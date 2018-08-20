Joseph Haydn 1/3 -Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 17 septembre 2018
Une œuvre foisonnante, d’une richesse prodigieuse
programmation musicale :
Joseph Haydn,
>92ème symphonie, « Oxford », en sol Majeur, Hob I:92 : 4ème mouvement – Finale : Presto
Freiburger Barockorchester
direction : René Jacobs
HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 901849
>26ème symphonie, « Lamentatione », en ré mineur, Hob I:26 : 1er mvt – Allegro assai con spirito
>49ème symphonie, « la Passione », en fa mineur, Hob I:49 : 1er mvt – Adagio. 2ème mvt – Allegro di molto
The English Concert
direction : Trevor Pinnock, clavecin
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 427 662-2
>Les Saisons, Oratorio, Hob XXI:3 : Der Herbst (L’Automne) : Chœur « Juhe! Der Wein ist da! » (« Hourra! Hourra! Le vin est là! »)
RIAS-Kammerchor
Freiburger Barockorchester
direction : René Jacobs
HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 901829.30 (2 CD)
titre du coffret : The Seasons
>8ème sonate pour clavier, en la Majeur, Hob XVI:5 : 1er mvt – Allegro. 2ème mvt – Menuet. 3ème mvt – Presto
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano
CHANDOS CHAN 10998
>Concerto pour violon et orchestre en do Majeur, Hob VIIa:1 : 2ème mvt – Adagio. 3ème mvt – Finale : Presto
Isabelle Faust, violon
Münchener Kammerorchester
direction : Christoph Poppen
PAN CLASSICS PC 10 102
>104ème symphonie (7ème des « Symphonies Londoniennes ») : 3ème mvt – Menuetto. 4ème mvt – Finale (Spiritoso)
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Mariss Jansons
>Symphonie concertante pour violon, violoncelle, hautbois, basson et orchestre en si bémol Majeur, Hob I:105 : 3ème mvt – Allegro con spirito
Stefan Schilli, hautbois
Eberhard Marschall, fagott
Radoslaw Szulc, violon
Wen Sinn Yang, violoncelle
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Mariss Jansons
SONY CLASSICAL 88697412332
>45ème symphonie, « Les Adieux » : 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale : Presto. Adagio
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
direction : Frans Brüggen
DECCA 478 9604 (35 CD)
titre du coffret : Haydn - 107 Symphonies - First Complete Cycle on Period Instruments - Hogwood - Brüggen - Dantone
>Trio 101, en do Majeur, pour baryton à cordes, alto et basse : Allegro. Menuet. Finale : Fugue à 3 voix en contrepoint double
Philippe Pierlot, baryton
François Fernandez, alto
Rainer Zipperling, violoncelle
>Quatuor en mi bémol Majeur, « La Plaisanterie », Hob III:38 (opus 33 n°2) : Scherzo. Largo Sostenuto. Presto
Cuarteto Casals, quatuor à cordes : Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Martinez Mehner, violons - Jonathan Brown, alto - Arnau Tomas Realp, violoncelle
HARMONIA MUNDI HMX 2962022.23 (2 CD)
titre du double CD : String Quartets op. 33
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration