Karajan, intégrale chez Deutsche Grammophon 4/5 - 14 décembre 2017
Brahms, Beethoven, Schubert, Sibelius, Mozart, etc. sous la direction d'Herbert von Karajan : suite de notre parcours dans sa discographie DG et Decca au programme de ce Carrefour de Lodéon. Les années 1960
programmation musicale :
Johannes Brahms,
- 1ère symphonie : 3ème mouvement - Un poco allegretto e grazioso
- 2ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1963
- 3ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Poco allegretto1964
- 4ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegro giocoso 1963
- Variations sur un thème de Haydn1964
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée
titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca
- 2ème concerto pour piano : 4ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1967
Géza Anda, piano
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
- Les Créatures de Prométhée, ballet : Ouverture1965
Franz Schubert,
- 9ème symphonie, "La Grande" : 3ème mvt - Scherzo1968
Jean Sibelius,
- 6ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Allegro molto. Allegro assai. Doppio più lento1967
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
- 17ème Divertimento, en ré Majeur, KV 334 (catalogue Koechel) : 1er mvt - Allegro1965
- Adagio et Fugue en ut mineur, KV 5461969
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
- 4ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Finale - Allegro con fuoco1966
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
Pietro Mascagni (1863-1945),
- Cavalleria Rusticana : Intermezzo
1967
Wolfgang Meyer, orgue
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
Ruggero Leoncavallo (1857-1919),
- Pagliacci (Paillasse) : Intermezzo
1967
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée
titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration