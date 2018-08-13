Diapason de la rentrée - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 06 septembre 2018
Les Diapasons d’Or choisis pour France Musique. Symphonies de Beethoven par l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin dirigé par Simon Rattle (BPHR)
Programmation musicale :
Charles Gounod – Alfred de Musset,
>Venise
Charles Gounod – Jean-Antoine de Baïf,
>Oh ma belle rebelle
Tassis Christoyannis, baryton
Jeff Cohen, piano
APARTE AP 181
Antonio Vivaldi,
>5ème sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue, en mi mineur, RV 40
Jean-Guihen Queyras, violoncelle
Michael Behringer, clavecin
Lee Santana, théorbe
Christoph Dangel, violoncelle
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902278
Félix Mendelssohn,
>4ème symphonie, « Italienne » : 1er mouvement – Allegro vivace
Concertgebouworkest
direction : Eduard van Beinum
DECCA ELQ 4825515
collection Eloquence
Franz Schubert,
>8ème quatuor à cordes : Allegro ma non troppo
Quatuor Signum, quatuor à cordes : Florian Donderer, Annette Walther, violons - Xandi van Dijk, alto - Thomas Schmitz, violoncelle
PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186673
Georges Bizet,
>Les Pêcheurs de Perles : Duo de Leïla et Zurga « Je frémis, je chancelle » (3ème acte)
Julie Fuchs, soprano
Florian Sempey, baryton
Orchestre National de Lille
direction : Alexandre Bloch
PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186685
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Finale
Leonard Rose, violoncelle
Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano
Sony Classical (14 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Rose – The Complete Concerto and Sonata Recordings
Albert Roussel,
>Suite en fa : III. Gigue
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray
>Rossignol mon mignon
Sandrine Piau, soprano
Michel Moraguès, flûte
>3ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Allegro vivo
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>6ème symphonie, “Pastorale”, en fa Majeur : 1er mvt – Angenehme, heitere Emfindungen, welche bei der Ankunft auf dem Lande im Menschen erwarchen (Eveil d'impressions agréables en arrivant à la campagne) : Allegro ma non troppo / 4ème mvt – Donner, Sturm (Tonnerre, tempête) : Allegro
>4ème symphonie, en si bémol Maj : 4ème mvt – Allegro ma non troppo
>8ème symphonie, en fa Maj : 2ème mvt – Allegretto scherzando
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR 160093 (5 CD)
titre du coffret : Berliner Philharmoniker – Sir Simon Rattle – Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphonien 1-9
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration