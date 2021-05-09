Anders Hillborg : La carte et le territoire
Bienvenue dans le Carrefour de la création d’un compositeur visionnaire, vaste et enthousiasmant : Anders Hillborg. Ce soir, Laurent Vilarem vous embarque pour un grand voyage, à la découverte du compositeur suédois, en sept régions surréalistes.
Un carrefour de la création en compagnie du compositeur Anders Hilborg, dont l’Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France aurait dû donner mercredi 12 mai à 20h dans notre Maison de la Radio, la création française de son Concerto pour violon n°2 avec la soliste Lisa Batiashvili, malheureusement annulée à cause de la Covid.
Rencontre avec un musicien joué dans le monde entier, amoureux de la Provence, de Bach et de Prince.
Côté actualité, l'Ensemble intercontemporain a commandé une pièce à Anders Hillborg pour l'automne 2022.
Programmation musicale
Anders Hillborg
Bach materia : (Début) - pour violon et orchestre à cordes
Pekka Kuusisto (violon), Sébastien Dubé (contrebasse), Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Thomas Dausgaard (direction)
Album : The Brandenburg Project
Label : Bis (2021)
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes L 91 : Sirènes - pour orchestre et choeur de femmes
Choeur et Orchestre Philharmonique de Los Angels, Esa-Pekka Salonen (direction)
Album : Esa Pekka Salonen dirige Claude Debussy
Label : Sony (1994)
Anders Hillborg
Sirens : O dessa ögon - pour soprano et orchestre à cordes
Hannah Holgersson (soprano), Orchestre philharmonique royal de Stockholm, Sakari Oramo (direction)
Album : Hillborg - Sirens
Label : Bis (2015)
Prince
Sign 'O' the times
Album : Sign "☮︎" the Times
Label : Paisley Park (1987)
Pär Lindgren
Houdinism
Album : Electronic Music
Label : Fylkingen (1986)
Anders Hillborg
Muoayiyaoum - pour choeurs a cappella
Choeur de la Radio Suédoise, Peter Dijkstra (direction)
Album : Nordic sounds
Label : Channel classics (2012)
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria
Glenn Gould (piano)
Album : Variations Goldberg
Label : Sony classical (1981)
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Concerto brandebourgeois n°3 en Sol Maj BWV 1048 : Allegro
Concentus Musicus Wien, Nikolaus Harnoncourt (direction)
Album : Jean Sébastien Bach : Les 6 concertos brandebourgeois BWV 1046 à 1051
Label : Teldec (1990)
Anders Hillborg
Bach materia : (extrait) pour violon et orchestre à cordes
Pekka Kuusisto (violon), Sébastien Dubé (contrebasse), Orchestre de Chambre Suédois, Thomas Dausgaard (direction)
Album : The Brandenburg Project
Label : Bis (2021)
Anders Hillborg
Dreaming river
Mårten Larsson et Ulf Bjurenhed (hautbois), Orchestre philharmonique royal de Stockholm, Esa-Pekka Salonen (direction)
Album : Anders Hillborg : Eleven gates et autres oeuvres orchestrales
Label : Bis (2011)
Anders Hillborg
Through Lost Landscapes, pour orchestre
BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo (direction)
Youtube
Barbican Hall (2020)
Anders Hillborg
Cold heat, pour orchestre
Orchestre philharmonique royal de Stockholm, David Zinman (direction)
Album : Hillborg - Sirens
Label : Bis (2015)
Anders Hillborg
Innan kärleken kom
Eva Dahlgren (voix), Orchestre symphonique de la radio suédoise, Esa-Pekka Salonen (direction)
Album : Jag vill se min älskade komma från det vilda
Lable : Record station (1995)
Anders Hillborg
Concerto n°2 pour violon
Lisa Batiashvili (violon), Radion sinfoniaorkesteri, Hannu Lintu (direction)
Youtube
Helsinki, Finlande (2017)
Anders Hillborg
Sound Atlas, pour orchestre
London Philharmonic Orchestra Marin Alsop (direction)
Youtube
Royal Festival Hall (2019)
