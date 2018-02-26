Gilles Apap à Paris - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 mars 2018

programmation musicale :

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Idomeneo, Re di Creta (Idoménée, Roi de Crête), KV 366 : Ouverture

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields direction :

Sir Neville Marriner

25ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mouvement - Allegretto

Alfred Brendel, piano

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields

direction : Sir Neville Marriner

40ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Molto allegro

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields

direction : Sir Neville Marriner

Air de concert « Ch’io mi scordi di te », KV 505

Jessye Norman, soprano

Alfred Brendel, piano

Academy of Saint-Martin in the Fields

direction : Sir Neville Marriner

DECCA 482 8705 Collection ELOQUENCE

Maurice Ravel,

Sonate pour violon et piano : 1er mvt. Allegretto

George Enescu,

3ème sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro con brio, ma non troppo

Traditionnnel,

Zinas Tune

Grigoras Dinicu,

Hora Staccato

Traditionnel,

Medley

Vittorio Monti,

Czardas

Traditionnel,

The Bird

Fritz Kreisler,

Recitatio e Scherzo

Johann Sebastian Bach,

2ème Partita pour violon : Chaconne en ré mineur

Béla Bartok,

2ème Rapsodie pour violon et piano : Friss (Allegro moderato)

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

1ère sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Rondo (Allegro vivace)

3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Scherzo