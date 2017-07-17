Irving Berlin Plage : la joie de vivre
- Programmation musicale
Tyne Daly “It's a lovely day today”
The Coffee Club Orchestra
Direction : Rob Fisher
Meredith Patterson et Jeffry Denman “I love a piano”
Seth Mac Farlane Tous en scène “Let's face the music and dance”
Vivian Blaine “A pretty girl is like a melody”
Glenn Osser et His Orchestra
Bing Crosby et Groucho Marx “Play a simple melody”
Barbara Cook et Audra McDonald “Blue skies”
Patti Lupone “No strings”
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Direction : John Mauceri
Shirley Bassey “Let me sing and i'm happy”
Carmen Mcrae “Supper Time”
Marilyn Monroe “Heatwave”
Debbie Gravitte et The Martins “Louisiana purchase”
The Louisianans
Bernadette Peters “You can't get a man with a gun [from Annie get your gun]”
Doris Day “Moonshine lullaby”
Kim Criswell et Thomas Hampson “An old fashioned wedding”
Sinfonietta de Londres
Direction : John Mac Glinn
Ann Miller “Shaking the blues away”
