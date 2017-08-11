Les 30 ans de l'ensemble Capriccio Stravagante - Skip Sempé

Programmation musicale

♫Louis COUPERIN : Sarabande, La Piémontoise, Suite de pièces en la mineur, Skip Sempé (clavecin Bruce Kennedy, d’après un modèle français, 1985) - Album "Louis Couperin : Suites de pièces - Skip Sempé" - Label Productions ‎ Alpha 066

♫Antoine FORQUERAY : Sarabande La d’Aubonne, Pièces de clavecin 1747, Skip Sempé (clavecin Bruce Kennedy, d’après un modèle français du 18ème siècle) – Album "Antoine Forqueray ‎– Pièces De Viole - Jay Bernfeld / Pièces De Clavecin - Skip Sempé" - Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi ‎ RD 77262

♫Michael PRAETORIUS (1571-1621) : Passamezzo moderno (CCLXVI) Capriccio Stravagante Renaissance Orchestra, Skip Sempé (direction) Album "Terpsichore : Muse of the Dance" - Label Paradizo PA 0011

♫Cipriano de RORE : Ancor che col partire, viol consort version of the original madrigal, 1582. Capriccio Stravagante Viols / Skip Sempé. Josh Cheatham, Nick Milne, Julien Leonard, Thomas de Pierrefeu, viola da gamba; Francoise Johannel, harp. - Album "Antico - Moderno" - Label Paradizo PA 0008

♫William BYRD :Fantasia a 6, Capriccio Stravagante, Skip Sempé (clavecin) – 5 CD Livre "Skip Sempé - Memorandum XXI" - Label Paradizo PA 0012

♫Johann Sebastian BACH : Prélude et fugue en do majeur BWV 545 à deux clavecins, Skip Sempé et Olivier Fortin - Album "Bach : 2 Harpsichords" - Label Paradizo PA 0014

♫Henry PURCELL : Three Parts upon a Ground, Capriccio Stravagante, Skip Sempé (clavecin) – Album "H. Purcell – Airs And Instrumental Music" - Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi ‎ RD 77252

♫Jacques DUPHLY : La de Bel Ombre, Pièces de clavecin, Livre III (1758), Skip Sempé (clavecin Bruce Kennedy d’après des modèles français du 18ème siècle) - Album "A French Collection - Pieces de clavecin" - Label Paradizo PA 0007

♫Jean GILLES :Graduel II, Requiem, Robert Getchell (haute-contre), Capriccio Stravagante, Collegium Vocale de Gand, Skip Sempé (direction) Album "Jean Gilles : Rameau's Funeral (Paris 27 IX 1764) - Label Paradizo PA 0013

♫Emilio De’ CAVALIERI (c.1550-1602) : O che nuovo miracolo a 5 / a 3, La Pellegrina, Dorothée Leclair, Monika Mauch, Pascal Bertin, Stephan van Dyck, Jean-François Novelli, Antoni Fajardo, consort voices, Capriccio Stravagante Renaissance Orchestra, Collegium Vocale de Gand, Skip Sempé (direction) - Album "La Pellegrina - Intermedii 1589" - Label Paradizo PA 0004

♫Heinrich SCHÜTZ : Alleluia - Lobet den Herren, Capriccio Stravagante, Renaissance Orchestra, Skip Sempé (direction) / Vox Luminis, Lionel Meunier (direction) Concert Festival Terpsichore 2016 - Église Saint-Louis-en-l'Île, Paris - 10 octobre 2016 - Document France Musique

Retrouvez Skip Sempé et le Capriccio Stravagante

Terpsichore 2017 du 15 septembre au 12 octobre, avec La Compagnia del Madrigale, Ensemble Masques / Olivier Fortin, Damien Guillon, Bertrand Cuiller et Sophie Gent, Julien Martin, Hubert Hazebroucq, Masterclass avec Skip Sempé, Journées européennes du patrimoine...

Tous les renseignements sont sur le sitehttp://www.terpsichoreparis.com