Mardi 23 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

George Szell à Cleveland, 2ème partie - Carrefour de Lodéon - 23 octobre 2018

Suite de l'exploration du coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD qui rassemble l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland

George Szell dirige le Cleveland Orchestra au Carnegie Hall (© Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Leon Fleisher, piano / Orchestre de Cleveland / George Szell, direction

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto n°4 en sol majeur Op. 58 pour piano et orchestre : 3. Rondo - vivace

Orchestre de Cleveland / George Szell, direction

Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°8 en sol majeur Op. 88 : 3. Allegretto grazioso

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°35 en ré majeur K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spirito

Robert Schumann
Manfred : Ouverture

Johann Strauss II
Frühlingsstimmen

Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : La Cabane sur des Pattes de Poule (Baba Yagà) - La Grande Porte de Kiev

Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Op 23 (Suite n°1) : 1. Prélude - 2. Minuetto

Richard Wagner
Le Vaisseau Fantôme : Ouverture

Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont Op. 84 : Ouverture

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie nº1 en ut mineur Op. 68 : 4. Adagio - Più andante - Allegro non troppo ma con brio

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Le Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur, Op. 23 : 3. Allegro con fuoco

Antonín Dvořák
Danses slaves Op. 72 : n° 7 - Allegro assai

