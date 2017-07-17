Broadway plage
Dimanche 13 août 2017
58 min

Irving Berlin Plage : la joie de vivre

On the beach, the young Irving Berlin 1933, © Getty / New York Daily News Archive
  • Programmation musicale
Call me madam DRG RECORDS
Tyne Daly “It's a lovely day today”
The Coffee Club Orchestra
Direction : Rob Fisher

Irving Berlin's white Christmas GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS
Meredith Patterson et Jeffry Denman “I love a piano”

BOF / Tous en scène (Sing) UNIVERSAL MUSIC
Seth Mac Farlane Tous en scène “Let's face the music and dance”

Songs from the Ziegfeld follies SEPIA RECORDS
Vivian Blaine “A pretty girl is like a melody”
Glenn Osser et His Orchestra

Play a simple melody MAGIC
Bing Crosby et Groucho Marx “Play a simple melody”

Barbara Cook At the met DRG RECORDS
Barbara Cook et Audra McDonald “Blue skies”

Heat Wave (sings Irving Berlin) PHILIPS
Patti Lupone “No strings”
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Direction : John Mauceri

Let me sing and i'm happy LIBERTY
Shirley Bassey “Let me sing and i'm happy”

BD Music Presents Irving Berlin's Music: One Night on Broadway BDMUSIC
Carmen Mcrae “Supper Time”

Diamonds et pearls EDEL RECORDS
Marilyn Monroe “Heatwave”

Louisiana purchase DRG RECORDS
Debbie Gravitte et The Martins “Louisiana purchase”
The Louisianans

Legends of Broadway MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
Bernadette Peters “You can't get a man with a gun [from Annie get your gun]”

Move over darling (1960 - 1967) BEAR FAMILY RECORDS
Doris Day “Moonshine lullaby”

Annie get your gun EMI
Kim Criswell et Thomas Hampson “An old fashioned wedding”
Sinfonietta de Londres
Direction : John Mac Glinn

Irving Berlin in Hollywood SOUNDTRACK FACTORY
Ann Miller “Shaking the blues away”

