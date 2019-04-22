Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Lundi 22 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 22 avril 2019

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 22 avril 2019
George Szell dirige le Cleveland Orchestra au Carnegie Hall, © Getty / Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection

Programmation musicale

Gioachino Rossini
L'Italienne à Alger : Ouverture

> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 5 en mi mineur, op. 64 : 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza

> WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln, George Szell

Richard Wagner
Les Maîtres Chanteurs de Nuremberg, Acte I : Prélude

> New York Philharmonic, George Szell

Josef Strauss
Delirien Walz

> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell

Franz Schubert
Rosamunde - Musique de scène : 3ème entracte

Felix Mendelssohn
Le Songe d'une nuit d'été : Scherzo, Notturno, Marche nuptiale

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 34 en ut majeur, KV 338 : 1. Allegro vivace, 2. Andante di molto, 3. Finale : Allegro vivace

Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, op. 43 : 1. Allegretto – Poco allegro – Tranquillo, ma poco a poco ravvivando il tempo all'allegro 

> Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, George Szell

Edvard Grieg
Peer Gynt : Suite n° 1 : Au matin, La mort d'Ase, Danse d'Anitra

> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell

L'équipe de l'émission :
