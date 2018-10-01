George Szell à Cleveland, 2ème partie - Carrefour de Lodéon - 23 octobre 2018
Suite de l'exploration du coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD qui rassemble l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland
Programmation musicale
Leon Fleisher, piano / Orchestre de Cleveland / George Szell, direction
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto n°4 en sol majeur Op. 58 pour piano et orchestre : 3. Rondo - vivace
Orchestre de Cleveland / George Szell, direction
Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n°8 en sol majeur Op. 88 : 3. Allegretto grazioso
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n°35 en ré majeur K 385 (Haffner) : 1. Allegro con spirito
Robert Schumann
Manfred : Ouverture
Johann Strauss II
Frühlingsstimmen
Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : La Cabane sur des Pattes de Poule (Baba Yagà) - La Grande Porte de Kiev
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Op 23 (Suite n°1) : 1. Prélude - 2. Minuetto
Richard Wagner
Le Vaisseau Fantôme : Ouverture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Egmont Op. 84 : Ouverture
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie nº1 en ut mineur Op. 68 : 4. Adagio - Più andante - Allegro non troppo ma con brio
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Le Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur, Op. 23 : 3. Allegro con fuoco
Antonín Dvořák
Danses slaves Op. 72 : n° 7 - Allegro assai
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration