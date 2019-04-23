Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mardi 23 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Bernstein à Paris avec l'ONF

Bernstein à Paris avec l'ONF
Le chef d'orchestre Leonard Bernstein décoré de la Légion d'honneur le 19 juin 1986 à Paris, France, © Getty / Chip HIRES / Gamma-Rapho

Programmation musicale

Leonard Bernstein
Danses Symphoniques de West Side Story
Prologue, Somewhere (Adagio), Scherzo, Mambo   
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Maurice Ravel
La Valse
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Hector Berlioz
Harold en Italie
Marche des pèlerins chantant la prière du soir   
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Sergei Rachmaninov
Troisième Concerto pour piano
Allegro ma non troppo
Alexis Weissenberg, piano   
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Darius Milhaud
La Création du Monde, op. 81
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Maurice Ravel
Alboradadel Gracioso
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Majeur
Adagio assai, Presto
Leonard Bernstein (direction et piano)   
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

Ernest Bloch
Schelomo, Rhapsodie Hébraïque pour violoncelle et orchestre
Mstislav Rostropovich, violoncelle
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544

