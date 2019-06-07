Bon anniversaire Monsieur Entremont ! - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 07 juin 2019
Pour les 85 ans de Philippe Entremont, retour sur l'immense carrière du pianiste français, de ses débuts spectaculaires aux côtés d'Ormandy, puis Plasson, jusqu'à ses enregistrements plus tardifs de Beethoven...
► Philippe Entremont (piano)
Ludwig Van Beethoven
20ème sonate pour piano en sol majeur op. 49 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo 2. Tempo di minuetto
Ludwig Van Beethoven
14ème sonate pour piano en do# mineur "clair de lune" : 1. Adagio sostenuto
Ludwig Van Beethoven
30ème sonate pour piano en mi majeur op. 109 : 1. Vivace ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo
► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy
Camille Saint-Saëns
2ème concerto pour piano en sol mineur : Andante Sostenuto
► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°22 en mi bémol majeur K. 482 : 1. Allegro
► Philippe Entremont (piano), Orchestre de Chambre des Pays-Bas
Ludwig Van Beethoven
3ème concerto pour piano en ut mineur : 3. Rondo : allegro
► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy
Edvard Grieg
Concerto pour piano et orchestre : 3. Allegro moderato molto e marcato
Sergei Rachmaninov
Rhapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op. 43
George Gershwin
Concerto en fa : 3. Allegro agitato
Camille Saint-Saëns5ème concerto pour piano "l'égyptien" : Molto allegro
Camille Saint-Saëns"Wedding cake", caprice-valse pour piano et cordes
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Philippe BaudouinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration