George Szell & Yehudi Menuhin - Carrefour de Lodéon - 24 octobre 2018
Suite de l'exploration du coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD qui rassemble l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland avec aujourd'hui, le violon à l'honneur, et pas n'importe lequel : le violon de Yehudi Menuhin !
Programmation musicale
Henryk WieniawskiScherzo-Tarantelle en sol mineur
Antonín Dvořák
8 danses slaves, Op. 46 : Danse slave n°6 en ré majeur
- Yehudi Menuhin, The complete American Victor Recordings, RCA RED SEAL
Yehudi Menuhin, violon & direction / Bath Festival Orchestra
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la mineur BWV 1041 : 1. Allegro
- Bach, Concertos pour 1 & 2 violons / Concerto pour violon & hautbois, PARLOPHONE
Yehudi Menuhin, violon / Camerata Lysy Gstaad / Alerto Lysy, direction
Antonio Vivaldi
Les quatre saisons, Op. 8 : Concerto n° 3 en fa majeur, RV 293, « L'Automne » : 1. Allegro
Rudolf Serkin, piano / The Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Johannes Brahms
Concerto nº1 en ré majeur, Op. 15 : 3. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo
The Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Joseph Haydn
Symphonie n° 93 en ré majeur, Hob. I: 93 : 1. Adagio - Allegro assai
Johann Strauss
Delirien, valse Op. 212
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 5 en mi mineur, Op. 64
Nikolaï Rimski-Korsakov
Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34
Johannes Brahms
Variations sur un thème de Haydn, Op. 56 : Thème - Variation n°1 - Variation n°2 - Variation n°3 - Variation n° 4 - Variation n° 5 - Variation n°8 - Passacaille
Franz Schubert
Rosamunde, Op. 26, D 797 : Entracte n° 3 : Andantino en si bémol majeur
Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été, Op. 61 : Scherzo
Antonín Dvořák
8 danses slaves, Op. 46 : Danse slave n° 7 - Allegro assai
- George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY CLASSICAL
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration