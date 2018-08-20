Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Mardi 18 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Joseph Haydn, bis! - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 18 septembre 2018

Compositeur fêté de Vienne à Londres

Haydn par le Trio Wander (de g à d : Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, Vincent Coq, Raphaël Pidoux) : 39ème Trio"Dans le style Gipsie", et Chansons écossaises avec Wolfgang Holzmair (disques CD Harmonia Mundi et Cypres), © Marco Borggreve

Programmation musicale :

Joseph Haydn,

>39ème trio avec piano : 3ème mouvement – Rondo « Dans le style Gipsie » (Presto)

Trio Wanderer : Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, violon – Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle – Vincent Coq, piano
HARMONIA MUNDI HMG 501968
titre du CD : Joseph Haydn - Pianos Trios nos. 39, 43-45

>Concerto pour clavier en ré Majeur, Hob XVIII :11 : 2ème mvt – Un poco adagio. 3ème mvt – Rondo all’Ungarese

Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte
Concerto Copenhagen
direction : Lars Ulrik Mortensen
BIS BIS-CD-1318

>Schöpfungsmesse (Messe de la Création), Hob XXII :13 : Gloria – Gloria in excelsis Deo. Quoniam tu solus sanctus. In gloria dei Patris

Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
PHILIPS 470 297-2

>Concerto pour trompette et orchestre : 2ème mvt – Andante. 3ème mvt – Allegro

Maurice André, trompette
London Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Jesus Lopez-Cobos
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 0946377926 2 9 (6 CD)
titre du coffret : Maurice André – Les 100 Chefs –d’œuvre de la trompette

>100ème symphonie, « Militaire » : 2ème mvt – Allegretto. 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale (Presto)

Orchestre de Chambre d’Europe
direction : Claudio Abbado
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8271 (coffret)

Traditionnel écossais / harmonisation Joseph Haydn – Anonyme,

>Maggie Lauder

Traditionnel écossais / harmonisation Joseph Haydn – Robert Burns, 

Saw ye my father

Wolfgang Holzmair, baryton
Trio Wanderer : Vincent Coq, piano – Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle – Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, violon
CYPRES CYP 1653
titre du CD : The Pulse of an Irishman – Songs from the British Isles – Beethoven – Pleyel - Haydn

Johannes Brahms,

>2ème concerto pour piano : 2ème mvt – Allegro appassionato

Adam Laloum, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kazuki Yamada
SONY CLASSICAL 88985460812

>Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : 1er mvt – Allegro alla breve

Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Victor Julien-Laferrière, violoncelle
Adam Laloum, piano
MIRARE MIR 250

Joseph Haydn,

>Quatuor en ré mineur, « Les Quintes » : 1er mvt – Allegro

Amadeus Quartet, quatuor à cordes
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 7612 (coffret)

>82ème symphonie, « Der Bär » (« L’Ours »), en do Maj : 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale (Vivace)

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
direction : Frans Brüggen

>80ème symphonie, en ré mineur : 2ème mvt – Menuetto et Trio. 3ème – Finale : Presto

Accademia Bizantina
direction : Ottavio Dantone

DECCA 478 9604 (35 CD)
titre du coffret : Haydn - 107 Symphonies - First Complete Cycle on Period Instruments - Hogwood - Brüggen - Dantone

