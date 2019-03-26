Michel Dalberto 2/2 Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 26 mars 2019
Soliste de récitals et concertos, partenaire de musique de chambre : ses enregistrements Erato de 1978 à 2010. Elsa Grether et David Lively : concert ce mardi 26 mars 2019 à 20h - Goethe Institut de Paris et disque Prokofiev à paraître
programmation musicale :
Sergei Prokofiev,
2ème sonate pour violon et piano, opus 94bis : 2ème mouvement. Scherzo
Sergei Prokofiev / transcription Jascha Heifetz,
Masques, extrait de Roméo et Juliette
Elsa Grether, violon
David Lively, piano
FUGA LIBERA FUG 749 (à paraître le 12 avril 2019)
titre du CD : Masques – Sonatas for Violin and Piano
Ce soir, mardi 26 mars 2019 à 20h00 : Elsa Grether, violon et David Lively, piano au Goethe Institut de Paris (17, avenue d'Iéna, 16ème arrdt). au programme : Brahms et Prokofiev
Franz Liszt,
12 Etudes d’exécution transcendante : n°4 en ré mineur. « Mazeppa »
Michel Dalberto, piano
Johann Sebastian Bach,
1er concerto pour clavier : 3ème mvt. Allegro
Michel Dalberto, piano
Ensemble Orchestral de Paris
direction : Jean-Pierre Wallez
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / cadence Nikita Magaloff,
25ème concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro maestoso
Michel Dalberto, piano
Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne
direction : Armin Jordan
Johannes Brahms,
2ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 1er mvt. Allegro vivace
Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
Michel Dalberto, piano
Trio pour piano, violon et cor opus 40 : 1er mvt. Andante
Michel Dalberto, piano
Pierre Amoyal, violon
Pierre Del Vescovo, cor
Trio pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle : 4ème mvt. Allegro
Michel Dalberto, piano
Michel Portal, clarinette
Frédéric Lodéon, violoncelle
Camille Saint-Saëns,
Le Carnaval des Animaux :
Le coucou au fond des bois – Volière – Pianistes – Fossiles – Le cygne – Final
Renaud Capuçon, Esther Hoppe, violons
Béatrice Muthelet, alto
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Frank Braley, Michel Dalberto, pianos
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Paul Meyer, clarinette
janne Saksala, contrebasse
Florent Jodelet, percussions
Gabriel Fauré,
1ère sonate pour violon, opus 13 : 1er mvt. Allegro molto
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Michel Dalberto, piano
1er quatuor avec piano, op. 15 : 1er mvt. Allegro molto moderato
Michel Dalberto, piano
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Gérard Caussé, alto
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Ernest Chausson – Charles Cros,
Chanson perpétuelle, op. 37
Ernest Chausson – Paul Bourget,
La Dernière feuille
Jessye Norman, soprano
Michel Dalberto, piano
ERATO 0190295612085 (17CD)
titre du coffret : Michel Dalberto - The making of a musician - Complete Erato Recordings (1978-2010)
