Mercredi 17 mai 2017
Claudio Abbado et Schubert (II/II) - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 17 mai 2017

Avec l'Orchesttre de Chambre d'Europe (DG)

Claudio Abbado, chef d'orchestre, © Deutsche Grammophon - photo : Archivio fotografico Teatro Alla Scala

programmation musicale :

Franz Schubert,
3ème symphonie : 4ème mouvement - Presto
4ème symphonie, "Tragique" : 4ème mvt - Allegro

Franz Schubert - William Shakespeare / orchestration anonyme
An Sylvia

Franz Schubert - Wilhelm Müller / orchestration Anton Webern,
Winterreise (Le Voyage d'hiver) : Der Wegweiser (Le poteau indicateur). Du bist die Ruh' (Tu es le repos)

Franz Schubert - Ludwig Rellstab / orchestration Jacques Offenbach,
Schwanengesang (Le Chant du cygne), D 957 :

