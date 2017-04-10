Bon anniversaire, Philippe Herreweghe ! Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 2 mai 2017
Le célèbre chef d'orchestre et de choeurs né à Gent... ou Gand en 1947, fête aujourd'hui ses 70 ans (Phi - Outhere et Harmonia Mundi). Clara et Robert Schumann : oeuvres avec clarinette par Patrick Messina, Fabrizio Chiovetta et Pierre Lénert (Aparté), Sonates par Maurizio Baglini, piano (Decca)
Programmation musicale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
39ème symphonie, en mi Majeur, KV 543 (1788)
4ème mouvement , Finale - Allegro
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, dir. Philippe Herreweghe
Félix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
1er concerto pour piano, en sol mineur
1er mouvement, Molto allegro con fuoco
Martin Helmchen, piano
Royal Flemish Philharmonic, dir. Philippe Herreweghe
Franz Schubert
1ère symphonie, en ré majeur, D 82
3ème mvt - Menuetto - Vivace
4ème mvt - Presto vivace
Johannes Brahms
Alt-Rhapsodie, pour voix d'alto, choeur d'hommes et orchestre, op. 53
Ann Hallenberg, alto
Collegium Vocale Gent
Orchestre des Champs-Elysées, dir. Philippe Herreweghe
Ludwig van Beethoven
1ère symphonie, opus 21 en sol majeur
1er mouvement, _Adagio molto. Allegro con brio
_Royal Flemish Philharmonic, dir. Philippe Herreweghe
Missa Solemnis, op 123 en ré majeur
II. Gloria
1ère Romance pour violon et orchestre, op 40
Johann Sebastian Bach
Passion selon Saint-Matthieu, BWV 244
1er choeur, "Venez, mes filles, joignez-vous à mes plaintes, voyez!"
Robert Schumann
2ème sonate pour piano, op 22 en sol min
1er mouvement, Aussi vite que possible
4ème mvt, Rondo - Presto (2ème version)
1ère sonate pour piano, op 11 en fa dièse min
1er mvt, Introduzione - Un poco adagio. Allegro vivace
Abendlied, op 85 n°12
3 Romances op 94
II. Einfach, innig
III. Nicht schnell
Märchenerzählungen (Contes de fées) op 132
I. Lebhaft, nicht zu schnell
II. Lebhaft, sehr markiert
Clara Schumann
3 Romandes op 22
I. Andante molto
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Christophe DilysProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation