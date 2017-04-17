Karajan, romantique et moderne - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 11 mai 2017
Collection Conductors and Orchestras de Deutsche Grammophon : Herbert von Karajan, un florilège de ses enregistrements avec l'Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
programmation musicale :
Ruggero Leoncavallo,
Paillasse : Intermezzo
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Karajan - Berliner Philharmoniker
collection Conductors and Orchestras
Pietro Mascagni,
Cavalleria Rusticana : Intermezzo sinfonico
Sergei Prokofiev,
1ère symphonie, "Classique" : 3ème mouvement - Gavotte - Non troppo allegro. 4ème mvt - Finale - Molto vivace
5ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Allegro giocoso
Richard Strauss,
Ainsi parlait Zarathoustra : Das Tanzlied. Nachtwandlerlied (Chant du somnambule)
Paru cet automne chez Actes Sud Classica : Herbert von Karajan, une autobiographie imaginaire, par Sylvain Fort
Emission préparée par Frédéric Lodéon avec Cécile Bonnet des Claustres, attachée de production
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration