Seiji Ozawa 2/2 - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 21 février 2019
Une interprétation bouleversante de la 9ème symphonie de Beethoven avec les solistes Rie Miyake, Mihoko Fujimura, Kei Fukui, Markus Eiche, le choeur de l'Opéra de Tokyo, L'Orchestre de Chambre de Mito, tous sous la direction de Seiji Ozawa (Decca)
programmation musicale :
Emmanuel Chabrier,
Espana, Rapsodie pour orchestre
Jacques Offenbach / arr Manuel Rosenthal,
Gaîté parisienne : Valse lente – Allegro vivo – Valse – Allegro misterioso – Allegro – Cancan – Vivo – Barcarolle – Allegro moderato
Ambroise Thomas (1811-1896),
Ouverture de Mignon
Charles Gounod,
Ballet de Faust : Variations de Cléopâtre – Les Troyennes – Variations du miroir – Danse de Phryné
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Seiji Ozawa
Francis Poulenc,
Concerto pour orgue, cordes et timbales : 3ème mouvement. Tempo allegro, moto agitato
Simon Preston, orgue
Everett Firth, timbales
Cordes du Boston symphony Orchestra
direction : Seiji Ozawa
César Franck,
Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Seiji Ozawa
Dmitri Chostakovitch,
2ème concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt. Adagio – Allegro
Gidon Kremer, violon
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Seiji Ozawa
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5496 (8 CD)
Collection Conductors & Orchestras
titre du coffret : Ozawa - Boston - 8 Original Albums
Ludwig Van Beethoven – Friedrich von Schiller,
9ème symphonie :
1er mvt. Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso
Finale (extrait) : Allegro assai vivace « Alla Marcia »… Poco allegro, stingendo il tempo, sempre più allegro – presto
Rie Miyake, soprano
Mihoko Fujimura, alto
Kei Fukui, ténor
Markus Eiche, baryton
Tokyo Opera Singers
Mito Chamber Orchestra
direction : Seiji Ozawa
DECCA 483 4431
Seiji Ozawa - Beethoven 9 - Mito Chamber Orchestra
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration