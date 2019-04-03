Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 3 avril 2019
1h 58mn

d'Enesco à Rota - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 03 avril 2019

Parmi les 1ers festivals de musique ce printemps, Ma Vigne en Musique à Narbonne du 5 au 21 avril 2019

Le pianiste Bruno Rigutto au festival Ma Vigne en Musique, à Narbonne (Aude - 11), samedi 13 avril à 16h30. Ses enregistrements Decca ont été réédités, © Jean-Baptiste Millot / Decca

programmation musicale :

Georges Enesco (Enescu),

3ème sonate dans le caractère populaire roumain : 3ème mouvement. Allegro con brio, ma non troppo mosso

Sarah Nemtanu, violon
Romain Descharmes, piano
NAÏVE V 5235
titre du CD : Sarah Nemtanu – Gypsic

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski / transcription et arr Mikhail Pletnev,

Suite de Casse-noisette :
Pas-de-deux de la fée Dragée et du prince Orgeat. Andante maestoso

Cyril Guillotin, piano  
LES BELLES ECOUTEUSES LBE 06  
titre du CD : Sortilèges – Cyril Guillotin

Johann Sebastian Bach,

Concerto pour 2 violons : 3ème mvt. Allegro

Deborah et Sarah Nemtanu, violons
Orchestre de Chambre de Paris
direction : Sascha Goetzel
NAÏVE V 5383
titre du CD : Bach / Schnittke – Sarah et Deborah Nemtanu

Laurent Lefrançois,

Erinnerung (Souvenir - extrait)

Quatuor Parisii, quatuor à cordes
EVIDENCE EVCD 005
titre du CD : Laurent Lefrançois – Balnéaire (Chamber Music)

Franz Schubert / transcription Franz Liszt,

Auf dem Wasser zu singen (Chanter sur l’eau)

Franz Schubert,

Mélodie hongroise

Gaspard Dehaene, piano
1001 NOTES 15
titre du CD : Vers L’Ailleurs – Gaspard Dehaene

César Franck,

Quintette pour piano et cordes : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo, ma con fuoco

Bruno Rigutto, piano
Jean-Pierre Wallez, Yoé Miyazaki, violons
Bruno Pasquier, alto
Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
P & Y PRODUCTIONS 2 PYM 01 (2 CD)
titre du CD : Quintettes pour piano et cordes

Frédéric Chopin,

20ème Nocturne, en ut dièse mineur, opus posthume

Bruno Rigutto

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 6462432
titre du CD : Frédéric Chopin – Les 21 Nocturnes – Bruno Rigutto

Leonard Bernstein / arr Bertrand Hainaut,

Ouverture de Candide

Bedrich Smetana / arr Bertrand Hainaut,

La  Fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens

Quatuor Anches Hantées, quatuor de clarinettes : Elise Marre, Romain Millaud, Bertrand Hainaut, Nicolas Châtelain, clarinettes
ASSOCIATION ANCHES HANTEES 3 ( contact@qah.fr )  Georg Philipp Telemann,  

Ouverture (Suite) en sol Majeur, « La Bizarre » : Ouverture – Courante

Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse
direction : Gilles Colliard
CALLIOPE  CAL 1960
titre du CD : Telemann – Don Quichotte

Carlos Gardel / arr Tomas Bordalejo,

Volver Tango chanson

Paul Meyer, clarinette
Pascal Contet, accordéon
SONY CLASSICAL 88875098952
titre du CD : Fantaisies Lyriques – Paul Meyer – Pascal Contet

Johannes Brahms,

Klavierstücke opus 118 : Ballade op. 118 n°3. Allegro energico

Geoffroy Couteau, piano
INTRADA INTRA 041
titre du CD : Brahms – Geoffroy Couteau

Nino Rota,

Concerto pour harpe et orchestra : Allegro moderato

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Otto Derolez, violon solo
direction : Adrien Perruchon

Sarabande et Toccata pour harpe

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe

Sonate pour flûte et harpe : 2ème mvt. Andante sostenuto

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte

Nino Rota / arr Daniel Capelletti,

The Godfather – Suite (Suite du Parrain) : Thème de l’amour – Valse – Thème de Michael

Anneleen Lenaerts, harpe
Brussels Philharmonic
Otto Derolez, violon solo
direction : Adrien Perruchon

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295514716
titre du CD : Nino Rota – Works for harp - Anneleen Lenaerts

Johann Sebastian Bach / arr Avi Avital,

Sonate pour flûte en mi mineur BWV 1034, arrangée pour mandoline : 4ème mvt. Allegro

Avi Avital, mandoline
Shalev Ad-El, clavecin
Ophira Zakai, théorbe
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 6590 (2 CD + 1 DVD video)
titre du coffret : J.S. Bach – Avi Avital

L'équipe de l'émission :
