Mardi 2 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Seiji Ozawa, le retour! - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 2 janvier 2018

Avec Martha Argerich (Decca à paraître le 2 février 2018). Nouveautés, avant-premières et rééditions discographiques

Seiji Ozawa et Martha Argerich au Festival d'Oita (Japon), mai 2017, © Decca

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

  • 1ère symphonie : 4ème mouvement - Adagio. Allegro molto e vivace

Orchestre de Chambre de Mito
direction : Seiji Ozawa

  • 1er concerto pour piano : 4ème mvt - Rondo - Allegro scherzando

Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre de Chambre de Mito
direction : Seiji Ozawa

DECCA 4832566 (à paraître le 2 février 2018)

Emmanuel Chabrier,

  • Le Roi malgré lui : Danse slave
  • Suite pastorale : Idylle. Danse villageoise. Sous-bois

Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray

  • Bourrée fantasque, version pour piano

Jean-Joël Barbier, piano

  • Bourrée fantasque, version pour orchestre
  • Espana, Rapsodie pour orchestre - Allegro con fuoco

Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray

PRAGA DIGITALS PRGD 250 346
titre du CD : Emmanuel Chabrier - Short Portrait

Georg Friedrich Haendel,

  • Royal Fireworks : Bourrée. La Paix. La réjouissance
  • Water Music (1717) : Menuets I et II. Gigues I et II. Lentement. Menuet. Bourrée

La Simphonie du Marais
direction : Hugo Reyne
MUSIQUE A LA CHABOTTERIE 605017

Christoph Willibald Gluck,

  • Orfeo ed Euridice : Danse des furies

Joseph Haydn,

  • Concerto pour violon en sol Majeur : 3ème mvt - Allegro

Josef Myslivecek,

  • Concerto pour violon en ré Majeur : 2ème mvt - Larghetto

Daniel Hope, violon et direction
Zürich Chamber Orchestra
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4798376 (à paraître le 9 février 2018)
titre du CD : Journey to Mozart

Carl Maria von Weber,

  • Invitation à la valse - Rondo brillant pour piano - Moderato. Allegro vivace. Moderato

Jean-François Heisser, piano

Carl Maria von Weber / orchestration Hector Berlioz,

  • Invitation à la valse

Orchestre Philharmonique Tchèque
direction : Karel Ancerl

Carl Maria von Weber,

  • Abu Hassan : Ouverture

Orchestre du Théâtre National de l'Opéra de Paris
direction : Hermann Scherchen

PRAGA DIGITALS PRD 250 403

