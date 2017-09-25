Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Mercredi 18 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 18 octobre 2017 - Duo Intermezzo

Au programme de l'émission : un hommage à Astor Piazzolla et une nouveau volet de notre exploration du coffret 111 "The Conductors" paru chez Deutsche Grammophon.

DUO INTERMEZZO | Invitación, © Klarthe

Programmation

DUO INTERMEZZO | Invitación
César Camargo Mariano
Cristal

Saúl Cosentino
A la memoria de Astor

Duo Intermezzo (Sébastien Authemayou, bandonéoniste et Marielle Gars, pianiste)

Ottorino Respighi - Boston Symphony Orchestra - Seija Osawa
Ottorino Respighi
Les Fontaines de Rome, P.106
"La Fontaine de Trevi à midi"
"La Fontaine de la villa Médicis au crépuscule"

Les Pins de Rome, P.141
"Les Pins de la Villa Appia"

Boston Symphony Orchestra, dir. Seiji Ozawa

Scheherazade - Berliner Philharmoniker - Lorin Maazel
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade, Op.35
4. Allegro molto

Leon Spierer, violon
Berliner Philharmoniker, dir. Lorin Maazel

G'Schichten aus dem Wiener Wald
Johann Strauss II
Die Fledermaus
Ouverture

Tritch-Tratsch-Polka, op.214

Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, dir. Ferenc Fricsay

Shostakovich - Under Stalin's Shadow, © Deutsche Grammophon

Dmitri Shostakovich
Cinquième symphonie, en ré mineur, Op.47
Quatrième mouvement - Allegro non troppo

Boston Symphony Orchestra, dir. Andris Nelsons

Mahler - Symphonies nos. 1 & 2 - Leonard Bernstein
Gustav Mahler
Première symphonie, en ré majeur, "Titan"
Troisième mouvement - Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen

Orchestre du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, dir. Leonard Bernstein

Beethoven - Symphonie No.9 - Ouvertüre "Coriolan" - Herbert von Karajan
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture "Coriolan", Op.62

Berliner Philharmoniker, dir. Herbert von Karajan

