Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 11 mai 2017
1h 56mn

Karajan, romantique et moderne - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 11 mai 2017

Collection Conductors and Orchestras de Deutsche Grammophon : Herbert von Karajan, un florilège de ses enregistrements avec l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin

Karajan, romantique et moderne - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 11 mai 2017
Herbert von Karajan, un geste de direction musicale, © Deutsche Grammophon - photo by Siegfried Lauterwasser (détail)

programmation musicale :

Ruggero Leoncavallo,
Paillasse : Intermezzo
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Karajan - Berliner Philharmoniker
collection Conductors and Orchestras

Pietro Mascagni,
Cavalleria Rusticana : Intermezzo sinfonico

Sergei Prokofiev,
1ère symphonie, "Classique" : 3ème mouvement - Gavotte - Non troppo allegro. 4ème mvt - Finale - Molto vivace
5ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Allegro giocoso

Richard Strauss,
Ainsi parlait Zarathoustra : Das Tanzlied. Nachtwandlerlied (Chant du somnambule)

Paru cet automne chez Actes Sud Classica : Herbert von Karajan, une autobiographie imaginaire, par Sylvain Fort

Emission préparée par Frédéric Lodéon avec Cécile Bonnet des Claustres, attachée de production

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 10 mai 2017
1h 56mn
Invitée : Emmanuelle Bertrand - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 10 mai 2017
émission suivante
vendredi 12 mai 2017
1h 56mn
Nouvelle saison des Concerts de Radio France avec Michel Orier - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 12 mai 2017