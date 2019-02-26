Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mardi 26 février 2019
1h 58mn

Rachmaninov 2 - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 26 février 2019

Oeuvres bien connues et plus rares, comme la cantate profane Vesna (Le Printemps)

Sergei Rachmaninov, compositeur, pianiste et chef d'orchestre, © photo restaurée par Etincelles, travail personnel / via Wikimedia Commons

programmation musicale : 

Sergei Rachmaninov,

Scherzo en ré mineur (1888) 

Sydney Symphony Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy 

Sergei Rachmaninov – Nikolai Nekrasov

Vesna (Le Printemps), Cantate pour baryton, chœur et orchestre (1902)

Sergei Leiferkus, baryton
Choral Arts Society of Philadelphia – Sean Deibler, direction artistique
Philadelphia Orchestra
direction : Charles Dutoit

Sergei Rachmaninov,

Morceaux de salon, opus 10 :   Nocturne en la mineur   Valse en la Majeur

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

2ème Suite pour 2 pianos, op. 17 : Introduction. Alla marcia – Valse 

Martha Argerich, Nelson Freire, pianos

Trio élégiaque n°2 pour piano, violon et violoncelle, opus 9 : Finale. Allegro risoluto

Beaux-Arts Trio : Menahem Pressler, piano – Isidore Cohen, violon – Bernard Greenhouse, violoncelle

1ère sonate pour piano, opus 28 : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato

Alexis Weissenberg, piano

3ème symphonie, op. 44 : 3ème mvt. Allegro

Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy

Sergei Rachmaninov – Konstantin Balmont / d’après Edgar Allen Poe,

Kolokola (Les Cloches) opus 35, Symphonie chorale pour soprano, ténor, baryton, chœur et orchestre : 3ème mvt. Presto – 4ème mvt. Lento lugubre

Tom Krause, baryton
Chœur du Concertgebouw Orchestra – Arthu Oldham, chef de chœurs
Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy

Sergei Rachmaninov,

3ème concerto pour piano, opus 30 : 3ème mvt. Finale alla breve

Martha Argerich, piano
Radio-Symphonie_Orchester Berlin
direction : Riccardo Chailly

DECCA 478 6765 (32 CD)
titre du coffret : Rachmaninov - The Complete Works

L'équipe de l'émission :
