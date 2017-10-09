Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mardi 31 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 31 octobre 2017 - Christian Ferras deuxième épisode

"C'était un artiste émouvant et intelligent, qui produisait un son patricien et élégant, somptueux et doré, mais charnel aussi." Sudip Bose ("L'inimitable Christian Ferras, quelle obscurité sous l'excellence ?")

Christian Ferras

Programmation

L'Art de Christian Ferras
L'Art de Christian Ferras, © Deutsche Grammophon

Fritz Kreisler
Alt-Wiener Tanzweisen ("Vieux airs de danse viennois")

  1. Liebesfreud ("Plaisir d'amour")
  2. Liebesleid ("Chagrin d'amour")

Grigoras Dinicu
Hora staccato (arr. J. Heifetz)

Antonín Dvořák
Humoresque, op.101 n°7 (arr. F. Kreisler)

Fritz Kreisler
Caprice viennois

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Jean-Claude Ambrosini, piano

Johannes Brahms
Sonate F.A.E., en ut mineur, pour violon et piano
Troisième mouvement - Scherzo

Première sonate pour violon et piano, en sol majeur, op.78
Premier mouvement - Vivace ma non troppo

Troisième sonate pour violon et piano en ré mineur, op.108
Quatrième mouvement - Presto agitato

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Pierre Barbizet, piano

Jean Sibelius
Concerto pour violon et orchestre, en ré mineur, op.47
Troisième mouvement - Allegro, ma non tanto

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, dir. Herbert von Karajan

Robert Schumann
Première sonate pour violon et piano, en la mineur, op.105
Premier mouvement - Mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Pierre Barbizet, piano

Maurice Ravel
Tzigane, rapsodie pour violon et orchestre

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Orchestre National de Belgique, dir. Georges Sébastien

Ernest Chausson
Concert, en ré majeur, pour piano, violon et quatuor à cordes
Quatrième mouvement - Très animé

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Pierre Barbizet, piano
  • Quatuor Parrenin : Jacques Parrenin, violon I ; Marcel Charpentier, violon II ; Denès Marton, alto ; Pierre Renassou, violoncelle

Alban Berg
Concerto pour violon, "A la mémoire d'un ange"
Premier mouvement - Andante ; Allegro

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir. Georges Prêtre
Mariss Jansons - Portrait
Mariss Jansons - Portrait, © BR Klassik

Johannes Brahms
Quatrième symphonie, en mi mineur, op.98
Troisième mouvement - Allegro giocoso

Chor und Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, dir. Mariss Jansons

Portrait d'un trompettiste - Thierry Caens
Portrait d'un trompettiste - Thierry Caens, © disques Pierre Verany

Tomaso Albinoni
Concerto en ut majeur
Premier mouvement - Allegro moderato

  • Thierry Caens, trompette
  • La Camerata de Bourgogne
Forgotten Ferras
Forgotten Ferras, © Deutsche Grammophon

Jean-Philippe Rameau
Tambourin (arr. F. Kreisler)

  • Christian Ferras, violon
  • Shuku Iwasaki, piano
Rameau & Handel - Dom Bedos - Ensemble Zaïs - Paul Goussot
Rameau & Handel - Dom Bedos - Ensemble Zaïs - Paul Goussot, © Paraty

Jean-Philippe Rameau
Pièces de clavecin en concerts, troisième concert (transcription pour orgue et orchestre)
Tambourins I et II

  • Paul Goussot, orgue
  • Ensemble Zaïs, dir. Benoît Babel
