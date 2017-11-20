Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Jeudi 14 décembre 2017
1h 58mn

Karajan, intégrale chez Deutsche Grammophon 4/5 - 14 décembre 2017

Brahms, Beethoven, Schubert, Sibelius, Mozart, etc. sous la direction d'Herbert von Karajan : suite de notre parcours dans sa discographie DG et Decca au programme de ce Carrefour de Lodéon. Les années 1960

Karajan, intégrale chez Deutsche Grammophon 4/5 - 14 décembre 2017
Herbert von Karajan à la console, © Deutsche Grammophon - photo by Siegfried Lauterwasser

programmation musicale :

Johannes Brahms,

  • 1ère symphonie : 3ème mouvement - Un poco allegretto e grazioso
  • 2ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1963
  • 3ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Poco allegretto1964
  • 4ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Allegro giocoso 1963
  • Variations sur un thème de Haydn1964

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée
titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca

  • 2ème concerto pour piano : 4ème mvt - Allegretto grazioso1967

Géza Anda, piano
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

  • Les Créatures de Prométhée, ballet : Ouverture1965

Franz Schubert,

  • 9ème symphonie, "La Grande" : 3ème mvt - Scherzo1968

Jean Sibelius,

  • 6ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Allegro molto. Allegro assai. Doppio più lento1967

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

  • 17ème Divertimento, en ré Majeur, KV 334 (catalogue Koechel) : 1er mvt - Allegro1965
  • Adagio et Fugue en ut mineur, KV 5461969

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

  • 4ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Finale - Allegro con fuoco1966

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

Pietro Mascagni (1863-1945),

  • Cavalleria Rusticana : Intermezzo

1967

Wolfgang Meyer, orgue
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

Ruggero Leoncavallo (1857-1919),

  • Pagliacci (Paillasse) : Intermezzo

1967

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (330 CD, 24 DVD vidéo, 2 Blue Ray audio, plaquette et livrets illustrés de nombreuses photos) Edition numérotée
titre du coffret : Herbert von Karajan, Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca

