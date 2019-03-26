Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Mardi 26 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Michel Dalberto 2/2 Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 26 mars 2019

Soliste de récitals et concertos, partenaire de musique de chambre : ses enregistrements Erato de 1978 à 2010. Elsa Grether et David Lively : concert ce mardi 26 mars 2019 à 20h - Goethe Institut de Paris et disque Prokofiev à paraître

Michel Dalberto 2/2 Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 26 mars 2019
Elsa Grether, violon et David Lively, piano : concert ce soir, mardi 26 mars 2019 - 20h00 au Goethe Institut de Paris, et nouveau disque Prokofiev (Fuga Libera à paraître le 12 avril 2019), © photo by Klara Beck / Fuga Libera

programmation musicale : 

Sergei Prokofiev,

2ème sonate pour violon et piano, opus 94bis : 2ème mouvement. Scherzo

Sergei Prokofiev / transcription Jascha Heifetz,

Masques, extrait de Roméo et Juliette

Elsa Grether, violon
David Lively, piano
FUGA LIBERA FUG 749 (à paraître le 12 avril 2019)
titre du CD : Masques – Sonatas for Violin and Piano

Ce soir, mardi 26 mars 2019 à 20h00 :  Elsa Grether, violon et David Lively, piano au Goethe Institut de Paris (17, avenue d'Iéna, 16ème arrdt). au programme : Brahms et Prokofiev

Franz Liszt,

12 Etudes d’exécution transcendante : n°4 en ré mineur. « Mazeppa »

Michel Dalberto, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach,

1er concerto pour clavier : 3ème mvt. Allegro

Michel Dalberto, piano
Ensemble Orchestral de Paris
direction : Jean-Pierre Wallez

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / cadence Nikita Magaloff,

25ème concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro maestoso

Michel Dalberto, piano
Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne
direction : Armin Jordan

Johannes Brahms,

2ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 1er mvt. Allegro vivace

Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
Michel Dalberto, piano

Trio pour piano, violon et cor opus 40 : 1er mvt. Andante

Michel Dalberto, piano
Pierre Amoyal, violon
Pierre Del Vescovo, cor

Trio pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle : 4ème mvt. Allegro

Michel Dalberto, piano
Michel Portal, clarinette
Frédéric Lodéon, violoncelle

Camille Saint-Saëns,

Le Carnaval des Animaux :
Le coucou au fond des bois – Volière – Pianistes – Fossiles – Le cygne – Final

Renaud Capuçon, Esther Hoppe, violons
Béatrice Muthelet, alto
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle
Frank Braley, Michel Dalberto, pianos
Emmanuel Pahud, flûte
Paul Meyer, clarinette
janne Saksala, contrebasse
Florent Jodelet, percussions

Gabriel Fauré,

1ère sonate pour violon, opus 13 : 1er mvt. Allegro molto

Renaud Capuçon, violon
Michel Dalberto, piano

1er quatuor avec piano, op. 15 : 1er mvt. Allegro molto moderato

Michel Dalberto, piano
Renaud Capuçon, violon
Gérard Caussé, alto
Gautier Capuçon, violoncelle

Ernest Chausson – Charles Cros,

Chanson perpétuelle, op. 37

Ernest Chausson – Paul Bourget,

La Dernière feuille

Jessye Norman, soprano
Michel Dalberto, piano

ERATO 0190295612085 (17CD)
titre du coffret : Michel Dalberto - The making of a musician - Complete Erato Recordings (1978-2010)

