De Mozart à Arvo Pärt - Carrefour de Lodéon - 30 août 2018
Nouveautés de la rentrée discographique, et Bach par Yo-Yo Ma IV/V (Sony Classical)
programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Quintette pour piano et vents, KV 452 : Rondo – Allegretto
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Quintette pour piano et vents opus 16 : Rondo – Allegro ma non troppo
Ensemble Dialoghi : Cristina Esclapez, pianoforte – Josep Domènech, hautbois – Lorenzo Coppola, clarinette – Pierre-Antoine Tremblay, cor – Javier Zafra, basson
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 905296
titre du CD : Quintets for Piano and Winds
9ème sonate pour piano, op. 14 n°1, arrangée pour quatuor à cordes : 1er mouvement – Allegro moderato
Cuarteto Casals, quatuor à cordes : Abel Tomàs Realp, Vera Martinez Mehner, violons – Jonathan Brown, alto – Arnau Tomàs Realp, violoncelle
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902400.02
titre du triple CD : Inventions – The Complete String Quartets Vol. 1
Franz Schubert,
9ème (8ème) symphonie, en ut Majeur, « La Grande », D 944 : Finale – Allegro vivace
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Mariss Jansons
BR KLASSIK 900169
titre du CD : Symphonie Nr 8 – Grosse C Dur Symphonie
Franz Schubert / orchestration Felix Mottl,
Ständchen D 957
Stanislas de Barbeyrac, tenor
Insula Orchestra
direction : Larurence Equilbey
Franz Schubert / orch. anonyme,
An Sylvia
Wiebke Lehmkuhl, mezzo-soprano
Insula Orchestra
direction : Larurence Equilbey
Franz Schubert / orch. Benjamin Britten
Die Forelle (La Truite)
Stanislas de Barbeyrac, tenor
Insula Orchestra
direction : Larurence Equilbey
ERATO – WARNER CLASSICS 0190295769437
titre du CD : Schubert – Nacht & Träume – Lieder with orchestra
Johann Sebastian Bach,
4ème Suite pour violoncelle seul, en mi bémol Majeur, BWV 1010 : I. Prélude / IV. Sarabande / V. Bourrées I et II
Yo-Yo Ma, violoncelle
SONY CLASSICAL19075854652
titre du CD : Yo-Yo Ma – Six Evolutions – Bach Cello Suites
Franz Liszt,
Harmonies poétiques et religieuses : Invocation
Arvo Pärt,
Trivium
Franz Liszt,
Harmonies poétiques et religieuses : Funérailles
Vanessa Wagner, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 46
Johannes Brahms,
1ère symphonie : 4ème mvt – Adagio. Più andante. Allegro non troppo, ma con brio. Più Allegro
Staatskapelle Berlin
direction : Daniel Barenboim
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5251 (4 CD)
titre de l’album : Brahms – The Symphonies
