Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 22 avril 2019
Programmation musicale
Gioachino Rossini
L'Italienne à Alger : Ouverture
> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 5 en mi mineur, op. 64 : 2. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza
> WDR Sinfonieorchester Köln, George Szell
Richard Wagner
Les Maîtres Chanteurs de Nuremberg, Acte I : Prélude
> New York Philharmonic, George Szell
Josef Strauss
Delirien Walz
> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell
Franz Schubert
Rosamunde - Musique de scène : 3ème entracte
Felix Mendelssohn
Le Songe d'une nuit d'été : Scherzo, Notturno, Marche nuptiale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 34 en ut majeur, KV 338 : 1. Allegro vivace, 2. Andante di molto, 3. Finale : Allegro vivace
Jean Sibelius
Symphonie n° 2 en ré majeur, op. 43 : 1. Allegretto – Poco allegro – Tranquillo, ma poco a poco ravvivando il tempo all'allegro
> Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, George Szell
Edvard Grieg
Peer Gynt : Suite n° 1 : Au matin, La mort d'Ase, Danse d'Anitra
> Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Philippe BaudouinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration