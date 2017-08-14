Daniel Barenboim : Rétrospective chez Sony Classical I/V - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 4 septembre 2017
Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 4 septembre 2017 - Intégrale des enregistrements de Daniel Barenboim pour Columbia, CBS Masterworks et RCA Red Seal (Sony Classical - coffret 43 CD + 3 DVD vidéo)
Programmation musicale :
Mozart/Concertante/Stern/Zuckerman/Barenboim/English Chamber
Beethoven/2ème concerto/Rubinstein/Barenboim/London Philharmonic O.
Elgar/cello concerto.Du Pré/Barenboim/Philharmonia
Elgar/Enigma/Barenboim/London Philharmonic Orchestra
St-Saëns/3ème concerto violon/Stern/Barenboim/O. de Paris
Weber/Obéron - ouverture/Israël/Barenboim
Rodrigo/Concierto d'Aranjuez/Williams/Barenboim/English Chamber
Beethoven/1er concerto piano/Barenboim/Berliner Philharmoniker
Beethoven/7ème symphonie/Barenboim/Berliner Philharmoniker
Tchaïkovski/4ème symphonie/Barenboim/Chicago Symphony O
Josef Strauss/Rameaux de la paix/Barenboim/Wiener Philharmoniker
Johann Strauss/Impétueux en amour et dans la danse/Barenboim/Wiener Philharmoniker
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration