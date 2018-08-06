Bernstein & Barenboim à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon 28 août 2018
Leonard Bernstein, enregistrements avec l'ONF chez Warner Classics. Du 3 au 8 septembre 2018, 1ère Biennale Boulez, initiative conjointe de Daniel Barenboim et la Philharmonie de Paris. Bach par Yo-Yo Ma (II/V) chez Sony Classical
programmation musicale :
Hector Berlioz,
Symphonie Fantastique : 2ème mouvement. Un Bal
Maurice Ravel,
Alborada del gracioso (L’Aubade du bouffon)
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
(Live, 1ère parution CD)
Schéhérazade, 3 poèmes pour voix et orchestre sur des vers de Tristan Klingsor : II. La Flûte enchantée / III. L’indifférent
Marilyn Horne, soprano
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Tzigane
Boris Belkin, violon
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
(Live, 1ère parution CD)
Concerto pour piano en sol Majeur : 2ème mvt. Allegro assai
Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre National de France
Darius Milhaud,
Saudades do Brasil, opus 67 : VII. Corcovado / IX. Sumaré / VIII. Tijuca / XI. Larenjeiras
La Création du monde, op. 81
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544 (7 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein – An American in Paris
France Musique partenaire de la parution
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
1er quatuor avec piano, en sol mineur, KV 478 : 1er mvt. Allegro
Daniel Barenboim, piano
Michael Barenboim, violon
Yulia Deyneka, alto
Kian Soltani, violoncelle
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5255
titre du CD : Mozart – Piano Quartets
Johannes Brahms,
2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito
Staatskapelle Berlin
direction : Daniel Barenboim
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5251 (4 CD)
titre de l’album : Brahms – The Symphonies
Johann Sebastian Bach,
2ème Suite pour violoncelle seul, en ré mineur, BWV 1008 : I. Prélude / II. Allemande / III. Courante / IV. Sarabande
Yo-Yo Ma, violoncelle
SONY CLASSICAL19075854652
titre du CD : Yo-Yo Ma – Six Evolutions – Bach Cello Suites
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration