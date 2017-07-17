Irving Berlin Plage : la joie de vivre

Programmation musicale

Tyne Daly “It's a lovely day today”

The Coffee Club Orchestra

Direction : Rob Fisher

Meredith Patterson et Jeffry Denman “I love a piano”

Seth Mac Farlane Tous en scène “Let's face the music and dance”

Vivian Blaine “A pretty girl is like a melody”

Glenn Osser et His Orchestra

Bing Crosby et Groucho Marx “Play a simple melody”

Barbara Cook et Audra McDonald “Blue skies”

Patti Lupone “No strings”

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Direction : John Mauceri

Shirley Bassey “Let me sing and i'm happy”

Carmen Mcrae “Supper Time”

Marilyn Monroe “Heatwave”

Debbie Gravitte et The Martins “Louisiana purchase”

The Louisianans

Bernadette Peters “You can't get a man with a gun [from Annie get your gun]”

Doris Day “Moonshine lullaby”

Kim Criswell et Thomas Hampson “An old fashioned wedding”

Sinfonietta de Londres

Direction : John Mac Glinn

Ann Miller “Shaking the blues away”