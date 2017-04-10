Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 2 mai 2017
1h 56mn

Bon anniversaire, Philippe Herreweghe ! Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 2 mai 2017

Le célèbre chef d'orchestre et de choeurs né à Gent... ou Gand en 1947, fête aujourd'hui ses 70 ans (Phi - Outhere et Harmonia Mundi). Clara et Robert Schumann : oeuvres avec clarinette par Patrick Messina, Fabrizio Chiovetta et Pierre Lénert (Aparté), Sonates par Maurizio Baglini, piano (Decca)

Bon anniversaire, Philippe Herreweghe ! Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 2 mai 2017
Philippe Herreweghe, chef d'orchestre et de choeurs, © Phi - Outhere - photo by Riita Ince

Programmation musicale

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - The Last Symphonies - Orchestre des Champs-Elysées
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - The Last Symphonies - Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, © PHI - Out there

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
39ème symphonie, en mi Majeur, KV 543 (1788)
4ème mouvement , Finale - Allegro

Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, dir. Philippe Herreweghe

Mendelssohn - The Piano Concertos - Rondo brillant, op. 29 - Martin Helmchen
Mendelssohn - The Piano Concertos - Rondo brillant, op. 29 - Martin Helmchen, © Pentatone classics

Félix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
1er concerto pour piano, en sol mineur
1er mouvement, Molto allegro con fuoco

Martin Helmchen, piano
Royal Flemish Philharmonic, dir. Philippe Herreweghe

Franz Schubert - Symphonies Nos. 1, 3 & 4 - Royal Flemishg Orchestra
Franz Schubert - Symphonies Nos. 1, 3 & 4 - Royal Flemishg Orchestra, © Phi - Out There

Franz Schubert
1ère symphonie, en ré majeur, D 82
3ème mvt - Menuetto - Vivace
4ème mvt - Presto vivace

Johannes Brahms - Symphony no. 4 - Alt-Rhapsodie - Schicksaslied
Johannes Brahms - Symphony no. 4 - Alt-Rhapsodie - Schicksaslied, © Phi - Out there

Johannes Brahms
Alt-Rhapsodie, pour voix d'alto, choeur d'hommes et orchestre, op. 53

Ann Hallenberg, alto
Collegium Vocale Gent
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, dir. Philippe Herreweghe

Beethoven - Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Beethoven - Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, © Pentatone Classics

Ludwig van Beethoven
1ère symphonie, opus 21 en sol majeur
1er mouvement, _Adagio molto. Allegro con brio

_Royal Flemish Philharmonic, dir. Philippe Herreweghe

Missa Solemnis, op 123 en ré majeur
II. Gloria

1ère Romance pour violon et orchestre, op 40

Johann Sebastian Bach
Passion selon Saint-Matthieu, BWV 244
1er choeur, "Venez, mes filles, joignez-vous à mes plaintes, voyez!"

Robert Schumann
2ème sonate pour piano, op 22 en sol min
1er mouvement, Aussi vite que possible
4ème mvt, Rondo - Presto (2ème version)

1ère sonate pour piano, op 11 en fa dièse min
1er mvt, Introduzione - Un poco adagio. Allegro vivace

Abendlied, op 85 n°12
3 Romances op 94
II. Einfach, innig
III. Nicht schnell

Märchenerzählungen (Contes de fées) op 132
I. Lebhaft, nicht zu schnell
II. Lebhaft, sehr markiert

Clara Schumann
3 Romandes op 22
I. Andante molto

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 56mn
émission précédente
Grands enregistrements de Karl Böhm - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 1 mai 2017
lundi 1 mai 2017 Grands enregistrements de Karl Böhm - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 1 mai 2017