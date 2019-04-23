Bernstein à Paris avec l'ONF
Programmation musicale
Leonard Bernstein
Danses Symphoniques de West Side Story
Prologue, Somewhere (Adagio), Scherzo, Mambo
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Maurice Ravel
La Valse
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Hector Berlioz
Harold en Italie
Marche des pèlerins chantant la prière du soir
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Sergei Rachmaninov
Troisième Concerto pour piano
Allegro ma non troppo
Alexis Weissenberg, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Darius Milhaud
La Création du Monde, op. 81
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Maurice Ravel
Alboradadel Gracioso
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Maurice Ravel
Concerto pour piano en Sol Majeur
Adagio assai, Presto
Leonard Bernstein (direction et piano)
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
Ernest Bloch
Schelomo, Rhapsodie Hébraïque pour violoncelle et orchestre
Mstislav Rostropovich, violoncelle
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295689544
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsCollaboration