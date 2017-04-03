Claudio Abbado et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 26 avril 2017
Enregistrements de Claudio Abbado à la tête du CSO et autres enregistrements de Leonard Bernstein avec le Wiener Philharmoniker (Deutsche Grammophon). La jeune soprano russe, Julia Lezhneva à la Cité de la Musique-Philharmonie de Paris demain, jeudi 27 avril 2017
programmation musicale :
Carl Heinrich Graun (1703 ou 1704-1759),
Ifigenia in Aulide : Air d'Agamemnon "Je dompterai la mer hostile"
Coriolano : Air de Volumnia "Sans toi, mon trésor, je ne puis vivre"
Armida : Air d'Ubaldo "La gloire t'appelle, superbe guerrier"
Julia Lezhneva
Concerto Köln
direction : Mikhail Antonenko
DECCA
titre du CD : Graun - Opera Arias
Demain, jeudi 27 avril 2017 à 20h à Paris - Cité de la Musique-Philharmonie de Paris, Salle des concerts,
Julia Lezhneva et l'Orchestre de Chambre de Bâle, direction : Julia Schröder-Zihlmann, violon solo
interprètent des airs d'opéras de Graun et des concerti grossi de Haendel
Renseignements /réservations en ligne et sur place ou par téléphone : 01 44 84 44 84
Hector Berlioz,
Symphonie Fantastique : Un Bal
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
direction : Claudio Abbado
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Abbado - Chicago Symphony Orchestra
collection Conductors and Orchestras.
Frédéric Chopin,
2ème concerto pour piano : Allegro vivace
Ivo Pogorelitch, piano
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
direction : Claudio Abbado
Sergei Prokofiev,
Suite Scythe opus 20 : I. L'Adoration de Veless et d'Ala. II. Le dieu ennemi et la danse des esprits des ténèbres
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
direction : Claudio Abbado
Sergei Prokofiev,
1er concerto pour violon, en ré Majeur, op 19 : 2ème mouvement - Scherzo - Vivacissimo. 3ème mvt - Finale - Allegro moderato. Moderato. Andante
Shlomo Mintz, violon
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
direction : Claudio Abbado
Gustav Mahler,
2ème symphonie : Misterioso "Aufersteh'n". "O glaube mein Herz". "Was entstanden ist"
Carol Neblett, soprano
Marilyn Horn, mezzo-soprano
Chicago Symphony Chorus and Orchestra
direction : Claudio Abbado
Gustav Mahler,
1ère symphonie : 2ème mvt - Kräftig bewegt
CSO
direction : Claudio Abbado
Béla Bartok,
1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt - Allegro molto
Maurizio Pollini, piano
CSO
direction : Claudio Abbado
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Abbado - Chicago Symphony Orchestra
collection Conductors and Orchestras
Robert Schumann,
Concerto pour violoncelle : Transition et Finale - Sehr lebhaft
Mischa Maisky, violoncelle
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Bernstein - Wiener Philharmoniker
collection Conductors and Orchestras
Dimitri Chostakovitch,
6ème symphonie : Presto
9ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Largo. 5ème mvt - Allegretto
Anton Bruckner,
9ème symphonie : 2ème mvt - Scherzo - Animé, vivant
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Bernstein - Wiener Philharmoniker
collection Conductors and Orchestras
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation