Gilles Apap à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 mars 2018
ce mercredi 28 mars à Paris, Gilles Apap et Itamar Golan jouent Salle Gaveau ; François-Frédéric Guy, Lena Neudauer et Xavier Phillips avec l'OCP, au Théàtre des Champs-Elysées. Concert mémorable de 1978 avec Jessye Normann, Alfred Brendel, Neville Marriner et l'Academy of St Martin in the Fields
programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Idomeneo, Re di Creta (Idoménée, Roi de Crête), KV 366 : Ouverture
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields direction :
Sir Neville Marriner
25ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mouvement - Allegretto
Alfred Brendel, piano
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner
40ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Molto allegro
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner
Air de concert « Ch’io mi scordi di te », KV 505
Jessye Norman, soprano
Alfred Brendel, piano
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner
DECCA 482 8705 Collection ELOQUENCE
Maurice Ravel,
Sonate pour violon et piano : 1er mvt. Allegretto
George Enescu,
3ème sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro con brio, ma non troppo
Traditionnnel,
Zinas Tune
Grigoras Dinicu,
Hora Staccato
Traditionnel,
Medley
Vittorio Monti,
Czardas
Traditionnel,
The Bird
Fritz Kreisler,
Recitatio e Scherzo
Johann Sebastian Bach,
2ème Partita pour violon : Chaconne en ré mineur
Béla Bartok,
2ème Rapsodie pour violon et piano : Friss (Allegro moderato)
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
1ère sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Rondo (Allegro vivace)
3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Scherzo
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration