Carlos Kleiber 2/3 - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 novembre 2018

A l'exception de Tristan und Isolde de Wagner, dès l'origine enregistré dans le meilleur standard digital 16 bit, l'intégrale des enregistrements Deutsche Grammophon dirigés par Carlos Kleiber a été remasterisée. Aujourd'hui dans Carrefour de Lodéon : extraits des 4ème symphonie de Brahms, 3ème de Schubert, 5ème et 7ème de Beethoven. Le Prélude de Tristan und Isolde, et la Mort d'amour d'Isolde (coffret de 12 CD, plus un Blu-Ray Pure Audio). France Musique est partenaire de cette parution.

Festival La Dolce Volta : samedi 24 novembre 2018 à Paris - Salle Gaveau

14h - Florian Noack, piano

16h - Philippe Cassard et Cédric Pescia, pianos

18h - Vanessa Wagner, piano

20h30 - Quatuor Hermès, quatuor à cordes et Geofroy Couteau, piano (en direct sur France Musique)

Renseignements / réservations en ligne et par téléphone : 01 48 24 16 97

Sergei Rachmaninov / Florian Noack,

>Chant russe opus 41 n°3

Giuseppe Martucci / Florian Noack,

>Tarentelle opus 44 n°6

Florian Noack, piano

LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 43

Franz Schubert,

>Allegro en la mineur, « Lebensstürme » (« Les Tempêtes de la vie »), D 947

Philippe Cassard et Cédric Pescia, pianos

LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 15

Johannes Brahms,

>Klavierstücke opus 118 : Ballade opus 118 n°3. Allegro energico

Geofroy Couteau, piano

INTRADA INTRA 041

>4ème symphonie : 1er mouvement. Allegro non troppo

Franz Schubert,

>3ème symphonie : 3ème mvt. Menuetto / 4ème mvt. Presto vivace

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>5ème symphonie, en ut mineur, opus 67 : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Carlos Kleiber

Richard Wagner,

>Tristan und Isolde : Introduction (Prélude) / Isoldes Liebestod (Mort d’amour d’Iseult) « Mild und leise wie er lächelt »

Margaret Price, soprano (Isolde)

Staatskapelle Dresden

direction : Carlos Kleiber

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0289 483 5498 6 (12 CD + 1 Blu-Ray Pure Audio)

titre du coffret : Carlos Kleiber – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon

Johann Strauss,

>Künstlerleben (Vie d’Artiste), Valse

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Carlos Kleiber

CBS MASTERWORKS CBS M2XK 45564 (2 CD)

Concert du Nouvel An 1989

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>7ème symphonie, en la Majeur : 1er mvt. Poco sostenuto – Vivace

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Carlos Kleiber

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0289 483 5498 6 (12 CD + 1 Blu-Ray Pure Audio)

titre du coffret : Carlos Kleiber – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon

>Bagatelles opus 126 : n°2. Allegro / n°6. Presto

Menahem Pressler, piano

LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 12