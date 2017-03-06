Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18h
Mercredi 29 mars 2017
1h 56mn

Le Wiener Philharmoniker a 175 ans! II/IV - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 29 mars 2017

Autres interprétations parmi les enregistrements de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, réunis en un coffret anniversaire (Deutsche Grammophon)

Le Wiener Philharmoniker a 175 ans! II/IV - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 29 mars 2017
Otto Nicolaï, compositeur et chef d'orchestre, fondateur de l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, © Deutsche Grammophon - Archives historiques du Wiener Philharmoniker

programmation musicale :

Joseph Haydn,
92ème symphonie, "Oxford" : 4ème mouvement - Presto
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
39ème symphonie, Koechel 543 : 1er mvt - Adagio. Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Karl Böhm (Boehm)

Gustav Mahler,
4ème symphonie : 2ème mvt
Hilde Gueden, soprano
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Bruno Walter

Sir Edward Elgar,
Variations sur un thème original, "Enigma" : GRS - Allegro di molto. BGN - Andante. Romanza - Moderato. Finale - EDU
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Robert Schumann,
4ème symphonie : Langsam. Lebhaft (Lent. Animé)
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

Richard Wagner,
Tristan und Isolde : Mort d'amour d'Iseut
Jessye Norman, soprano (Isolde)
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

Richard Strauss,
Suite de concert du Chevalier à la Rose
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Christian Thielemann

Johannes Brahms,
4ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegro giocoso
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : James Levine

Emmanuel Chabrier,
Suite pastorale : IV. Scherzo-valse
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner

