Adam Laloum chez Sony Classical & Leonard Bernstein chez DG 3/5

Pour son 1er enregistrement chez Sony Classical, Adam Laloum propose les concertos pour piano de Brahms
programmation musicale :
Johannes Brahms,
8 Klavierstücke opus 21 : Capriccio en si mineur opus 21 n°2. Allegretto ma non troppo
2 Rapsodies opus 79 : Rapsodie en sol mineur opus 79/2. Molto passionato, ma non troppo allegro
Adam Laloum, piano
MIRARE MIR 131
1er concerto pour piano et orchestre, opus 15 en ré mineur : 1er mouvement. Maestoso (extrait) / 2ème mvt. Adagio (extrait) / 3ème mvt. Rondo. Allegro non troppo (extrait)
Adam Laloum, piano
Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kazuki Yamada
SONY CLASSICAL 88985460812
Robert Schumann,
1ère sonate pour piano, en fa dièse mineur : 3ème mvt. Scherzo. Allegrissimo
3ème trio avec piano, opus110 : 3ème mvt. Rasch (Vite)
Johannes Brahms,
2ème concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro non troppo (extrait) / 2ème mvt. Allegro appassionato (extrait) / 3ème mvt. Andante (extrait). 4ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso
4ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Allegro non troppo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
38ème symphonie, « Prague » : 1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro
Exultate, Jubilate KV 165
Ave Verum Corpus
