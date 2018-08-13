Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Lundi 3 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Beethoven, Berlin & Simon Rattle 1/5

Les symphonies de Beethoven par l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin dirigé par Sir Simon Rattle, nouvelle parution du label de l’orchestre (BPHR). Au Carrefour de Lodéon aussi ce 03 septembre 2018, The Sound of Simon Rattle Berliner Philharmoniker (Warner Classics)

Beethoven, Berlin & Simon Rattle 1/5
Les 9 symphonies de Beethoven par le Berliner Philharmoniker sous la direction de Sir Simon Rattle, nouvelle parution de la rentrée 2018/19 (BPHR, coffret 5 CD), © photo by Monika Rittershaus / Berlin Phil Media

Programmation musicale :

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>1ère symponie : 1er mouvement – Adagio molto. Allegro con brio / 2ème mvt – Andante cantabile con  moto

>2ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Adagio. Allegro con brio

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR 160093 (5 CD)
titre du coffret : Berliner Philharmoniker – Sir Simon Rattle – Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphonien 1-9

Gustav Holst,

>Les Planètes, Suite pour grand orchestra : Mars, celui qui apporte la guerre

Claude Debussy,

>Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune

Igor Stravinsky,

>Le Sacre du printemps (version révisée en 1947) : 1ère Partie - L'Adoration de la terre

Sergei Rachmaninov,

>Danses symphoniques opus 45 : I. Non allegro

Alexandre Borodine,

>Le Prince Igor : Danses polovtsiennes °

Gustav Mahler,

>5ème symphonie : Adagietto

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>Ouverture de Fidelio

Sir Edward Elgar,

>4ème Marche de Pomp and Circumstance opus 39

Rundfunkchor Berlin °
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646487332
titre du triple CD : The Sound of Simon Rattle Berliner Philharmoniker

