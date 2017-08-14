Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 4 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Daniel Barenboim : Rétrospective chez Sony Classical I/V - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 4 septembre 2017

Intégrale des enregistrements de Daniel Barenboim pour Columbia, CBS Masterworks et RCA Red Seal (Sony Classical - coffret 43 CD + 3 DVD vidéo)

Daniel Barenboim : Rétrospective chez Sony Classical I/V - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 4 septembre 2017
Daniel Barenboim, A Retrospective (2017), © Sony Classical

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 4 septembre 2017 - Intégrale des enregistrements de Daniel Barenboim pour Columbia, CBS Masterworks et RCA Red Seal (Sony Classical - coffret 43 CD + 3 DVD vidéo)

Programmation musicale :

Mozart/Concertante/Stern/Zuckerman/Barenboim/English Chamber
Beethoven/2ème concerto/Rubinstein/Barenboim/London Philharmonic O.
Elgar/cello concerto.Du Pré/Barenboim/Philharmonia
Elgar/Enigma/Barenboim/London Philharmonic Orchestra
St-Saëns/3ème concerto violon/Stern/Barenboim/O. de Paris
Weber/Obéron - ouverture/Israël/Barenboim
Rodrigo/Concierto d'Aranjuez/Williams/Barenboim/English Chamber
Beethoven/1er concerto piano/Barenboim/Berliner Philharmoniker
Beethoven/7ème symphonie/Barenboim/Berliner Philharmoniker
Tchaïkovski/4ème symphonie/Barenboim/Chicago Symphony O
Josef Strauss/Rameaux de la paix/Barenboim/Wiener Philharmoniker
Johann Strauss/Impétueux en amour et dans la danse/Barenboim/Wiener Philharmoniker

Les précisions : actualisation à venir...

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 1 septembre 2017
1h 56mn
Musique symphonique dirigée par André Cluytens - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 1er septembre 2017
émission suivante
jeudi 7 septembre 2017
1h 56mn
Invité : Emmanuel Krivine - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 7 septembre 2017