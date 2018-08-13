Beethoven, Berlin & Simon Rattle 1/5
Les symphonies de Beethoven par l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin dirigé par Sir Simon Rattle, nouvelle parution du label de l’orchestre (BPHR). Au Carrefour de Lodéon aussi ce 03 septembre 2018, The Sound of Simon Rattle Berliner Philharmoniker (Warner Classics)
Programmation musicale :
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>1ère symponie : 1er mouvement – Adagio molto. Allegro con brio / 2ème mvt – Andante cantabile con moto
>2ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Adagio. Allegro con brio
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR 160093 (5 CD)
titre du coffret : Berliner Philharmoniker – Sir Simon Rattle – Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphonien 1-9
Gustav Holst,
>Les Planètes, Suite pour grand orchestra : Mars, celui qui apporte la guerre
Claude Debussy,
>Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune
Igor Stravinsky,
>Le Sacre du printemps (version révisée en 1947) : 1ère Partie - L'Adoration de la terre
Sergei Rachmaninov,
>Danses symphoniques opus 45 : I. Non allegro
Alexandre Borodine,
>Le Prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes °
Gustav Mahler,
>5ème symphonie : Adagietto
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>Ouverture de Fidelio
Sir Edward Elgar,
>4ème Marche de Pomp and Circumstance opus 39
Rundfunkchor Berlin °
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646487332
titre du triple CD : The Sound of Simon Rattle Berliner Philharmoniker
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration