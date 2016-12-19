Charles Münch en Amérique, suite... Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 18 janvier 2017
Grande Italie avec Charles Münch, Mendelssohn et Berlioz, pour débuter..
programmation musicale :
Félix Mendelssohn,
4ème symphonie, "Italienne" :
1èr mouvement - Allegro vivace
enregistrement de 1958
Hector Berlioz,
Le Carnaval romain, Ouverture caractéristique, opus 9
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
1er concerto pour piano :
3ème Rondo : Allegro scherzando
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
Gabriel Fauré,
Pelléas et Mélisande, Suite d'orchestre :
Prélude
La Fileuse
Sicilienne
Franz Schubert,
9ème symphonie, "La Grande" :
4ème mvt - Allegro vivace
Antonin Dvorak,
Concerto pour violoncelle en si mineur :
2ème mvt - Adagio
Richard Strauss,
Joyeuses facéties de Till l'Espiègle
Maurice Ravel,
La Valse, Poème chorégraphique
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
6ème symphonie, "Pathétique"
2ème mvt - Allegro con grazia
3ème mvt - Allegro molto vivace
Johannes Brahms,
2ème symphonie :
1er mvt - Allegro non troppo
- Frédéric LodéonProduction