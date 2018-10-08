Bach par Zefiro - Carrefour de Lodéon - 29 octobre 2018
Programmation musicale
Ensemble Zefiro / Alfredo Bernardini, direction
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°1 en fa majeur BWV 1046 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio - 3. Allegro
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°2 en fa majeur BWV 1047 : 2. Andante - 3. Allegro assai
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio - 3. Allegro
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°4 en Sol Maj BWV 1049 : 1. Allegro
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°5 en Ré Maj BWV 1050 : 1. Allegro
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°6 en Si bémol Maj BWV 1051 : 1. Allegro
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°6 en Si bémol Maj BWV 1051 : 1. Allegro - 2. Affectuoso
Marcello Gatti, flûte / Ensemble Zefiro / Alfredo Bernardini, direction
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite pour flûte traversière n°2 en si mineur BWV 1067 : 1. Ouverture
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite pour flûte traversière n°2 en si mineur BWV 1067 : 5. Polonaise I et II - 6. Menuet - 7. Badinerie
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate pour piano n°12 en fa majeur, K. 332 : 1. Allegro - 2. Adagio - 3. Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sonate pour piano n°8 en la mineur, K. 310 : 1. Allegro maestoso
Arcangelo Corelli
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration