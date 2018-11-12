Radu Lupu 1/3 & Riccardo Chailly 3/5 - 05 décembre 2018
Radu Lupu, pianiste au toucher suprême, perfectionniste jusque dans les détails où le mène son sens mélodique très sûr. Extraits de son intégrale Decca dans Carrefour de Lodéon aujourd'hui. Et Riccardo Chailly, L'Edition Symphonique (Decca)
programmation musicale :
Robert Schumann,
Kreisleriana : Sehr rasch. Schnell und spielend
Franz Schubert,
Impromptus D 899 n°2 en mi bémol Majeur et n°3 en sol bémol Majeur
Radu Lupu, piano
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
2ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mouvement. Rondo. Molto allegro
Radu Lupu, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
direction : Zubin Mehta
21ème sonate pour piano, “Waldstein” : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio
Radu Lupu, piano
Johannes Brahms,
1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Rondo. Allegro non troppo
Radu Lupu, piano
London Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Edo de Waart
DECCA 478 8772 (28 CD)
titre du coffret : Radu Lupu Complete Recordings
1ère symphonie : 4ème mvt. Adagio – Piu andante – Allegro non troppo, ma con brio
Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Anton Webern,
Das musikalische Opfer (L’Offrande musicale) : Fuga ricercata a 6
Gustav Mahler,
5ème symphonie : Adagietto. Sehr langsam
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Riccardo Chailly
Robert Schumann,
2ème symphonie (édition Mahler) : 4ème mvt. Allegro molto vivace
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Ouverture Leonore 3, opus 72a
Gewandhausorchester
direction : Riccardo Chailly
DECCA 483 4266 (55 CD)
titre du coffret : Riccardo Chailly - The Symphony Edition
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration