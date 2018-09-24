Voyages - Carrefour de Lodéon - 18 octobre 2018
Programmation musicale
Florian Noack, piano
Percy Grainger
N°19 - Molly on the Shore
N°18 - The Knight and the Shepherd’s Daughter
Sergueï Rachmaninov
3 chants russes Op. 41 : 3. Mes joues si blanches et si roses - arrangement pour pian
Giuseppe Martucci
6 pièces Op. 44 : 6. Tarantelle - arrangement pour piano
Joaquin Nin
Danza Ibérica : Une nuit de Mai à Séville
- "Album d'un voyageur", LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV43D
Pepe Romero, guitare / Academy of St-Martin-in-the-Fields / Neville Marriner, direction
Luigi Boccherini
Quintette n°4 en ré majeur G 448 : 3. Grave assai - Fandango
Francesco Molino
Concerto pour guitare en mi mineur Op. 56 : 3. Rondò (Allegro)
Celedonio Romero
Concertio de Malaga : 1. Allegro vivace - Allegro - Allegro molto
Heitor Villa-Lobos
Concerto pour guitare : 1. Allegro preciso
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez : 2. Adagio
Isaac Albéniz (Trans. Francisco Tarrega)
Suite espagnole Op. 47 : Asturias, n°5. Leyenda
- Pepe Romero : Master of the guitar, DECCA
Robert Schumann
Trois Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 : 1. Zart und mit ausdruck - 2. Lebhaft, leicht - 3. Rasch und mit feuer
Clara Schumann
Les trois romances Op. 22 : 3. Leidenschaftlich schnell
Robert Schumann
Märchenerzählungen, Op. 132 : 3. Ruhiges Tempo - 4. Lebhaft
Robert SchumannSymphonie n° 2 en do majeur Op. 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace
Paul Hindemith
Ragtime (Wohltemperiert)
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration