Dimanche 6 août 2017
58 min

George Gershwin Plage : à la recherche de la note bleue

George Gershwin posed, © Getty / George Gershwin GAB Archive
Gershwin / Armstrong / Fitzgerald : Porgy & Bess VERVE
Ella Fitzgerald “Buzzard song

George Chakiris sings SEPIAR
George Chakiris “Stairway to paradise

The Gershwins in Hollywood PHILIPS
"I've got beginner's luck" (from shall we dance)
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Chef d'orchestre John Mauceri

An American in Paris (A New Musical) OriginalBroadway Cast MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
Fidgely feet An American In Paris
Orchestra
Chef d'orchestre Todd Ellison

Gershwin in hollywood Ira Gershwin : Mélodies et musique de comédies musicales WARNER CLASSICS
Funny face
Clap your hands
Orchestre John Wilson
Chef d'orchestre John Wilson

Liza at the Palace
Liza “all the clouds away

BOF / Manhattan FM PRODUCTIONS
Someone to watch over me
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Chef d'orchestre Gary Graffman

France, I wish you love COLUMBIA
Harry Connick JR "But not for me"

Judy Garland : classiques et inédits FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIES
Judy Garland “Somebody loves me

Bof / Drôle de frimousse / Funny face (film) VERVE
Fred Astaire” Funny face

Monroe Marilyn/1949-1962/Bd cine NOCTURNE
Marilyn Monroe “Do it again

Lady, Be Good! (2015 Encores! Cast Recor NEW YORK CITY CENTER
Tommy Tune “Lady, Be Good! : Little Jazz Bird

Com. mus. / Four classic albums AVID
Julie Andrews “ He loves and she loves

Swing when you're winning CHRYSALIS
Robbie Williams “They can't take that away from me

The Sammy Davis junior story RHINO
Sammy Davis Junior “There's a boat dat's leavin' soon for new York

