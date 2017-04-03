Claudio Abbado et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 26 avril 2017

programmation musicale :

Carl Heinrich Graun (1703 ou 1704-1759),

Ifigenia in Aulide : Air d'Agamemnon "Je dompterai la mer hostile"

Coriolano : Air de Volumnia "Sans toi, mon trésor, je ne puis vivre"

Armida : Air d'Ubaldo "La gloire t'appelle, superbe guerrier"

Julia Lezhneva

Concerto Köln

direction : Mikhail Antonenko

DECCA

titre du CD : Graun - Opera Arias

Demain, jeudi 27 avril 2017 à 20h à Paris - Cité de la Musique-Philharmonie de Paris, Salle des concerts,

Julia Lezhneva et l'Orchestre de Chambre de Bâle, direction : Julia Schröder-Zihlmann, violon solo

interprètent des airs d'opéras de Graun et des concerti grossi de Haendel

Renseignements /réservations en ligne et sur place ou par téléphone : 01 44 84 44 84

Hector Berlioz,

Symphonie Fantastique : Un Bal

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

direction : Claudio Abbado

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)

titre du coffret : Abbado - Chicago Symphony Orchestra

collection Conductors and Orchestras.

Frédéric Chopin,

2ème concerto pour piano : Allegro vivace

Ivo Pogorelitch, piano

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

direction : Claudio Abbado

Sergei Prokofiev,

Suite Scythe opus 20 : I. L'Adoration de Veless et d'Ala. II. Le dieu ennemi et la danse des esprits des ténèbres

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

direction : Claudio Abbado

Sergei Prokofiev,

1er concerto pour violon, en ré Majeur, op 19 : 2ème mouvement - Scherzo - Vivacissimo. 3ème mvt - Finale - Allegro moderato. Moderato. Andante

Shlomo Mintz, violon

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

direction : Claudio Abbado

Gustav Mahler,

2ème symphonie : Misterioso "Aufersteh'n". "O glaube mein Herz". "Was entstanden ist"

Carol Neblett, soprano

Marilyn Horn, mezzo-soprano

Chicago Symphony Chorus and Orchestra

direction : Claudio Abbado

Gustav Mahler,

1ère symphonie : 2ème mvt - Kräftig bewegt

CSO

direction : Claudio Abbado

Béla Bartok,

1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt - Allegro molto

Maurizio Pollini, piano

CSO

direction : Claudio Abbado

Robert Schumann,

Concerto pour violoncelle : Transition et Finale - Sehr lebhaft

Mischa Maisky, violoncelle

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)

titre du coffret : Bernstein - Wiener Philharmoniker

collection Conductors and Orchestras

Dimitri Chostakovitch,

6ème symphonie : Presto

9ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Largo. 5ème mvt - Allegretto

Anton Bruckner,

9ème symphonie : 2ème mvt - Scherzo - Animé, vivant

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

