Robert et Clara Schumann - Carrefour de Lodéon
Programmation musicale
Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°1 en la mineur
Scherzo. Presto – Intermezzo
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346
Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°1 en la mineur
Adagio
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346
Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°2 en fa majeur
Allegro Vivace
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346
Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°3 en la majeur
Finale. Allegro molto vivace
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346
Robert Schumann
Quintette pour piano et cordes
In modo d’una marcia : Un poco largamente
Scherzo
Menahem Pressler, piano
Emerson String Quartet
Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, violons
Lawrence Dutton, alto
David Finckel, violoncelle
DG 445 848-2
Robert Schumann
Quatuor pour piano et cordes
Andante Cantabile
Finale : Vivace
Menahem Pressler, piano
Emerson String Quartet
Philip Setzer, violon
Lawrence Dutton, alto
David Finckel, violoncelle
DG 445 848-2
Robert Schumann
Nachtlied (Chant nocturne)
“Quellende, schwellende Nacht”
The Monteverdi Choir
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Dir. John Eliot Gardiner
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 457 660-2
Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°1 “Le Printemps”
Andante un poco maestoso – Allegro molto vivace
Staatskapelle de Dresde
Dir. Wolfgang Sawallisch
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646075942
Clara Schumann
Variations sur un thème de Robert Schumann
Jean Martin, piano
ARION 268603
Clara Wieck-Schumann
Concerto pour piano en orchestre Op. 7
Finale : Allegro non troppo
Brigitte Engerer, piano
Orchestre régional de Cannes Provence Alpes Côte-d’Azur
Dir. Philippe Bender
ED 13 146
Clara Schumann
Trois romances op. 21
Andante, Allegretto, Agitato
Christophe Sturzenegger, piano
KLA 054
Clara Schumann
Six Lieder de l’op. 39
Schöne Fremde (Belle terre étrangère)
Frühlingsnacht (Nuit de printemps)
Christophe Sturzenegger, piano
KLA 054
