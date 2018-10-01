Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Mercredi 24 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

George Szell & Yehudi Menuhin - Carrefour de Lodéon - 24 octobre 2018

Suite de l'exploration du coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD qui rassemble l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland avec aujourd'hui, le violon à l'honneur, et pas n'importe lequel : le violon de Yehudi Menuhin !

Geroge Szell dirige le Symphony Orchestra au Carnegie Hall / Yehudi Menuhin lors d'un concert en 1955 (© Jerry Cooke & Popperfoto /Getty Images)

Programmation musicale

Henryk WieniawskiScherzo-Tarantelle en sol mineur

Antonín Dvořák
8 danses slaves, Op. 46 : Danse slave n°6 en ré majeur 

  • Yehudi Menuhin, The complete American Victor Recordings, RCA RED SEAL

Yehudi Menuhin, violon & direction / Bath Festival Orchestra 

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la mineur BWV 1041 : 1. Allegro

  • Bach, Concertos pour 1 & 2 violons / Concerto pour violon & hautbois, PARLOPHONE

Yehudi Menuhin, violon / Camerata Lysy Gstaad / Alerto Lysy, direction

Antonio Vivaldi
Les quatre saisons, Op. 8 : Concerto n° 3 en fa majeur, RV 293, « L'Automne » : 1. Allegro

Rudolf Serkin, piano / The Cleveland Orchestra /  George Szell, direction

Johannes Brahms
Concerto nº1 en ré majeur, Op. 15 : 3. Rondo. Allegro ma non troppo

The Cleveland Orchestra /  George Szell, direction

Joseph Haydn
Symphonie n° 93 en ré majeur, Hob. I: 93 : 1. Adagio - Allegro assai

Johann Strauss
Delirien, valse Op. 212

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 5 en mi mineur, Op. 64

Nikolaï Rimski-Korsakov
Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34

Johannes Brahms
Variations sur un thème de Haydn, Op. 56 : Thème - Variation n°1 - Variation n°2 - Variation n°3 - Variation n° 4 - Variation n° 5 - Variation n°8 - Passacaille

Franz Schubert
Rosamunde, Op. 26, D 797 : Entracte n° 3 : Andantino en si bémol majeur

Felix Mendelssohn
Le songe d'une nuit d'été, Op. 61 : Scherzo

Antonín Dvořák
8 danses slaves, Op. 46 : Danse slave n° 7 - Allegro assai

  • George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY CLASSICAL
