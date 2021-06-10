Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 10 juin 2021
59 min

You’re the Boss : Abbey Lincoln, Enrico Pieranunzi, Dizzy Gillespie, Curtis Fuller and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

You’re the Boss : Abbey Lincoln, Enrico Pieranunzi, Dizzy Gillespie, Curtis Fuller and more
Abbey Lincoln, © Getty / Christian Ducasse/Gamma-Rapho

"You're the Boss". Ce soir, on se le dit, le redit, on l'affirme à soi-même. Parce que ça fait du bien, parfois, de se rappeler que nous sommes nos propres maîtres... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    You're the boss - LAVERN BAKER, JIMMY RICKS
    LaVern Baker

    You're The boss

    Mike Stoller, Jerry Leiber : compositeur, Jimmy Ricks (chant), LaVern Baker (chant), Orchestre dirigé par Stan Applebaum
    Album Stack of Soul : Red hot R&B classics from the original home of soul Label Jasmine Records (212813) Année 2018
  • 19h04
    FULLER Chantized - CURTIS FULLER
    Curtis Fuller

    Chantized

    Curtis Fuller. : compositeur, Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Yusel Lateef (saxophone ténor), Walter Bishop Jr. (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Stu Martin (batterie)
    Album Boss of The Soul Stream Trombone (Original album plus) Label Warwick
  • 19h08
    We are starzz - ANGEL BAT DAWID & THA BROTHAHOOD
    Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood

    We Are Starzz

    Angel Bat Dawid. : compositeur, Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette, claviers, chant), Deacon Otis Cooke (voix, synthétiseur), Viktor Le Givens (voix, instruments auxiliaires), Xristian Espinoza (saxophone ténor, percussions), Norman W. Long (électroniques, synthétiseurs), Dr. Adam Zanolini (contrebasse, basse, flute, saxophone soprano, percussions), Isaiah Collier (batterie), Asher Simiso Gamedze (batterie)
    Album Live Label International Anthem (IMRC0037) Année 2020
  • 19h25
    Look to the star - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    Look to The Star

    Abbey Lincoln. : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (chant), Nicholas Payton (trompette), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Marc Cary (piano), John Ormond (contrebasse), Alvester Garnett (batterie)
    Album Wholly Earth Label Verve (559538-2) Année 1998
  • 19h33
    Nuit d'étoiles L 2 (4) - arrangement pour voix saxophone piano contrebasse et batterie - ENRICO PIERANUNZI, SIMONA SEVERINI
    Enrico Pieranunzi, Simona Severini

    Nuit d'étoiles L 2 (4) - arrangement pour voix saxophone piano contrebasse et batterie

    Théodore de Banville, Claude Debussy : compositeur, Simona Severini (chant), Enrico Pieranunzi (piano), Diego Imbert (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)
    Album Monsieur Claude Label Bonsaï Music (BON180301) Année 2018
  • 19h41
    Planet caravan - SOIL & PIMP SESSIONS
    Soil & Pimp Sessions

    Planet Caravan

    Soil & Pimp Sessions. : compositeur, Motoharu (saxophone), Tabu Zombie (trompette), Josei (piano), Akita Goldman (basse), Midorin (batterie)
    Album The Essence of Soil Label Victor Année 2021
  • 19h47
    Incantation - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy Gillespie

    Incantation

    Lalo Schifrin. : compositeur, Lalo Schifrin : chef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrin, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette solo), Oscar Brashear (trompette), Jack H. Laubach (trompette), Lew McCreary (trombone), James Horn (saxophone, flute), Ernest Watts (saxophone), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Ray Parker Jr. (guitare électrique), Lee Ritenour (guitare électrique), Wa Wa Watson (guitare électrique), Sonny Burke (piano, Rhodes), Wilton L. Felder (basse), Charles E. Spangler (synthétiseur), Paulinho Da Costa (percussions), Edward Greene (batterie)
    Album Free Ride Label Pablo (2 310 794) Année 1977
  • 19h53
    So in love - CURTIS MAYFIELD
    Curtis Mayfieldcompositeur, Curtis Mayfield, Curtis Mayfieldauteur

    So in love

    Album There's no place like America today Label Charly Records (CPCD 8069)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 9 juin 2021
59 min
Cole Porter Forever : Eartha Kitt, Patrice Caratini, Brad Mehldau Trio, Mal Waldron and more
émission suivante
vendredi 11 juin 2021
59 min
C’est bon pour vous : Rosemary Clooney, Amaury Faye Trio, Art Farmer, The Chakachas and more