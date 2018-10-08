Redécouvertes - Carrefour de Lodéon - 01 novembre 2018
Aujourd'hui, Frédéric Lodéon exhume des trésors musicaux
Programmation musicale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Directeur de théâtre, K 486 : Ouverture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les Noces de Figaro : Ouverture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni : Ouverture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
L'Enlèvement au sérail: Ouverture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8, op. 93, en fa majeur : 3. Tempo di menuetto - 4. Allegro vivace
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n° 4 en la majeur « Italienne », op. 90 : 1. Allegro vivace - 2. Andante con moto
Felix Mendelssohn
Les Hébrides, op. 26 : Ouverture
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Jean-Sébastien Bach
L'art de la fugue : Contrpoints I et II
Johannes Brahms
Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano en la mineur op. 114 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio
Johannes Brahms
Sonates pour clarinette et piano op. 120 n° 2 : 3. Andante con moto, Allegro
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration