Karajan, intégrale chez Deutsche Grammophon 4/5 - 14 décembre 2017

programmation musicale :

Johannes Brahms,

1ère symphonie : 3ème mouvement - Un poco allegretto e grazioso

2ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1963

3ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Poco allegretto1964

4ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegro giocoso 1963

Variations sur un thème de Haydn1964

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée

titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca

2ème concerto pour piano : 4ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1967

Géza Anda, piano

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

Les Créatures de Prométhée, ballet : Ouverture1965

Franz Schubert,

9ème symphonie, "La Grande" : 3ème mvt - Scherzo1968

Jean Sibelius,

6ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Allegro molto. Allegro assai. Doppio più lento1967

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

17ème Divertimento, en ré Majeur, KV 334 (catalogue Koechel) : 1er mvt - Allegro1965

Adagio et Fugue en ut mineur, KV 5461969

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

4ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Finale - Allegro con fuoco1966

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

Pietro Mascagni (1863-1945),

Cavalleria Rusticana : Intermezzo

1967

Wolfgang Meyer, orgue

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

Ruggero Leoncavallo (1857-1919),

Pagliacci (Paillasse) : Intermezzo

1967

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée

titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca