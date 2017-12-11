Seiji Ozawa, le retour! - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 2 janvier 2018
Avec Martha Argerich (Decca à paraître le 2 février 2018). Nouveautés, avant-premières et rééditions discographiques
programmation musicale : actualisation à venir...
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
- 1ère symphonie : 4ème mouvement - Adagio. Allegro molto e vivace
Orchestre de Chambre de Mito
direction : Seiji Ozawa
- 1er concerto pour piano : 4ème mvt - Rondo - Allegro scherzando
Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre de Chambre de Mito
direction : Seiji Ozawa
DECCA 4832566 (à paraître le 2 février 2018)
Emmanuel Chabrier,
- Le Roi malgré lui : Danse slave
- Suite pastorale : Idylle. Danse villageoise. Sous-bois
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray
- Bourrée fantasque, version pour piano
Jean-Joël Barbier, piano
- Bourrée fantasque, version pour orchestre
- Espana, Rapsodie pour orchestre - Allegro con fuoco
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray
PRAGA DIGITALS PRGD 250 346
titre du CD : Emmanuel Chabrier - Short Portrait
Georg Friedrich Haendel,
- Royal Fireworks : Bourrée. La Paix. La réjouissance
- Water Music (1717) : Menuets I et II. Gigues I et II. Lentement. Menuet. Bourrée
La Simphonie du Marais
direction : Hugo Reyne
MUSIQUE A LA CHABOTTERIE 605017
Christoph Willibald Gluck,
- Orfeo ed Euridice : Danse des furies
Joseph Haydn,
- Concerto pour violon en sol Majeur : 3ème mvt - Allegro
Josef Myslivecek,
- Concerto pour violon en ré Majeur : 2ème mvt - Larghetto
Daniel Hope, violon et direction
Zürich Chamber Orchestra
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4798376 (à paraître le 9 février 2018)
titre du CD : Journey to Mozart
Carl Maria von Weber,
- Invitation à la valse - Rondo brillant pour piano - Moderato. Allegro vivace. Moderato
Jean-François Heisser, piano
Carl Maria von Weber / orchestration Hector Berlioz,
- Invitation à la valse
Orchestre Philharmonique Tchèque
direction : Karel Ancerl
Carl Maria von Weber,
- Abu Hassan : Ouverture
Orchestre du Théâtre National de l'Opéra de Paris
direction : Hermann Scherchen
PRAGA DIGITALS PRD 250 403
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration