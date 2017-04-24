Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 17 mai 2017
Claudio Abbado et Schubert (II/II) - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 17 mai 2017
Avec l'Orchesttre de Chambre d'Europe (DG)
programmation musicale :
Franz Schubert,
3ème symphonie : 4ème mouvement - Presto
4ème symphonie, "Tragique" : 4ème mvt - Allegro
Franz Schubert - William Shakespeare / orchestration anonyme
An Sylvia
Franz Schubert - Wilhelm Müller / orchestration Anton Webern,
Winterreise (Le Voyage d'hiver) : Der Wegweiser (Le poteau indicateur). Du bist die Ruh' (Tu es le repos)
Franz Schubert - Ludwig Rellstab / orchestration Jacques Offenbach,
Schwanengesang (Le Chant du cygne), D 957 :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
1h 56mn