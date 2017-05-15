Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 6 juin 2017
1h 56mn

Transcriptions et arrangements - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 6 juin 2017

Beethoven par Mahler, Bach par Stokowski, Busoni, John Williams...

programmation musicale :

Ludwig Van Beethoven / transcriptons Gustav Mahler,
11ème quatuor, "Serioso", en fa mineur : 1er mouvement - Allegro con brio. 3ème mvt - Allegro assai vivace, ma serioso
14ème quatuor, opus 131 en do dièse min : 5ème mvt - Presto
Orchestre d'Auvergne
direction : Roberto Forès Veses
APARTE

Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach / arr Leopold Stokowski,
Toccata et Fugue en ré min
Prélude en mi bémol min

Franz Schubert / arr Leopold Stokowski,
3ème Moment musical, en fa min

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski/ arr Leopold Stokowski,
Chant sans paroles

Sergei Rachmaninoff / arr Leopold Stokowski,
Prélude en ut dièse min, op 3 n°2

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription John Williams,
4ème Suite pour luth, en mi Maj : Prélude

Isaac Albeniz / transcription John Williams,
Suite espagnole, op 45 : V. Asturias

Gabriel Fauré / arr John Williams,
Pavane

Scott Joplin (1867-1917) / transcription John Williams,
The Entertainer

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcriptions Ferrucio Busoni,
Chaconne de la 2ème Partita pour violon
Prélude de choral "Wachet auf"

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Franz Liszt,
Prélude et Fugue en la min, BWV 547

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Sergei Rachmaninoff,
Suite d'après la 3ème Partita pour violon : Preludio. Gavotte. Gigue

Henry Purcell / arr Benjamin Britten,
Chaconne en sol min

Georg Friedrich Haendel,
4ème Suite pour clavecin, en ré min : Sarabande

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 56mn
émission précédente
Autrefois, ailleurs ou autrement avec Philippe Bianconi, piano - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 5 juin 2017
lundi 5 juin 2017 Autrefois, ailleurs ou autrement avec Philippe Bianconi, piano - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 5 juin 2017