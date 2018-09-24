Voyages - Carrefour de Lodéon - 18 octobre 2018

Programmation musicale

Florian Noack, piano

Percy Grainger

N°19 - Molly on the Shore

N°18 - The Knight and the Shepherd’s Daughter

Sergueï Rachmaninov

3 chants russes Op. 41 : 3. Mes joues si blanches et si roses - arrangement pour pian

Giuseppe Martucci

6 pièces Op. 44 : 6. Tarantelle - arrangement pour piano

Joaquin Nin

Danza Ibérica : Une nuit de Mai à Séville

"Album d'un voyageur", LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV43D

Pepe Romero, guitare / Academy of St-Martin-in-the-Fields / Neville Marriner, direction

Luigi Boccherini

Quintette n°4 en ré majeur G 448 : 3. Grave assai - Fandango

Francesco Molino

Concerto pour guitare en mi mineur Op. 56 : 3. Rondò (Allegro)

Celedonio Romero

Concertio de Malaga : 1. Allegro vivace - Allegro - Allegro molto

Heitor Villa-Lobos

Concerto pour guitare : 1. Allegro preciso

Joaquín Rodrigo

Concierto de Aranjuez : 2. Adagio

Isaac Albéniz (Trans. Francisco Tarrega)

Suite espagnole Op. 47 : Asturias, n°5. Leyenda

Pepe Romero : Master of the guitar, DECCA

Robert Schumann

Trois Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 : 1. Zart und mit ausdruck - 2. Lebhaft, leicht - 3. Rasch und mit feuer

Clara Schumann

Les trois romances Op. 22 : 3. Leidenschaftlich schnell

Robert Schumann

Märchenerzählungen, Op. 132 : 3. Ruhiges Tempo - 4. Lebhaft

Robert SchumannSymphonie n° 2 en do majeur Op. 61 : 4. Allegro molto vivace

Paul Hindemith

Ragtime (Wohltemperiert)