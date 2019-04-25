Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 25 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Robert et Clara Schumann - Carrefour de Lodéon

Robert et Clara Schumann - Carrefour de Lodéon
Robert et Clara Schumann par Hofelich , © Getty / Bettmann

Programmation musicale

Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°1 en la mineur
Scherzo. Presto – Intermezzo
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346   

Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°1 en la mineur
Adagio
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346   

Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°2 en fa majeur
Allegro Vivace
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346   

Robert Schumann
Quatuor op. 41 n°3 en la majeur
Finale. Allegro molto vivace
Quatuor Modigliani
Amaury Coeytaux, violon,
Loic Rio, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto,
François Kieffer, violoncelle
MIRARE MIR 346   

Robert Schumann
Quintette pour piano et cordes
In modo d’una marcia : Un poco largamente
Scherzo
Menahem Pressler, piano
Emerson String Quartet
Eugene Drucker, Philip Setzer, violons
Lawrence Dutton, alto
David Finckel, violoncelle
DG 445 848-2   

Robert Schumann
Quatuor pour piano et cordes
Andante Cantabile
Finale : Vivace
Menahem Pressler, piano
Emerson String Quartet
Philip Setzer, violon
Lawrence Dutton, alto
David Finckel, violoncelle
DG 445 848-2   

Robert Schumann
Nachtlied (Chant nocturne)
“Quellende, schwellende Nacht”
The Monteverdi Choir
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Dir. John Eliot Gardiner
ARCHIV PRODUKTION 457 660-2   

Robert Schumann
Symphonie n°1 “Le Printemps”
Andante un poco maestoso – Allegro molto vivace
Staatskapelle de Dresde
Dir. Wolfgang Sawallisch
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646075942   

Clara Schumann
Variations sur un thème de Robert Schumann
Jean Martin, piano
ARION 268603   

Clara Wieck-Schumann
Concerto pour piano en orchestre Op. 7
Finale : Allegro non troppo
Brigitte Engerer, piano
Orchestre régional de Cannes Provence Alpes Côte-d’Azur
Dir. Philippe Bender
ED 13 146   

Clara Schumann
Trois romances op. 21
Andante, Allegretto, Agitato
Christophe Sturzenegger, piano
KLA 054   

Clara Schumann
Six Lieder de l’op. 39
Schöne Fremde (Belle terre étrangère)
Frühlingsnacht (Nuit de printemps)
Christophe Sturzenegger, piano
KLA 054 

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 24 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Diapason de mai - Carrefour de Lodéon - 24 avril 2019
émission suivante
vendredi 26 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 26 avril 2019