1000 façons de regarder une orange – avec Caroline Shaw

Caroline Shaw est une compositrice au style unique, fait d’art brut et de dentelles, auquel on ajouterait un souffle puissant. Thomas Vergracht reçoit ce soir une véritable star de la musique d’aujourd’hui, invitée ces jours-ci au Festival Musica 2021 à Strasbourg.

Caroline Shaw est d’abord violoniste, fan de baroque, mais n’hésite pas à empoigner les grandes partitions de notre temps, de Different Trains de Steve Reich à Speigel im Spiegel d’Arvo Pärt. Chanteuse, elle est membre du collectif Roomful of Teeth, 8 voix amplifiées a capella, avec lequel elle est de passage en ce mois de septembre en France, notamment au Festival Musica à Strasbourg et au FestivalMusique(s)Rive Gauche à Paris.

Programmation musicale

Caroline Shaw

Partita n°3 : Courante

Roomful of Teeth

Music on Main

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt. Accepter Paramétrer les cookies

Caroline Shaw

Plan & Elevation n°4 : The Orangery

Attaca Quartet

New Amsterdam Records (2019)

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Partita n°2 : Allemande

Amandine Beyer (violon baroque)

Zig-Zag Territoires (2011)

Dietrich Buxtehude

Ad Manus : Sonate ; Quid sunt plagae istae

Capella Angelica, Lautten Compagney Berlin, Wolfgang Katschner (dir)

Raumklang (2004)

Caroline Shaw

To The Hands n°3 : Her Beacon-Hands Beckon

The Crossing, Donald Nally (dir)

Innova (2017)

Caroline Shaw

By and By n°2 : I’ll Fly Away

Caroline Shaw (voix), Calder Quartet

Music on Main

Julia Wolfe

Anthracite Fields :V. Appliances

Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Bang on a can All-Stars, Julian Wachner (dir)

Cantaloupe Music (2015)

Caroline Shaw

Partita n°1 : Allemande

Roomful of Teeth

Music on Main

Caroline Shaw

Lo

Caroline Shaw (violon), North Carolina Symphony, Grant Llewellyn (dir)

Document de la compositrice (2017)

Bon Iver

715 Creeks

Document NPR (2017)

Caroline Shaw

Improvisation

Music On Main (2015)

Caroline Shaw

To the Sky

Caroline Shaw (voix), So Percussion

Nonesuch (2021)

à réécouter AUDIO 1h 53mn émission Musique matin La Matinale en direct de Strasbourg