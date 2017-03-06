Le Wiener Philharmoniker a 175 ans! II/IV - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 29 mars 2017
Autres interprétations parmi les enregistrements de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, réunis en un coffret anniversaire (Deutsche Grammophon)
programmation musicale :
Joseph Haydn,
92ème symphonie, "Oxford" : 4ème mouvement - Presto
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
39ème symphonie, Koechel 543 : 1er mvt - Adagio. Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Karl Böhm (Boehm)
Gustav Mahler,
4ème symphonie : 2ème mvt
Hilde Gueden, soprano
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Bruno Walter
Sir Edward Elgar,
Variations sur un thème original, "Enigma" : GRS - Allegro di molto. BGN - Andante. Romanza - Moderato. Finale - EDU
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Robert Schumann,
4ème symphonie : Langsam. Lebhaft (Lent. Animé)
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
Richard Wagner,
Tristan und Isolde : Mort d'amour d'Iseut
Jessye Norman, soprano (Isolde)
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
Richard Strauss,
Suite de concert du Chevalier à la Rose
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Christian Thielemann
Johannes Brahms,
4ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegro giocoso
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : James Levine
Emmanuel Chabrier,
Suite pastorale : IV. Scherzo-valse
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration