Joseph Haydn 3/3 - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 19 septembre 2018

programmation musicale :

Joseph Haydn / cadence Ab Koster,

>Concerto en ré Majeur pour cor, Hob VIId:3 : 3ème mouvement – Allegro

Ab Koster, cor naturel

L’Archibudelli : Vera Beths, Lucy van Dael, Gijs Beths, Lydia Forbes, Heleen Hülst, violons – Jürgen Kussmaul, Guus Jeukendrup, altos – Anner Bylsma, Kenneth Slowik, violoncelles – Anthony Woodrow, contrebasse

John Abberger,, Alayne Leslie, hautbois

H. C. Robbins Landon, musicologue et consultant artistique

SONY CLASSICAL SK 68 253

titre du CD : Haydn – The Natural Horn

Joseph Haydn,

>55ème sonate pour pianoforte, en si bémol Majeur, Hob XVI:41 : 1er mvt – Allegro. 2ème mvt – Allegro di molto

Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte

BIS BIS-CD-300993

titre du CD : Bossler Sonatas

Joseph Haydn / cadence Anne Gastinel,

>Concerto pour violoncelle en ré Majeur, Hob VIIb:2 : Allegro moderato

Anne Gastinel, violoncelle

Les Solistes de Moscou

direction : Yuri Bashmet

AUVIDIS-VALOIS V 4820

titre du CD : Concertos pour Violoncelle 1 & 2

Joseph Haydn,

>Die Schöpfung (La Création), Oratorio, Hob XXI: 2 : 1ère Partie

– Le 1er jour :

I. La Représentation du chaos.

II. Récitatif (archanges Raphaël, Uriel) et chœur « Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde » (« Au commencement, Dieu créa le ciel et la terre »). « Und der Geist Gottes schwebte auf der Fläche der Wasser » (Et l’esprit de Dieu planait au-dessus de l’eau »). « Und Gott sah das Licht, dass es gut war » (Et Dieu vit la lumière, qui était bonne »).

III. Aria (Uriel) et chœur « Nun schwangen vor dem heiligen Strahle » (« Alors, devant les rayons sacrés disparurent les ombres horribles des ténèbres »). « Verzweiflung, Wut und Schrecken » (« Le désespoir, la rage et la terreur accompagnent leur course »).

– Le 2ème jour :

I. Récitatif accompagné (Raphaël) « Und Gott machte das Firmament » (« Et Dieu créa le firmament et sépara les eaux »).

II. Solo (l’archange Gabriel) avec chœur : « Mit Staunen siegt das Wunderwerk » (« Avec étonnement, les anges du ciel contemplent la merveille »). « Und laut ertönt aus ihren Kehlen » (« Et la louange du Créateur s’exhale par leurs voix ».)

Sylvia McNair, soprano (Gabriel)

Michael Schade, ténor (Uriel)

Gerald Finley, basse (Raphaël)

Monteverdi Choir

English Baroque Soloists

direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner

ARCHIV PRODUKTION 449 217-2 (2 CD)

titre du coffret : The Creation – Die Schöpfung

>Quatuor en sol Majeur, opus 76 n°1 (Hob II:75) : 4ème mvt – Finale – Allegro ma non troppo

Quatuor Ebène, quatuor à cordes : Pierre Colombet, Gabriel Le Magadure, violons – Mathieu Herzog, alto – Raphaël Merlin, violoncelle

MIRARE MIR 013

titre du CD : Haydn – Quatuors à Cordes

>44ème symphonie, "Funèbre", Hob I:44 : 1er mvt – Allegro con brio

Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra

direction : Yannick Nézet-Séguin

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5345 (6 CD)

titre du coffret : The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra Collection – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Maurice Ravel,

>Sonate pour violon et piano : Blues

Laurent Korcia, violon

Michael Wendeberg, piano

NAÏVE V 5066

titre du CD : Double Jeux

Béla Bartok,

>1ère sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt – Allegro

Laurent Korcia, violon

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

NAÏVE V 4991 (2 CD)

titre du double CD : BartoKorcia

Johannes Brahms,

>1er quatuor avec piano, en sol mineur, opus 25 : Rondo alla Zingarese

Renaud Capuçon, violon

Gérard Caussé, alto

Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle

Nicholas Angelich, piano

ERTAO (VIRGIN CLASSICS) 5099951931025 (2 CD)

titre du coffret : Intégrale des Quatuors avec Piano

Joseph Haydn,

>101ème symphonie, "L'Horloge", en ré Majeur, Hob I:101 : 2ème mvt – Andante. 3ème mvt – Menuet – Allegretto. Trio. 4ème mvt – Finale – Vivace

Orchestre de Chambre d’Europe

direction : Claudio Abbado

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8117 (4 CD)

titre du coffret : 7 London Symphonies - The Miracle

>30ème sonate pour clavier, en si mineur, Hob XVI:32 : Menuet. Finale (presto)

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7243 5 56756 2 0

titre du CD : Sonates pour Piano