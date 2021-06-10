Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jeudi 10 juin 2021
You’re the Boss : Abbey Lincoln, Enrico Pieranunzi, Dizzy Gillespie, Curtis Fuller and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
"You're the Boss". Ce soir, on se le dit, le redit, on l'affirme à soi-même. Parce que ça fait du bien, parfois, de se rappeler que nous sommes nos propres maîtres...
La programmation musicale :
- 19h00LaVern Baker
You're The bossMike Stoller, Jerry Leiber : compositeur, Jimmy Ricks (chant), LaVern Baker (chant), Orchestre dirigé par Stan ApplebaumAlbum Stack of Soul : Red hot R&B classics from the original home of soul Label Jasmine Records (212813) Année 2018
- 19h04Curtis Fuller
ChantizedCurtis Fuller. : compositeur, Curtis Fuller (trombone), Freddie Hubbard (trompette), Yusel Lateef (saxophone ténor), Walter Bishop Jr. (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Stu Martin (batterie)Album Boss of The Soul Stream Trombone (Original album plus) Label Warwick
- 19h08Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood
We Are StarzzAngel Bat Dawid. : compositeur, Angel Bat Dawid (clarinette, claviers, chant), Deacon Otis Cooke (voix, synthétiseur), Viktor Le Givens (voix, instruments auxiliaires), Xristian Espinoza (saxophone ténor, percussions), Norman W. Long (électroniques, synthétiseurs), Dr. Adam Zanolini (contrebasse, basse, flute, saxophone soprano, percussions), Isaiah Collier (batterie), Asher Simiso Gamedze (batterie)Album Live Label International Anthem (IMRC0037) Année 2020
- 19h25Abbey Lincoln
Look to The StarAbbey Lincoln. : compositeur, Abbey Lincoln (chant), Nicholas Payton (trompette), Bobby Hutcherson (vibraphone), Marc Cary (piano), John Ormond (contrebasse), Alvester Garnett (batterie)Album Wholly Earth Label Verve (559538-2) Année 1998
- 19h33Enrico Pieranunzi, Simona Severini
Nuit d'étoiles L 2 (4) - arrangement pour voix saxophone piano contrebasse et batterieThéodore de Banville, Claude Debussy : compositeur, Simona Severini (chant), Enrico Pieranunzi (piano), Diego Imbert (contrebasse), André Ceccarelli (batterie)Album Monsieur Claude Label Bonsaï Music (BON180301) Année 2018
- 19h41Soil & Pimp Sessions
Planet CaravanSoil & Pimp Sessions. : compositeur, Motoharu (saxophone), Tabu Zombie (trompette), Josei (piano), Akita Goldman (basse), Midorin (batterie)Album The Essence of Soil Label Victor Année 2021
- 19h47Dizzy Gillespie
IncantationLalo Schifrin. : compositeur, Lalo Schifrin : chef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrin, Dizzy Gillespie (trompette solo), Oscar Brashear (trompette), Jack H. Laubach (trompette), Lew McCreary (trombone), James Horn (saxophone, flute), Ernest Watts (saxophone), Jerome Richardson (flûte), Ray Parker Jr. (guitare électrique), Lee Ritenour (guitare électrique), Wa Wa Watson (guitare électrique), Sonny Burke (piano, Rhodes), Wilton L. Felder (basse), Charles E. Spangler (synthétiseur), Paulinho Da Costa (percussions), Edward Greene (batterie)Album Free Ride Label Pablo (2 310 794) Année 1977
- 19h53Curtis Mayfieldcompositeur, Curtis Mayfield, Curtis Mayfieldauteur
So in loveAlbum There's no place like America today Label Charly Records (CPCD 8069)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration