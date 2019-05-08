Vive les vents ! - Acte II du mercredi 08 mai 2019

Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Mercredi 8 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Saxophone, flûte, cor, clarinette, hautbois : les vents sont à l'honneur aujourd'hui dans le Carrefour de Lodéon.

Quatuor Morphing, © Gaelic

Programme musical

Felix Mendelssohn
4 pièces pour quatuor à cordes op. 81 : 1. Thème et variation

Maurice Ravel
Quatuor à cordes op. 35 : 2. Assez vif, très rythmé 

► Quatuor Morphing

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°1 en fa majeur BWV 1046 : 1. [Allegro], 2. Adagio, 3. Allegro

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en fa majeur BWV 1047 : 3. Allegro assai

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en sol majeur BWV 1049 : 1. Allegro

► Musica Antiqua Köln, dir. Reinhard Goebel

Jean-Sebastien Bach
Sonate en mi mineur BWV 1034 pour flûte traversière, clavecin et violoncelle : 1. Adagio ma non tanto, 2. Allegro, 3. Andante, 4. Allegro

► Frans Brüggen (flûte), Gutasv Leonhardt (clavecin), Anner Bylsma (violoncelle)

Astor Piazzolla (Arr. Ulf Guido Schäfer)
Estaciones Porteñas : Primavera Porteña

Astor Piazzolla
Estaciones Porteñas : Verano Porteño

Cecilia McDowall
Winter msuci : Allegro Scherzo

► Quintette Aquilon

Franz Schubert
Symphonie nº 3 en ré majeur, D. 200 : 1. Adagio maestoso — Allegro con brio

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n° 5 en si bémol majeur (D. 485) : 1. Allegro

Franz Schubert
Symphonie n° 7 en mi majeur, D.729 : 1. Allegro moderato

► Berliner Philharmoniker, dir. Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Water music : suite n° 2 en ré majeur, HWV 349 : 1. Allegro, 2. Alla Hornpipe, 3. Menuet pour trompette

► The Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, dir. Top Koopman

L'équipe de l'émission :
