d'Enesco à Rota - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 03 avril 2019
programmation musicale :
Georges Enesco (Enescu),
3ème sonate dans le caractère populaire roumain : 3ème mouvement. Allegro con brio, ma non troppo mosso
Sarah Nemtanu, violon
Romain Descharmes, piano
NAÏVE V 5235
titre du CD : Sarah Nemtanu – Gypsic
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski / transcription et arr Mikhail Pletnev,
Suite de Casse-noisette :
Pas-de-deux de la fée Dragée et du prince Orgeat. Andante maestoso
Cyril Guillotin, piano
LES BELLES ECOUTEUSES LBE 06
titre du CD : Sortilèges – Cyril Guillotin
Johann Sebastian Bach,
Concerto pour 2 violons : 3ème mvt. Allegro
Deborah et Sarah Nemtanu, violons
Orchestre de Chambre de Paris
direction : Sascha Goetzel
NAÏVE V 5383
titre du CD : Bach / Schnittke – Sarah et Deborah Nemtanu
Laurent Lefrançois,
Erinnerung (Souvenir - extrait)
Quatuor Parisii, quatuor à cordes
EVIDENCE EVCD 005
titre du CD : Laurent Lefrançois – Balnéaire (Chamber Music)
Franz Schubert / transcription Franz Liszt,
Auf dem Wasser zu singen (Chanter sur l’eau)
Franz Schubert,
Mélodie hongroise
Gaspard Dehaene, piano
1001 NOTES 15
titre du CD : Vers L’Ailleurs – Gaspard Dehaene
César Franck,
Quintette pour piano et cordes : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo, ma con fuoco
Bruno Rigutto, piano
Jean-Pierre Wallez, Yoé Miyazaki, violons
Bruno Pasquier, alto
Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
P & Y PRODUCTIONS 2 PYM 01 (2 CD)
titre du CD : Quintettes pour piano et cordes
Frédéric Chopin,
20ème Nocturne, en ut dièse mineur, opus posthume
Bruno Rigutto
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 6462432
titre du CD : Frédéric Chopin – Les 21 Nocturnes – Bruno Rigutto
Leonard Bernstein / arr Bertrand Hainaut,
Ouverture de Candide
Bedrich Smetana / arr Bertrand Hainaut,
La Fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens
Quatuor Anches Hantées, quatuor de clarinettes : Elise Marre, Romain Millaud, Bertrand Hainaut, Nicolas Châtelain, clarinettes
ASSOCIATION ANCHES HANTEES 3 ( contact@qah.fr ) Georg Philipp Telemann,
Ouverture (Suite) en sol Majeur, « La Bizarre » : Ouverture – Courante
Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse
direction : Gilles Colliard
CALLIOPE CAL 1960
titre du CD : Telemann – Don Quichotte
Carlos Gardel / arr Tomas Bordalejo,
Volver Tango chanson
Paul Meyer, clarinette
Pascal Contet, accordéon
SONY CLASSICAL 88875098952
titre du CD : Fantaisies Lyriques – Paul Meyer – Pascal Contet
Johannes Brahms,
Klavierstücke opus 118 : Ballade op. 118 n°3. Allegro energico
Geoffroy Couteau, piano
INTRADA INTRA 041
titre du CD : Brahms – Geoffroy Couteau
Nino Rota,
Concerto pour harpe et orchestra : Allegro moderato
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Otto Derolez, violon solo
direction : Adrien Perruchon
Sarabande et Toccata pour harpe
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Sonate pour flûte et harpe : 2ème mvt. Andante sostenuto
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Nino Rota / arr Daniel Capelletti,
The Godfather – Suite (Suite du Parrain) : Thème de l’amour – Valse – Thème de Michael
Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Otto Derolez, violon solo
direction : Adrien Perruchon
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295514716
titre du CD : Nino Rota – Works for harp - Anneleen Lenaerts
Johann Sebastian Bach / arr Avi Avital,
Sonate pour flûte en mi mineur BWV 1034, arrangée pour mandoline : 4ème mvt. Allegro
Avi Avital, mandoline
Shalev Ad-El, clavecin
Ophira Zakai, théorbe
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 6590 (2 CD + 1 DVD video)
titre du coffret : J.S. Bach – Avi Avital
