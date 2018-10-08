Redécouvertes - Carrefour de Lodéon - 01 novembre 2018

Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Jeudi 1 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Aujourd'hui, Frédéric Lodéon exhume des trésors musicaux

Redécouvertes, © Getty

Programmation musicale

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Directeur de théâtre, K 486 : Ouverture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les Noces de Figaro : Ouverture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  
Don Giovanni : Ouverture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart   
L'Enlèvement au sérail: Ouverture

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 8, op. 93, en fa majeur : 3. Tempo di menuetto - 4. Allegro vivace

Felix Mendelssohn
Symphonie n° 4 en la majeur « Italienne », op. 90 : 1. Allegro vivace - 2. Andante con moto

Felix Mendelssohn
Les Hébrides, op. 26 : Ouverture

Christoph Willibald Gluck

Jean-Sébastien Bach
L'art de la fugue : Contrpoints I et II

Johannes Brahms
Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano en la mineur op. 114 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio

Johannes Brahms
Sonates pour clarinette et piano op. 120 n° 2 : 3. Andante con moto, Allegro

L'équipe de l'émission :
