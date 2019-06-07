Bon anniversaire Monsieur Entremont ! - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 07 juin 2019

Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Vendredi 7 juin 2019
Pour les 85 ans de Philippe Entremont, retour sur l'immense carrière du pianiste français, de ses débuts spectaculaires aux côtés d'Ormandy, puis Plasson, jusqu'à ses enregistrements plus tardifs de Beethoven...

Philippe Entremont, © Yannick Coupanec

► Philippe Entremont (piano)

Ludwig Van Beethoven
20ème sonate pour piano en sol majeur op. 49 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo 2. Tempo di minuetto

Ludwig Van Beethoven
14ème sonate pour piano en do# mineur "clair de lune" : 1. Adagio sostenuto 

Ludwig Van Beethoven
30ème sonate pour piano en mi majeur op. 109 : 1. Vivace ma non troppo - Adagio espressivo

► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy

Camille Saint-Saëns
2ème concerto pour piano en sol mineur : Andante Sostenuto

► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto pour piano n°22 en mi bémol majeur K. 482 : 1. Allegro

► Philippe Entremont (piano), Orchestre de Chambre des Pays-Bas

Ludwig Van Beethoven
3ème concerto pour piano en ut mineur : 3. Rondo : allegro

► Philippe Entremont (piano), The Philadelphia Orchestra, dir. Eugene Ormandy

Edvard Grieg
Concerto pour piano et orchestre : 3. Allegro moderato molto e marcato

Sergei Rachmaninov
Rhapsodie sur un thème de Paganini op. 43

George Gershwin
Concerto en fa : 3. Allegro agitato

Camille Saint-Saëns5ème concerto pour piano "l'égyptien" : Molto allegro

Camille Saint-Saëns"Wedding cake", caprice-valse pour piano et cordes

