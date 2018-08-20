Joseph Haydn 1/3 -Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 17 septembre 2018

programmation musicale :

Joseph Haydn,

>92ème symphonie, « Oxford », en sol Majeur, Hob I:92 : 4ème mouvement – Finale : Presto

Freiburger Barockorchester

direction : René Jacobs

HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 901849

>26ème symphonie, « Lamentatione », en ré mineur, Hob I:26 : 1er mvt – Allegro assai con spirito

>49ème symphonie, « la Passione », en fa mineur, Hob I:49 : 1er mvt – Adagio. 2ème mvt – Allegro di molto

The English Concert

direction : Trevor Pinnock, clavecin

ARCHIV PRODUKTION 427 662-2

>Les Saisons, Oratorio, Hob XXI:3 : Der Herbst (L’Automne) : Chœur « Juhe! Der Wein ist da! » (« Hourra! Hourra! Le vin est là! »)

RIAS-Kammerchor

Freiburger Barockorchester

direction : René Jacobs

HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 901829.30 (2 CD)

titre du coffret : The Seasons

>8ème sonate pour clavier, en la Majeur, Hob XVI:5 : 1er mvt – Allegro. 2ème mvt – Menuet. 3ème mvt – Presto

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano

CHANDOS CHAN 10998

>Concerto pour violon et orchestre en do Majeur, Hob VIIa:1 : 2ème mvt – Adagio. 3ème mvt – Finale : Presto

Isabelle Faust, violon

Münchener Kammerorchester

direction : Christoph Poppen

PAN CLASSICS PC 10 102

>104ème symphonie (7ème des « Symphonies Londoniennes ») : 3ème mvt – Menuetto. 4ème mvt – Finale (Spiritoso)

Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

direction : Mariss Jansons

>Symphonie concertante pour violon, violoncelle, hautbois, basson et orchestre en si bémol Majeur, Hob I:105 : 3ème mvt – Allegro con spirito

Stefan Schilli, hautbois

Eberhard Marschall, fagott

Radoslaw Szulc, violon

Wen Sinn Yang, violoncelle

Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

direction : Mariss Jansons

SONY CLASSICAL 88697412332

>45ème symphonie, « Les Adieux » : 3ème mvt – Menuet. 4ème mvt – Finale : Presto. Adagio

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

direction : Frans Brüggen

DECCA 478 9604 (35 CD)

titre du coffret : Haydn - 107 Symphonies - First Complete Cycle on Period Instruments - Hogwood - Brüggen - Dantone

>Trio 101, en do Majeur, pour baryton à cordes, alto et basse : Allegro. Menuet. Finale : Fugue à 3 voix en contrepoint double

Philippe Pierlot, baryton

François Fernandez, alto

Rainer Zipperling, violoncelle

>Quatuor en mi bémol Majeur, « La Plaisanterie », Hob III:38 (opus 33 n°2) : Scherzo. Largo Sostenuto. Presto

Cuarteto Casals, quatuor à cordes : Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Martinez Mehner, violons - Jonathan Brown, alto - Arnau Tomas Realp, violoncelle

HARMONIA MUNDI HMX 2962022.23 (2 CD)

titre du double CD : String Quartets op. 33