Richard Rodgers plage : Voulez vous valser avec moi ?"

♫ Programmation musicale

Richard Rodgers

Do i hear a waltz?

Frederick Dvonch, Elizabeth Allen, Sergio Franchi, Julienne Marie

SONY

Richard Rodgers

Carousel : Prologue (the Carousel waltz)

Orchestre sous la direction d'Eric Stern

ANGEL RECORDS

Richard Rodgers

The Boys from Syracuse

Portia Nelson, chant

SONY BMG

Richard Rodgers

Love me tonight : Lover

Anna Moffo, Orchestre de la RCA, Skitch Henderson

RCA

Richard Rodgers

Oklahoma ! : Oh, what a beautiful mornin'

Hugh Jackman, Orchestre sous la direction de John Owen Edwards

FIRST NIGHT RECORDS

Richard Rodgers

Carousel : A real nice clambake

Orchestre sous la direction de Nicholas Hynter

LONDON CAST RECORDING

Richard Rodgers

South Pacific : A wonderful guy

Kelli O'Hara

SONY

Richard Rodgers

The King and I : Hello, young lovers

Donna Murphy

VARESE SARABANDE

Richard Rodgers

Cinderella : Waltz for a ball

Orchestre sous la direction d'Alfredo Antonini

COLUMBIA

Richard Rodgers

La mélodie du bonheur : The grand waltz

RCA

Richard Rodgers

Jumbo : The most beautiful girl in the world

Doris Day, Stephen Boyd

BEAR FAMILY RECORDS

Richard Rodgers

Allegro : Money isn't everything et Dance

Orchestre sous la direction Larry Blank

MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

Richard Rodgers

State Fair : It's a grand night for singing

Dick Haynes

VARESE SARABANDE

Richard Rodgers

A Connecticut Yankee : Nothing but you

Orchestre sous la direction de Ray Sinatra

DECCA