Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 26 mars 2018
1h 58mn

Gilles Apap à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 mars 2018

ce mercredi 28 mars à Paris, Gilles Apap et Itamar Golan jouent Salle Gaveau ; François-Frédéric Guy, Lena Neudauer et Xavier Phillips avec l'OCP, au Théàtre des Champs-Elysées. Concert mémorable de 1978 avec Jessye Normann, Alfred Brendel, Neville Marriner et l'Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Gilles Apap à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 mars 2018
Gilles Apap, violon, © Richard Boulestreau

programmation musicale : 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Idomeneo, Re di Creta (Idoménée, Roi de Crête), KV 366 : Ouverture

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields direction :
Sir Neville Marriner

25ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mouvement - Allegretto

Alfred Brendel, piano
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields  
direction : Sir Neville Marriner

40ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Molto allegro

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields  
direction : Sir Neville Marriner

Air de concert « Ch’io mi scordi di te », KV 505

Jessye Norman, soprano
Alfred Brendel, piano
Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner

DECCA 482 8705 Collection ELOQUENCE

Maurice Ravel,

Sonate pour violon et piano : 1er mvt. Allegretto

George Enescu,

3ème sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro con brio, ma non troppo

Traditionnnel,

Zinas Tune

Grigoras Dinicu,

Hora Staccato

Traditionnel,

Medley

Vittorio Monti,

Czardas

Traditionnel,

The Bird

Fritz Kreisler,

Recitatio e Scherzo

Johann Sebastian Bach,

2ème Partita pour violon : Chaconne en ré mineur

Béla Bartok,

2ème Rapsodie pour violon et piano : Friss (Allegro moderato)

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

1ère sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Rondo (Allegro vivace)

3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Scherzo

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 23 mars 2018
1h 58mn
Carrefour de Lodéon en direct et en public de la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux à l'occasion de l'exposition "Musique et vin"
émission suivante
mardi 27 mars 2018
1h 58mn
Le Boston Symphony chez DG - Carrefour de Lodéon - 27 mars 2018