Sergei Prokofiev - Alexander Melnikov - Piano Sonatas nos. 2, 6, 8, © Harmonia Mundi

Serge Prokofiev6e sonate pour piano, en la majeur, op. 82
Quatrième mouvement, Vivace

Alexander Melnikov: piano

Mozart - Flute & Harp Concerto - Flute Concerto No. 1 - Andante - Philippe Bernold - Emmanuel Ceysson
Mozart - Flute & Harp Concerto - Flute Concerto No. 1 - Andante - Philippe Bernold - Emmanuel Ceysson, © Aparté

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
1er concerto pour flûte, en sol majeur, K 313
Troisième mouvement, _Rondo: Tempo di Minuetto

_Philippe Bernold : flûte et direction
Orchestre de chambre de Paris

1h 56mn
