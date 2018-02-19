Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 14 mars 2018
1h 58mn

Adam Laloum chez Sony Classical & Leonard Bernstein chez DG 3/5

Pour son 1er enregistrement chez Sony Classical, Adam Laloum propose les concertos pour piano de Brahms

Adam Laloum, soliste des 2 concertos pour piano de Brahms chez Sony Classical, © Harald Hoffman / Sony Classical

programmation musicale : 

Johannes Brahms,

8 Klavierstücke opus 21 : Capriccio en si mineur opus 21 n°2. Allegretto ma non troppo

2 Rapsodies opus 79 : Rapsodie en sol mineur opus 79/2. Molto passionato, ma non troppo allegro

Adam Laloum, piano
MIRARE MIR 131

1er concerto pour piano et orchestre, opus 15 en ré mineur : 1er mouvement. Maestoso (extrait) / 2ème mvt. Adagio (extrait) / 3ème mvt. Rondo. Allegro non troppo (extrait)

Adam Laloum, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kazuki Yamada
SONY CLASSICAL 88985460812

Robert Schumann,

1ère sonate pour piano, en fa dièse mineur : 3ème mvt. Scherzo. Allegrissimo

3ème trio avec piano, opus110 : 3ème mvt. Rasch (Vite)

Johannes Brahms,

2ème concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro non troppo (extrait) / 2ème mvt. Allegro appassionato (extrait) / 3ème mvt. Andante (extrait). 4ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso

4ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Allegro non troppo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

38ème symphonie, « Prague » : 1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro

Exultate, Jubilate KV 165

Ave Verum Corpus

