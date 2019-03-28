Schubertiade - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 28 mars 2019
Quintette à 2 violoncelles, Divertissements à la Hongroise et sur des motifs français... Et Georges Cziffra
programmation musicale :
Franz Schubert,
Quintette en ut Majeur (à 2 violoncelles) : 3ème mouvement. Scherzo. Presto
Quatuor Emerson, quatuor à cordes
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Divertissement à la Hongroise, D 818 : Marcia : Andante con moto
Divertissement sur des motifs originaux français, D 823 : 6ème mvt. Rondo Allegreto
Andreas Staier, Alexei lubimov, pianoforte
TELDEC
Winterreise :
Der Lindenbaum
Frühlingstraum
3ème symphonie, D 200 : 1er mvt. Adagio maestoso – Allegro con brio
8ème symphonie, “Inachevée” : 2ème mvt. Andante con moto
Quatuor en la mineur, D 804 : 1er mvt. Allegro ma non troppo
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
3ème quatuor à cordes opus 18, en ré Majeur : 4ème mvt. Presto
Franz Liszt,
2ème année de pèlerinage : Supplément (Italie) : Tarentella
Frédéric Chopin,
6ème Polonaise, « Héroïque »
12ème Etude opus 10, « Révolutionnaire »
1ère Etude op. 25, en la bémol Majeur, « Harpe éolienne »
Georges Cziffra, piano
PHILIPS – DECCA (2 CD)
Collection Great Pianists of the 20th Century
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Philippe BaudouinRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration