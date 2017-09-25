Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 16 octobre 2017 - Collection 111 : les grands chefs d'orchestre
Frédéric Lodéon nous fait partager sa sélection tirée du coffret Deutsche Grammophon consacré aux grands chefs d'orchestre.
Sylvestre Revueltas
Sensemayá
Arturo Márquez
Danzon No.2
Alberto Ginastera
Estancia
Danzas del Ballet
3. Los peones de hacienda
4. Danza final (Malambo)
Evencio Castellanos
Santa Cruz de Pacairigua (Suite Sinfónica)
Leonard Bernstein
"West Side Story" - Symphonic Dances
4. Mambo
Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, dir. Gustavo Dudamel
Camille Saint-Saëns
Le Déluge (poème biblique)
Prélude - Adagio ; Andante sostenuto ; Andantino
Alain Moglia, violon solo
Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim
Troisième symphonie, en do mineur, op.78, R.176, "Symphonie avec orgue"
Deuxième mouvement - Allegro moderato ; Presto
Gaston Litaize, orgue,
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, dir. Daniel Barenboim
Samson et Dalila, Op.47, R. 288
Acte 3, Bacchanale
Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim
Danse macabre, Op.40
Luben Yordanoff, violon solo
Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatrième symphonie, en si bémol majeur, op.60
Premier mouvement - Adagio ; Allegro vivace
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, John Eliot Gardiner
Sergei Prokofiev
Troisième symphonie, en do mineur, op.44
Premier mouvement - Moderato
L'Amour des trois oranges, suite symphonique, op.33 bis
1. Les Ridicules
2. Scène infernale
3. Marche
Junge Deutsche Philharmonie, dir. Riccardo Chailly
