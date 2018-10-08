Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Lundi 29 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

Bach par Zefiro - Carrefour de Lodéon - 29 octobre 2018

Bach par Zefiro - Carrefour de Lodéon - 29 octobre 2018
Ensemble Zefiro © Teatro Ristori

Programmation musicale

Ensemble Zefiro / Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°1 en fa majeur BWV 1046 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio - 3. Allegro

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en fa majeur BWV 1047 : 2. Andante - 3. Allegro assai

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - 2.  Adagio - 3. Allegro

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en Sol Maj BWV 1049 : 1. Allegro

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en Ré Maj BWV 1050 : 1. Allegro

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°6 en Si bémol Maj BWV 1051 : 1. Allegro

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°6 en Si bémol Maj BWV 1051 : 1. Allegro - 2.  Affectuoso

Marcello Gatti, flûte / Ensemble Zefiro / Alfredo Bernardini, direction

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite pour flûte traversière n°2 en si mineur BWV 1067 : 1. Ouverture

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite pour flûte traversière n°2 en si mineur BWV 1067 : 5. Polonaise I et II - 6. Menuet - 7. Badinerie

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°12 en fa majeur, K. 332 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio - 3. Allegro assai

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonate pour piano n°8 en la mineur, K. 310 : 1. Allegro maestoso

Arcangelo Corelli

