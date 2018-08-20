Joseph Haydn, bis! - Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 18 septembre 2018
Compositeur fêté de Vienne à Londres
Programmation musicale :
Joseph Haydn,
>39ème trio avec piano : 3ème mouvement – Rondo « Dans le style Gipsie » (Presto)
Trio Wanderer : Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, violon – Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle – Vincent Coq, piano
HARMONIA MUNDI HMG 501968
titre du CD : Joseph Haydn - Pianos Trios nos. 39, 43-45
>Concerto pour clavier en ré Majeur, Hob XVIII :11 : 2ème mvt – Un poco adagio. 3ème mvt – Rondo all’Ungarese
Ronald Brautigam, pianoforte
Concerto Copenhagen
direction : Lars Ulrik Mortensen
BIS BIS-CD-1318
>Schöpfungsmesse (Messe de la Création), Hob XXII :13 : Gloria – Gloria in excelsis Deo. Quoniam tu solus sanctus. In gloria dei Patris
Monteverdi Choir
English Baroque Soloists
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
PHILIPS 470 297-2
>Concerto pour trompette et orchestre : 2ème mvt – Andante. 3ème mvt – Allegro
Maurice André, trompette
London Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Jesus Lopez-Cobos
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 0946377926 2 9 (6 CD)
titre du coffret : Maurice André – Les 100 Chefs –d’œuvre de la trompette
>100ème symphonie, « Militaire » : 2ème mvt – Allegretto. 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale (Presto)
Orchestre de Chambre d’Europe
direction : Claudio Abbado
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8271 (coffret)
Traditionnel écossais / harmonisation Joseph Haydn – Anonyme,
>Maggie Lauder
Traditionnel écossais / harmonisation Joseph Haydn – Robert Burns,
Saw ye my father
Wolfgang Holzmair, baryton
Trio Wanderer : Vincent Coq, piano – Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle – Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, violon
CYPRES CYP 1653
titre du CD : The Pulse of an Irishman – Songs from the British Isles – Beethoven – Pleyel - Haydn
Johannes Brahms,
>2ème concerto pour piano : 2ème mvt – Allegro appassionato
Adam Laloum, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kazuki Yamada
SONY CLASSICAL 88985460812
>Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : 1er mvt – Allegro alla breve
Raphaël Sévère, clarinette
Victor Julien-Laferrière, violoncelle
Adam Laloum, piano
MIRARE MIR 250
Joseph Haydn,
>Quatuor en ré mineur, « Les Quintes » : 1er mvt – Allegro
Amadeus Quartet, quatuor à cordes
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 7612 (coffret)
>82ème symphonie, « Der Bär » (« L’Ours »), en do Maj : 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale (Vivace)
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
direction : Frans Brüggen
>80ème symphonie, en ré mineur : 2ème mvt – Menuetto et Trio. 3ème – Finale : Presto
Accademia Bizantina
direction : Ottavio Dantone
DECCA 478 9604 (35 CD)
titre du coffret : Haydn - 107 Symphonies - First Complete Cycle on Period Instruments - Hogwood - Brüggen - Dantone
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration