For You : Monty Alexander, Betty Carter, Andy Emler, Ray Charles and more
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Se réveiller seul. Affronter l'obscurité. Dire adieu à l'amour. Ce soir, on est prêt à tout... pour vous !
Programmation musicale
Betty Carter - For You (Joe Burke, Al Dubin)
Album The Modern Sound of Betty Carter
Betty Carter (voix), Richard Wess (direction)
ABC
Ray Charles - Bye Bye Love (Felice Bryant, Boudleaux Bryant)
Album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music
Ray Charles (voix, piano)
ABC
Jesse Sharps Quintet and P.A.P.A. - The Goat and the Ramjam (Jesse Sharps)
Album Sharps and Flats
Jesse Sharps (saxophone soprano), Steve Smith (trompette), Nate Morgan (piano), Joel Ector (basse), Carl Burnett (batterie)
Nimbus West
Cecil Taylor - Jumpin’ Punkins (Mercer Ellington)
Album Jumpin' Punkins
Cecil Taylor (piano), Clark Terry (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), Buell Neidlinger (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Candid
Matthew Shipp - Vamp to Vibe (Matthew Shipp)
Album Equilibrium
Matthew Ship (piano), William Parker (basse), Gerald Cleaver (batterie), Khan Jamal (vibraphone), FLAM (synthé, programmation)
Thirsty Ear
William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song (William Parker)
Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky
Lisa Solokov (voix), Cooper Moore (piano)
Centering
Andy Emler - The Warm Up (Andy Emler)
Album No Solo
Andy Emler (piano)
La Buissonne
Billy Gault - Mode for Trane (Billy Gault)
Album When Destiny Calls
Billy Gault (piano), Bill Saxton (saxophone ténor), Billy Skinner (trompette), Ellen Deleston (voix), Joe Lee Wilson (voix), James 'Fish' Benjamin (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)
SteepleChase
Organic Pulse Ensemble - Long Time of Darkness (Gustav Horneij)
Album The Light Comes Back
Gustav Horneij (Organic Pulse Ensemble)
Urban Waves Records
Monty Alexander - Spunky (Monty Alexander)
Album Spunky
Monty Alexander (piano), Viktor Gaskin (contrebasse), Paul Humphrey (batterie)
Pacific
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration