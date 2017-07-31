Broadway plage
Programmation musicale
Broadway plage
Par Laurent Valière
Le dimanche de 11h à 12h, août 2017Comédies musicales
Dimanche 27 août 2017
Richard Rodgers plage : Voulez vous valser avec moi ?"

Richard Rodgers

♫ Programmation musicale

Richard Rodgers
Do i hear a waltz?
Frederick Dvonch, Elizabeth Allen, Sergio Franchi, Julienne Marie
SONY

Richard Rodgers
Carousel : Prologue (the Carousel waltz)
Orchestre sous la direction d'Eric Stern
ANGEL RECORDS

Richard Rodgers
The Boys from Syracuse
Portia Nelson, chant
SONY BMG

Richard Rodgers
Love me tonight : Lover
Anna Moffo, Orchestre de la RCA, Skitch Henderson
RCA

Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma ! : Oh, what a beautiful mornin'
Hugh Jackman, Orchestre sous la direction de John Owen Edwards
FIRST NIGHT RECORDS

Richard Rodgers
Carousel : A real nice clambake
Orchestre sous la direction de Nicholas Hynter
LONDON CAST RECORDING

Richard Rodgers
South Pacific : A wonderful guy
Kelli O'Hara
SONY

Richard Rodgers
The King and I : Hello, young lovers
Donna Murphy
VARESE SARABANDE

Richard Rodgers
Cinderella : Waltz for a ball
Orchestre sous la direction d'Alfredo Antonini
COLUMBIA

Richard Rodgers
La mélodie du bonheur : The grand waltz
RCA

Richard Rodgers
Jumbo : The most beautiful girl in the world
Doris Day, Stephen Boyd
BEAR FAMILY RECORDS

Richard Rodgers
Allegro : Money isn't everything et Dance
Orchestre sous la direction Larry Blank
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY

Richard Rodgers
State Fair : It's a grand night for singing
Dick Haynes
VARESE SARABANDE

Richard Rodgers
A Connecticut Yankee : Nothing but you
Orchestre sous la direction de Ray Sinatra
DECCA

58 min
