Jeudi 28 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Schubertiade - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 28 mars 2019

Quintette à 2 violoncelles, Divertissements à la Hongroise et sur des motifs français... Et Georges Cziffra

Franz Schubert (1797-1828), © Josef Eduard Teltscher / via Wikimedia Commons

programmation musicale : 

Franz Schubert,

Quintette en ut Majeur (à 2 violoncelles) : 3ème mouvement. Scherzo. Presto

Quatuor Emerson, quatuor à cordes
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Divertissement à la Hongroise, D 818 : Marcia : Andante con moto

Divertissement sur des motifs originaux français, D 823 : 6ème mvt. Rondo Allegreto

Andreas Staier, Alexei lubimov, pianoforte
TELDEC

Winterreise :
Der Lindenbaum
Frühlingstraum

3ème symphonie, D 200 : 1er mvt. Adagio maestoso – Allegro con brio

8ème symphonie, “Inachevée” : 2ème mvt. Andante con moto

Quatuor en la mineur, D 804 : 1er mvt. Allegro ma non troppo

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

3ème quatuor à cordes opus 18, en ré Majeur : 4ème mvt. Presto

Franz Liszt,

2ème année de pèlerinage : Supplément (Italie) : Tarentella

Frédéric Chopin,

6ème Polonaise, « Héroïque »
12ème Etude opus 10, « Révolutionnaire »
1ère Etude op. 25, en la bémol Majeur, « Harpe éolienne »

Georges Cziffra, piano
PHILIPS – DECCA (2 CD)
Collection Great Pianists of the 20th Century

