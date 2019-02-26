Rachmaninov 2 - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 26 février 2019
Oeuvres bien connues et plus rares, comme la cantate profane Vesna (Le Printemps)
programmation musicale :
Sergei Rachmaninov,
Scherzo en ré mineur (1888)
Sydney Symphony Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy
Sergei Rachmaninov – Nikolai Nekrasov
Vesna (Le Printemps), Cantate pour baryton, chœur et orchestre (1902)
Sergei Leiferkus, baryton
Choral Arts Society of Philadelphia – Sean Deibler, direction artistique
Philadelphia Orchestra
direction : Charles Dutoit
Sergei Rachmaninov,
Morceaux de salon, opus 10 : Nocturne en la mineur Valse en la Majeur
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
2ème Suite pour 2 pianos, op. 17 : Introduction. Alla marcia – Valse
Martha Argerich, Nelson Freire, pianos
Trio élégiaque n°2 pour piano, violon et violoncelle, opus 9 : Finale. Allegro risoluto
Beaux-Arts Trio : Menahem Pressler, piano – Isidore Cohen, violon – Bernard Greenhouse, violoncelle
1ère sonate pour piano, opus 28 : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato
Alexis Weissenberg, piano
3ème symphonie, op. 44 : 3ème mvt. Allegro
Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy
Sergei Rachmaninov – Konstantin Balmont / d’après Edgar Allen Poe,
Kolokola (Les Cloches) opus 35, Symphonie chorale pour soprano, ténor, baryton, chœur et orchestre : 3ème mvt. Presto – 4ème mvt. Lento lugubre
Tom Krause, baryton
Chœur du Concertgebouw Orchestra – Arthu Oldham, chef de chœurs
Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Vladimir Ashkenazy
Sergei Rachmaninov,
3ème concerto pour piano, opus 30 : 3ème mvt. Finale alla breve
Martha Argerich, piano
Radio-Symphonie_Orchester Berlin
direction : Riccardo Chailly
DECCA 478 6765 (32 CD)
titre du coffret : Rachmaninov - The Complete Works
