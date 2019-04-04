Romantiques! Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 04 avril 2019
Ouverture avec Max Bruch et Gustav Mahler par James Conlon, François-Xavier Roth, et l'Orchestre Gürzenich de Cologne. Et Pasculli, Verroust, Kalivoda, Weber
Max Bruch,
1ère symphonie, en mi bémol Majeur : 2ème mouvement. Scherzo
2ème symphonie, en fa mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro molto tranquillo
3ème symphonie, en mi Maj : 3ème mvt. Scherzo – 4ème mvt. Finale – Allegro ma non troppo
Gürzenich-Orchester Köln
direction : James Conlon
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 2 64356 2 6 (2 CD)
titre du CD : Bruch – James Conlon – Antal Dorati
Gustav Mahler,
5ème symphonie :
Marche funèbre, d’un pas mesuré
Adagietto
Gürzenich-Orchester Köln
direction : François-Xavier Roth
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM 905285
titre du CD : Gustav Mahler – Symphony no.5 – Gürzenich-Orchester Köln – direction : François-Xavier Roth
Antonio Pasculli (1842-1924),
Amelia
David Walter, cor anglais
Magdalena Dus, piano
Stanislas Verroust (1814-1863),
Solo de concert, opus 85 n°11
David Walter, hautbois
Magdalena Dus, piano
DUX DUX 1546
titre du CD : Eclats Romantiques
Carl Maria von Weber,
2ème concerto pour clarinette et orchestre, en mi bémol Maj : 1er mvt. Allegro
Nicolas Baldeyrou, clarinette
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier
1ère symphonie, en ut Maj, opus 19 : 3ème mvt. Scherzo – 4ème mvt. Finale (Presto)
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier
Concertino pour cor et orchestre, op. 45 : Polacca
David Guerrier, cor
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier
Adagio et Rondo pour harmonica de verre et orchestre : 1. Adagio molto
Thomas Bloch, harmonica de verre
Orchestre Victor-Hugo
direction : Jean-François Verdier
Jan Vaclav Kalivoda (Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda),
1er Quatuor à cordes, en mi mineur (1835) : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato
Quatuor Talich, quatuor à cordes : Jan Talich, Petr Macecek, violons – Vladimir Bukac, alto – Petr Prause, violoncelle
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 260
titre du CD : Kalliwoda – Talich Quartet – The 3 String Quartets
