Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Jeudi 4 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Romantiques! Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 04 avril 2019

Ouverture avec Max Bruch et Gustav Mahler par James Conlon, François-Xavier Roth, et l'Orchestre Gürzenich de Cologne. Et Pasculli, Verroust, Kalivoda, Weber

Romantiques! Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 04 avril 2019
Jan Vaclav Kalivoda (Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda), compositeur (21 février 1801 - 3 décembre 1866), portrait par Gustav Schlick vers 1850 (détail), © Bibliothèque Nationale de France / via Wikimedia Commons

Max Bruch,

1ère symphonie, en mi bémol Majeur : 2ème mouvement. Scherzo

2ème symphonie, en fa mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro molto tranquillo

3ème symphonie, en mi Maj : 3ème mvt. Scherzo – 4ème mvt. Finale – Allegro ma non troppo

Gürzenich-Orchester Köln
direction : James Conlon
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 2 64356 2 6 (2 CD)
titre du CD : Bruch – James Conlon – Antal Dorati

Gustav Mahler,

5ème symphonie :
Marche funèbre, d’un pas mesuré
Adagietto

Gürzenich-Orchester Köln
direction : François-Xavier Roth
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 905285
titre du CD : Gustav Mahler – Symphony no.5 – Gürzenich-Orchester Köln – direction : François-Xavier Roth

Antonio Pasculli (1842-1924),

Amelia

David Walter, cor anglais
Magdalena Dus, piano

Stanislas Verroust (1814-1863),

Solo de concert, opus 85 n°11

David Walter, hautbois
Magdalena Dus, piano

DUX DUX 1546
titre du CD : Eclats Romantiques

Carl Maria von Weber,

2ème concerto pour clarinette et orchestre, en mi bémol Maj : 1er mvt. Allegro

Nicolas Baldeyrou, clarinette
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier

1ère symphonie, en ut Maj, opus 19 : 3ème mvt. Scherzo – 4ème mvt. Finale (Presto)

Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier

Concertino pour cor et orchestre, op. 45 : Polacca

David Guerrier, cor
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier

Adagio et Rondo pour harmonica de verre et orchestre : 1. Adagio molto

Thomas Bloch, harmonica de verre
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier

Jan Vaclav Kalivoda (Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda),

1er Quatuor à cordes, en mi mineur (1835) : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato

Quatuor Talich, quatuor à cordes : Jan Talich, Petr Macecek, violons – Vladimir Bukac, alto – Petr Prause, violoncelle
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 260
titre du CD : Kalliwoda – Talich Quartet – The 3 String Quartets

