Mardi 28 août 2018
1h 58mn

Bernstein & Barenboim à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon 28 août 2018

Leonard Bernstein, enregistrements avec l'ONF chez Warner Classics. Du 3 au 8 septembre 2018, 1ère Biennale Boulez, initiative conjointe de Daniel Barenboim et la Philharmonie de Paris. Bach par Yo-Yo Ma (II/V) chez Sony Classical

Leonard Bernstein. Ses enregistrements avec l'Orchestre National de France parmi lesquels des inédits en CD, paraissent chez Warner Classics (24 août 2018, coffret 7 CD). Avec France Musique, © photo by Paul de Hueck. Courtesy of the Leonard Bernstein Office

programmation musicale :

Hector Berlioz,

Symphonie Fantastique : 2ème mouvement. Un Bal

Maurice Ravel,

Alborada del gracioso (L’Aubade du bouffon)

Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
(Live, 1ère parution CD)

Schéhérazade, 3 poèmes pour voix et orchestre sur des vers de Tristan Klingsor : II. La Flûte enchantée / III. L’indifférent

Marilyn Horne, soprano
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Tzigane

Boris Belkin, violon
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
(Live, 1ère parution CD)

Concerto pour piano en sol Majeur : 2ème mvt. Allegro assai

Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre National de France

Darius Milhaud,

Saudades do Brasil, opus 67 : VII. Corcovado / IX. Sumaré / VIII. Tijuca / XI. Larenjeiras

La Création du monde, op. 81

Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein

WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544 (7 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein – An American in Paris
France Musique partenaire de la parution

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

1er quatuor avec piano, en sol mineur, KV 478 : 1er mvt. Allegro

Daniel Barenboim, piano
Michael Barenboim, violon
Yulia Deyneka, alto
Kian Soltani, violoncelle
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5255
titre du CD : Mozart – Piano Quartets

Johannes Brahms,

2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito

Staatskapelle Berlin
direction : Daniel Barenboim
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5251 (4 CD)
titre de l’album : Brahms – The Symphonies

Johann Sebastian Bach,

2ème Suite pour violoncelle seul, en ré mineur, BWV 1008 : I. Prélude / II. Allemande / III. Courante / IV. Sarabande

Yo-Yo Ma, violoncelle
SONY CLASSICAL19075854652
titre du CD : Yo-Yo Ma – Six Evolutions – Bach Cello Suites

