George Gershwin Plage : à la recherche de la note bleue
- Programmation musicale
Ella Fitzgerald “Buzzard song“
George Chakiris “Stairway to paradise”
"I've got beginner's luck" (from shall we dance)
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Chef d'orchestre John Mauceri
“Fidgely feet An American In Paris”
Orchestra
Chef d'orchestre Todd Ellison
Funny face
“Clap your hands”
Orchestre John Wilson
Chef d'orchestre John Wilson
Liza “all the clouds away”
“Someone to watch over me”
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Chef d'orchestre Gary Graffman
Harry Connick JR "But not for me"
Judy Garland “Somebody loves me”
Fred Astaire” Funny face”
Marilyn Monroe “Do it again”
Tommy Tune “Lady, Be Good! : Little Jazz Bird”
Julie Andrews “ He loves and she loves”
Robbie Williams “They can't take that away from me”
Sammy Davis Junior “There's a boat dat's leavin' soon for new York”
