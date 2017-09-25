Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Lundi 16 octobre 2017
1h 58mn

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 16 octobre 2017 - Collection 111 : les grands chefs d'orchestre

Frédéric Lodéon nous fait partager sa sélection tirée du coffret Deutsche Grammophon consacré aux grands chefs d'orchestre.

Collection 111 - The Conductors, © Deutsche Grammophon

DG - 111 : The Conductors

Programmation

Fiesta - Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel
Fiesta - Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, © Deutsche Grammophon

Sylvestre Revueltas
Sensemayá

Arturo Márquez
Danzon No.2

Alberto Ginastera
Estancia

Danzas del Ballet
3. Los peones de hacienda
4. Danza final (Malambo)

Evencio Castellanos
Santa Cruz de Pacairigua (Suite Sinfónica)

Leonard Bernstein
"West Side Story" - Symphonic Dances
4. Mambo

Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, dir. Gustavo Dudamel

Camille Saint-Saëns - Symphony n°3 - "Symphonie avec orgue"
Camille Saint-Saëns - Symphony n°3 - "Symphonie avec orgue", © Deutsche Grammophon

Camille Saint-Saëns
Le Déluge (poème biblique)
Prélude - Adagio ; Andante sostenuto ; Andantino

Alain Moglia, violon solo
Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim

Troisième symphonie, en do mineur, op.78, R.176, "Symphonie avec orgue"
Deuxième mouvement - Allegro moderato ; Presto

Gaston Litaize, orgue,
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, dir. Daniel Barenboim

Samson et Dalila, Op.47, R. 288
Acte 3, Bacchanale

Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim

Danse macabre, Op.40

Luben Yordanoff, violon solo
Orchestre de Paris, dir. Daniel Barenboim

Beethoven - Symphonies n°4 & 6 - Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique - Gardiner
Beethoven - Symphonies n°4 & 6 - Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique - Gardiner, © Deutsche Grammophon

Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatrième symphonie, en si bémol majeur, op.60
Premier mouvement - Adagio ; Allegro vivace

Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, John Eliot Gardiner

Prokofiev - Symphony no.3 - Riccardo Chailly
Prokofiev - Symphony no.3 - Riccardo Chailly, © Deutsche Grammophon

Sergei Prokofiev
Troisième symphonie, en do mineur, op.44
Premier mouvement - Moderato

L'Amour des trois oranges, suite symphonique, op.33 bis
1. Les Ridicules
2. Scène infernale
3. Marche

Junge Deutsche Philharmonie, dir. Riccardo Chailly

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
