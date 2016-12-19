Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Mercredi 18 janvier 2017
1h 56mn

Charles Münch en Amérique, suite... Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 18 janvier 2017

Grande Italie avec Charles Münch, Mendelssohn et Berlioz, pour débuter..

Mascarade chinoise faite au Carnaval de Rome de 1735, © (thanks to Wikimedia Commons)

programmation musicale :

Félix Mendelssohn,
4ème symphonie, "Italienne" :
1èr mouvement - Allegro vivace
enregistrement de 1958

Hector Berlioz,
Le Carnaval romain, Ouverture caractéristique, opus 9
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch

SONY CLASSICAL

Ludwig Van Beethoven,
1er concerto pour piano :
3ème Rondo : Allegro scherzando

Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch

Gabriel Fauré,
Pelléas et Mélisande, Suite d'orchestre :
Prélude
La Fileuse
Sicilienne

Franz Schubert,
9ème symphonie, "La Grande" :
4ème mvt - Allegro vivace

Antonin Dvorak,
Concerto pour violoncelle en si mineur :
2ème mvt - Adagio

Richard Strauss,
Joyeuses facéties de Till l'Espiègle

Maurice Ravel,
La Valse, Poème chorégraphique

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
6ème symphonie, "Pathétique"
2ème mvt - Allegro con grazia
3ème mvt - Allegro molto vivace

Johannes Brahms,
2ème symphonie :
1er mvt - Allegro non troppo

