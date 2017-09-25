Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 18 octobre 2017 - Duo Intermezzo
Au programme de l'émission : un hommage à Astor Piazzolla et une nouveau volet de notre exploration du coffret 111 "The Conductors" paru chez Deutsche Grammophon.
Programmation
César Camargo Mariano
Cristal
Saúl Cosentino
A la memoria de Astor
Duo Intermezzo (Sébastien Authemayou, bandonéoniste et Marielle Gars, pianiste)
Ottorino Respighi
Les Fontaines de Rome, P.106
"La Fontaine de Trevi à midi"
"La Fontaine de la villa Médicis au crépuscule"
Les Pins de Rome, P.141
"Les Pins de la Villa Appia"
Boston Symphony Orchestra, dir. Seiji Ozawa
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade, Op.35
4. Allegro molto
Leon Spierer, violon
Berliner Philharmoniker, dir. Lorin Maazel
Johann Strauss II
Die Fledermaus
Ouverture
Tritch-Tratsch-Polka, op.214
Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, dir. Ferenc Fricsay
Dmitri Shostakovich
Cinquième symphonie, en ré mineur, Op.47
Quatrième mouvement - Allegro non troppo
Boston Symphony Orchestra, dir. Andris Nelsons
Gustav Mahler
Première symphonie, en ré majeur, "Titan"
Troisième mouvement - Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen
Orchestre du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, dir. Leonard Bernstein
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture "Coriolan", Op.62
Berliner Philharmoniker, dir. Herbert von Karajan
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration