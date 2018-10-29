Carlos Kleiber 2/3 - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 novembre 2018
La Dolce Volta fait son festival samedi, le 24 novembre 2018, Salle Gaveau avec Florian Noack, Philippe Cassard & Cédric Pescia, Vanessa Wagner, le Quatuor Hermès & Geoffroy Couteau. Intégrale Carlos Kleiber chez Deutsche Grammophon (16 & 24 bit).
A l'exception de Tristan und Isolde de Wagner, dès l'origine enregistré dans le meilleur standard digital 16 bit, l'intégrale des enregistrements Deutsche Grammophon dirigés par Carlos Kleiber a été remasterisée. Aujourd'hui dans Carrefour de Lodéon : extraits des 4ème symphonie de Brahms, 3ème de Schubert, 5ème et 7ème de Beethoven. Le Prélude de Tristan und Isolde, et la Mort d'amour d'Isolde (coffret de 12 CD, plus un Blu-Ray Pure Audio). France Musique est partenaire de cette parution.
Festival La Dolce Volta : samedi 24 novembre 2018 à Paris - Salle Gaveau
14h - Florian Noack, piano
16h - Philippe Cassard et Cédric Pescia, pianos
18h - Vanessa Wagner, piano
20h30 - Quatuor Hermès, quatuor à cordes et Geofroy Couteau, piano (en direct sur France Musique)
Renseignements / réservations en ligne et par téléphone : 01 48 24 16 97
Avec France Musique
programmation musicale :
Sergei Rachmaninov / Florian Noack,
>Chant russe opus 41 n°3
Giuseppe Martucci / Florian Noack,
>Tarentelle opus 44 n°6
Florian Noack, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 43
Franz Schubert,
>Allegro en la mineur, « Lebensstürme » (« Les Tempêtes de la vie »), D 947
Philippe Cassard et Cédric Pescia, pianos
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 15
Johannes Brahms,
>Klavierstücke opus 118 : Ballade opus 118 n°3. Allegro energico
Geofroy Couteau, piano
INTRADA INTRA 041
>4ème symphonie : 1er mouvement. Allegro non troppo
Franz Schubert,
>3ème symphonie : 3ème mvt. Menuetto / 4ème mvt. Presto vivace
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>5ème symphonie, en ut mineur, opus 67 : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Carlos Kleiber
Richard Wagner,
>Tristan und Isolde : Introduction (Prélude) / Isoldes Liebestod (Mort d’amour d’Iseult) « Mild und leise wie er lächelt »
Margaret Price, soprano (Isolde)
Staatskapelle Dresden
direction : Carlos Kleiber
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0289 483 5498 6 (12 CD + 1 Blu-Ray Pure Audio)
titre du coffret : Carlos Kleiber – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon
Johann Strauss,
>Künstlerleben (Vie d’Artiste), Valse
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Carlos Kleiber
CBS MASTERWORKS CBS M2XK 45564 (2 CD)
Concert du Nouvel An 1989
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>7ème symphonie, en la Majeur : 1er mvt. Poco sostenuto – Vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Carlos Kleiber
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 0289 483 5498 6 (12 CD + 1 Blu-Ray Pure Audio)
titre du coffret : Carlos Kleiber – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon
>Bagatelles opus 126 : n°2. Allegro / n°6. Presto
Menahem Pressler, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 12
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration