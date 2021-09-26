1000 façons de regarder une orange – avec Caroline Shaw
Caroline Shaw est une compositrice au style unique, fait d’art brut et de dentelles, auquel on ajouterait un souffle puissant. Thomas Vergracht reçoit ce soir une véritable star de la musique d’aujourd’hui, invitée ces jours-ci au Festival Musica 2021 à Strasbourg.
Caroline Shaw est d’abord violoniste, fan de baroque, mais n’hésite pas à empoigner les grandes partitions de notre temps, de Different Trains de Steve Reich à Speigel im Spiegel d’Arvo Pärt. Chanteuse, elle est membre du collectif Roomful of Teeth, 8 voix amplifiées a capella, avec lequel elle est de passage en ce mois de septembre en France, notamment au Festival Musica à Strasbourg et au FestivalMusique(s)Rive Gauche à Paris.
Programmation musicale
Caroline Shaw
Partita n°3 : Courante
Roomful of Teeth
Music on Main
Caroline Shaw
Plan & Elevation n°4 : The Orangery
Attaca Quartet
New Amsterdam Records (2019)
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Partita n°2 : Allemande
Amandine Beyer (violon baroque)
Zig-Zag Territoires (2011)
Dietrich Buxtehude
Ad Manus : Sonate ; Quid sunt plagae istae
Capella Angelica, Lautten Compagney Berlin, Wolfgang Katschner (dir)
Raumklang (2004)
Caroline Shaw
To The Hands n°3 : Her Beacon-Hands Beckon
The Crossing, Donald Nally (dir)
Innova (2017)
Caroline Shaw
By and By n°2 : I’ll Fly Away
Caroline Shaw (voix), Calder Quartet
Music on Main
Julia Wolfe
Anthracite Fields :V. Appliances
Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Bang on a can All-Stars, Julian Wachner (dir)
Cantaloupe Music (2015)
Caroline Shaw
Partita n°1 : Allemande
Roomful of Teeth
Music on Main
Caroline Shaw
Lo
Caroline Shaw (violon), North Carolina Symphony, Grant Llewellyn (dir)
Document de la compositrice (2017)
Bon Iver
715 Creeks
Document NPR (2017)
Caroline Shaw
Improvisation
Music On Main (2015)
Caroline Shaw
To the Sky
Caroline Shaw (voix), So Percussion
Nonesuch (2021)
