Richard Rodgers plage : Voulez vous valser avec moi ?"
♫ Programmation musicale
Richard Rodgers
Do i hear a waltz?
Frederick Dvonch, Elizabeth Allen, Sergio Franchi, Julienne Marie
SONY
Richard Rodgers
Carousel : Prologue (the Carousel waltz)
Orchestre sous la direction d'Eric Stern
ANGEL RECORDS
Richard Rodgers
The Boys from Syracuse
Portia Nelson, chant
SONY BMG
Richard Rodgers
Love me tonight : Lover
Anna Moffo, Orchestre de la RCA, Skitch Henderson
RCA
Richard Rodgers
Oklahoma ! : Oh, what a beautiful mornin'
Hugh Jackman, Orchestre sous la direction de John Owen Edwards
FIRST NIGHT RECORDS
Richard Rodgers
Carousel : A real nice clambake
Orchestre sous la direction de Nicholas Hynter
LONDON CAST RECORDING
Richard Rodgers
South Pacific : A wonderful guy
Kelli O'Hara
SONY
Richard Rodgers
The King and I : Hello, young lovers
Donna Murphy
VARESE SARABANDE
Richard Rodgers
Cinderella : Waltz for a ball
Orchestre sous la direction d'Alfredo Antonini
COLUMBIA
Richard Rodgers
La mélodie du bonheur : The grand waltz
RCA
Richard Rodgers
Jumbo : The most beautiful girl in the world
Doris Day, Stephen Boyd
BEAR FAMILY RECORDS
Richard Rodgers
Allegro : Money isn't everything et Dance
Orchestre sous la direction Larry Blank
MASTERWORKS BROADWAY
Richard Rodgers
State Fair : It's a grand night for singing
Dick Haynes
VARESE SARABANDE
Richard Rodgers
A Connecticut Yankee : Nothing but you
Orchestre sous la direction de Ray Sinatra
DECCA
- Laurent ValièreProduction
- Pauline BoisaubertCollaboration