Carl Schuricht - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 5 avril 2017
Carl Schuricht fait partie de, voire est, l'histoire de la direction d'orchestre. À l'occasion des cinquante ans de sa mort, Frédéric Lodéon rend hommage à ce chef, né dans l'ancienne Prusse-Occidentale, exilé, menacé par les nazis, et spécialiste du répertoire austro-germanique.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
35e symphonie, "Haffner", en ré majeur, KV 385
Quatrième mouvement, Presto
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956
Franz Schubert
8e symphonie, "Inachevée", D. 759
Premier mouvement, Allegro moderato
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture Ruy Blas, op. 95
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956
Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt, Op.27
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1956
Carl Maria von Weber
Ouverture de Abu Hassan, J 106
London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1948
Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour violon en ré majeur, op. 77
Troisième mouvement, Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo vivace
Christian Ferras : violon
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954
Robert Schumann
Overture, Scherzo, and Finale, Op.52
Finale, Allegro molto vivace
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954
Robert Schumann
3e symphonie, "Rhénane", en mi bémol majeur, op. 97
Premier mouvement, Lebhaft
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir. Carl Schuricht, 1954
Johannes Brahms
2e concerto pour piano
Deuxième mouvement, Allegro Appassionato
Wilhelm Backhaus : piano
Wiener Philharmoniker, dir.Carl Schuricht, 1952
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Passion selon Saint Jean, BWV 245
Chorus, Herr, unser Herrscher (exordium)
RIAS Kammerchor
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, dir. René Jacobs
Serge Prokofiev6e sonate pour piano, en la majeur, op. 82
Quatrième mouvement, Vivace
Alexander Melnikov: piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
1er concerto pour flûte, en sol majeur, K 313
Troisième mouvement, _Rondo: Tempo di Minuetto
_Philippe Bernold : flûte et direction
Orchestre de chambre de Paris
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration