André Cluytens IV/V - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mardi 23 mai 2017
Hommage aux victimes, à Manchester. Natalia Chakhovskaya, violoncelliste et pédagogue très aimée (27/IX/1935-20/V/2017). Intégrale Erato des enregistrements symphoniques dirigés par André Cluytens
programmation musicale :
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
7ème symphonie : 2ème mouvement - Allegretto
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : André Cluytens
Camille Saint-Saëns,
2ème concerto pour piano et orchestre : 3ème mvt - Presto
Emil Gilels, piano
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
direction : André Cluytens
ERATO - WARNER CLASSICS (65 CD)
titre du coffret : The Complete Orchestral and Concerto Recordings
Aram Khatchatourian,
Concerto-Rapsodie en ré mineur :
Natalia Chakhovskaya, violoncelle
Orchestre Symphonique de l'Etat Russe
direction : Aram Khatchatourian
MELODIYA MEL CD 10 01839
titre du CD : Aram Khatchaturian dirige Khatchaturian Vol. 3
Maurice Ravel,
Le Tombeau de Couperin : I. Prélude. II. Forlane
Ma Mère l'Oye, Ballet : Laideronnette, Impératrice des pagodes. Le Jardin féerique
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
direction : André Cluytens
Concerto "Pour la Main Gauche"
Samson François, piano
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
direction : André Cluytens
Hector Berlioz,
Béatrice et Benedict : Ouverture
Gabriel Fauré,
Requiem : Pie Jesu. Agnus Dei. Libera me. In Paradisum
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration