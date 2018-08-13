Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Jeudi 6 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Diapason de la rentrée - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 06 septembre 2018

Les Diapasons d’Or choisis pour France Musique. Symphonies de Beethoven par l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin dirigé par Simon Rattle (BPHR)

Diapason de la rentrée - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 06 septembre 2018
le violoncelliste Jean-Guihen Queyras à l'honneur dans le numéro de rentrée de Diapason, notre partenaire, © Diapason / Mondadori

Programmation musicale :

Charles Gounod – Alfred de Musset,

>Venise

Charles Gounod – Jean-Antoine de Baïf,

>Oh ma belle rebelle

Tassis Christoyannis, baryton
Jeff Cohen, piano
APARTE AP 181

Antonio Vivaldi,

>5ème sonate pour violoncelle et basse continue, en mi mineur, RV 40

Jean-Guihen Queyras, violoncelle
Michael Behringer, clavecin
Lee Santana, théorbe
Christoph Dangel, violoncelle
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 902278

Félix Mendelssohn,

>4ème symphonie, « Italienne » : 1er mouvement – Allegro vivace

Concertgebouworkest
direction : Eduard van Beinum
DECCA ELQ 4825515
collection Eloquence

Franz Schubert,

>8ème quatuor à cordes : Allegro ma non troppo

Quatuor Signum, quatuor à cordes : Florian Donderer, Annette Walther, violons - Xandi van Dijk, alto - Thomas Schmitz, violoncelle
PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186673

Georges Bizet,

>Les Pêcheurs de Perles : Duo de Leïla et Zurga « Je frémis, je chancelle » (3ème acte)

Julie Fuchs, soprano
Florian Sempey, baryton
Orchestre National de Lille
direction : Alexandre Bloch
PENTA TONE CLASSICS PTC 5186685

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Finale

Leonard Rose, violoncelle
Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano
Sony Classical (14 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Rose – The Complete Concerto and Sonata Recordings

Albert Roussel,

>Suite en fa : III. Gigue

Detroit Symphony Orchestra
direction : Paul Paray

>Rossignol mon mignon

Sandrine Piau, soprano
Michel Moraguès, flûte

>3ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Allegro vivo

New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>6ème symphonie, “Pastorale”, en fa Majeur : 1er mvt – Angenehme, heitere Emfindungen, welche bei der Ankunft auf dem Lande im Menschen erwarchen (Eveil d'impressions agréables en arrivant à la campagne) : Allegro ma non troppo / 4ème mvt – Donner, Sturm (Tonnerre, tempête) : Allegro

>4ème symphonie, en si bémol Maj : 4ème mvt – Allegro ma non troppo

>8ème symphonie, en fa Maj : 2ème mvt – Allegretto scherzando

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS BPHR 160093 (5 CD)
titre du coffret : Berliner Philharmoniker – Sir Simon Rattle – Ludwig Van Beethoven – Symphonien 1-9

L'équipe de l'émission :
