Transcriptions et arrangements - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 6 juin 2017
Beethoven par Mahler, Bach par Stokowski, Busoni, John Williams...
programmation musicale :
Ludwig Van Beethoven / transcriptons Gustav Mahler,
11ème quatuor, "Serioso", en fa mineur : 1er mouvement - Allegro con brio. 3ème mvt - Allegro assai vivace, ma serioso
14ème quatuor, opus 131 en do dièse min : 5ème mvt - Presto
Orchestre d'Auvergne
direction : Roberto Forès Veses
APARTE
Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach / arr Leopold Stokowski,
Toccata et Fugue en ré min
Prélude en mi bémol min
Franz Schubert / arr Leopold Stokowski,
3ème Moment musical, en fa min
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski/ arr Leopold Stokowski,
Chant sans paroles
Sergei Rachmaninoff / arr Leopold Stokowski,
Prélude en ut dièse min, op 3 n°2
Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription John Williams,
4ème Suite pour luth, en mi Maj : Prélude
Isaac Albeniz / transcription John Williams,
Suite espagnole, op 45 : V. Asturias
Gabriel Fauré / arr John Williams,
Pavane
Scott Joplin (1867-1917) / transcription John Williams,
The Entertainer
Johann Sebastian Bach / transcriptions Ferrucio Busoni,
Chaconne de la 2ème Partita pour violon
Prélude de choral "Wachet auf"
Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Franz Liszt,
Prélude et Fugue en la min, BWV 547
Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Sergei Rachmaninoff,
Suite d'après la 3ème Partita pour violon : Preludio. Gavotte. Gigue
Henry Purcell / arr Benjamin Britten,
Chaconne en sol min
Georg Friedrich Haendel,
4ème Suite pour clavecin, en ré min : Sarabande
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration