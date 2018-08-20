Joseph Haydn 3/3 - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 19 septembre 2018
Cor naturel pour débuter l'émission, concerto en ré Majeur...
programmation musicale :
Joseph Haydn / cadence Ab Koster,
>Concerto en ré Majeur pour cor, Hob VIId:3 : 3ème mouvement – Allegro
Ab Koster, cor naturel
L’Archibudelli : Vera Beths, Lucy van Dael, Gijs Beths, Lydia Forbes, Heleen Hülst, violons – Jürgen Kussmaul, Guus Jeukendrup, altos – Anner Bylsma, Kenneth Slowik, violoncelles – Anthony Woodrow, contrebasse
John Abberger,, Alayne Leslie, hautbois
H. C. Robbins Landon, musicologue et consultant artistique
SONY CLASSICAL SK 68 253
titre du CD : Haydn – The Natural Horn
Joseph Haydn,
>55ème sonate pour pianoforte, en si bémol Majeur, Hob XVI:41 : 1er mvt – Allegro. 2ème mvt – Allegro di molto
Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte
BIS BIS-CD-300993
titre du CD : Bossler Sonatas
Joseph Haydn / cadence Anne Gastinel,
>Concerto pour violoncelle en ré Majeur, Hob VIIb:2 : Allegro moderato
Anne Gastinel, violoncelle
Les Solistes de Moscou
direction : Yuri Bashmet
AUVIDIS-VALOIS V 4820
titre du CD : Concertos pour Violoncelle 1 & 2
Joseph Haydn,
>Die Schöpfung (La Création), Oratorio, Hob XXI: 2 : 1ère Partie
– Le 1er jour :
I. La Représentation du chaos.
II. Récitatif (archanges Raphaël, Uriel) et chœur « Im Anfange schuf Gott Himmel und Erde » (« Au commencement, Dieu créa le ciel et la terre »). « Und der Geist Gottes schwebte auf der Fläche der Wasser » (Et l’esprit de Dieu planait au-dessus de l’eau »). « Und Gott sah das Licht, dass es gut war » (Et Dieu vit la lumière, qui était bonne »).
III. Aria (Uriel) et chœur « Nun schwangen vor dem heiligen Strahle » (« Alors, devant les rayons sacrés disparurent les ombres horribles des ténèbres »). « Verzweiflung, Wut und Schrecken » (« Le désespoir, la rage et la terreur accompagnent leur course »).
– Le 2ème jour :
I. Récitatif accompagné (Raphaël) « Und Gott machte das Firmament » (« Et Dieu créa le firmament et sépara les eaux »).
II. Solo (l’archange Gabriel) avec chœur : « Mit Staunen siegt das Wunderwerk » (« Avec étonnement, les anges du ciel contemplent la merveille »). « Und laut ertönt aus ihren Kehlen » (« Et la louange du Créateur s’exhale par leurs voix ».)
Sylvia McNair, soprano (Gabriel)
Michael Schade, ténor (Uriel)
Gerald Finley, basse (Raphaël)
Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 449 217-2 (2 CD)
titre du coffret : The Creation – Die Schöpfung
>Quatuor en sol Majeur, opus 76 n°1 (Hob II:75) : 4ème mvt – Finale – Allegro ma non troppo
Quatuor Ebène, quatuor à cordes : Pierre Colombet, Gabriel Le Magadure, violons – Mathieu Herzog, alto – Raphaël Merlin, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 013
titre du CD : Haydn – Quatuors à Cordes
>44ème symphonie, "Funèbre", Hob I:44 : 1er mvt – Allegro con brio
Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Yannick Nézet-Séguin
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5345 (6 CD)
titre du coffret : The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra Collection – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Maurice Ravel,
>Sonate pour violon et piano : Blues
Laurent Korcia, violon
Michael Wendeberg, piano
NAÏVE V 5066
titre du CD : Double Jeux
Béla Bartok,
>1ère sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt – Allegro
Laurent Korcia, violon
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
NAÏVE V 4991 (2 CD)
titre du double CD : BartoKorcia
Johannes Brahms,
>1er quatuor avec piano, en sol mineur, opus 25 : Rondo alla Zingarese
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Gérard Caussé, alto
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Nicholas Angelich, piano
ERTAO (VIRGIN CLASSICS) 5099951931025 (2 CD)
titre du coffret : Intégrale des Quatuors avec Piano
Joseph Haydn,
>101ème symphonie, "L'Horloge", en ré Majeur, Hob I:101 : 2ème mvt – Andante. 3ème mvt – Menuet – Allegretto. Trio. 4ème mvt – Finale – Vivace
Orchestre de Chambre d’Europe
direction : Claudio Abbado
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8117 (4 CD)
titre du coffret : 7 London Symphonies - The Miracle
>30ème sonate pour clavier, en si mineur, Hob XVI:32 : Menuet. Finale (presto)
Leif Ove Andsnes, piano
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7243 5 56756 2 0
titre du CD : Sonates pour Piano
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration