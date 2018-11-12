Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 5 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Radu Lupu 1/3 & Riccardo Chailly 3/5 - 05 décembre 2018

Radu Lupu, pianiste au toucher suprême, perfectionniste jusque dans les détails où le mène son sens mélodique très sûr. Extraits de son intégrale Decca dans Carrefour de Lodéon aujourd'hui. Et Riccardo Chailly, L'Edition Symphonique (Decca)

Riccardo Chailly, © photo by Silvia Lelli / Scala de Milan / Decca

programmation musicale : 

Robert Schumann,

Kreisleriana : Sehr rasch. Schnell und spielend

Franz Schubert,

Impromptus D 899 n°2 en mi bémol Majeur et n°3 en sol bémol Majeur

Radu Lupu, piano

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

2ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mouvement. Rondo. Molto allegro

Radu Lupu, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
direction : Zubin Mehta

21ème sonate pour piano, “Waldstein” : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio

Radu Lupu, piano

Johannes Brahms,

1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Rondo. Allegro non troppo

Radu Lupu, piano
London Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Edo de Waart

DECCA 478 8772 (28 CD)
titre du coffret : Radu Lupu Complete Recordings

1ère symphonie : 4ème mvt. Adagio – Piu andante – Allegro non troppo, ma con brio

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Anton Webern,

Das musikalische Opfer (L’Offrande musicale) : Fuga ricercata a 6

Gustav Mahler,

5ème symphonie : Adagietto. Sehr langsam

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Riccardo Chailly

Robert Schumann,

2ème symphonie (édition Mahler) : 4ème mvt. Allegro molto vivace

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

Ouverture Leonore 3, opus 72a

Gewandhausorchester
direction : Riccardo Chailly

DECCA 483 4266 (55 CD)
titre du coffret : Riccardo Chailly - The Symphony Edition

L'équipe de l'émission :
