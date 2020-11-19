Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 19 novembre 2020
1h

For You : Monty Alexander, Betty Carter, Andy Emler, Ray Charles and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

For You : Monty Alexander, Betty Carter, Andy Emler, Ray Charles and more
Monty Alexander, © Getty / David Redfern

Se réveiller seul. Affronter l'obscurité. Dire adieu à l'amour. Ce soir, on est prêt à tout... pour vous !

Programmation musicale

Betty Carter - For You (Joe Burke, Al Dubin)
Album The Modern Sound of Betty Carter
Betty Carter (voix), Richard Wess (direction)
ABC

The Modern Sound of Betty Carter
The Modern Sound of Betty Carter

Ray Charles - Bye Bye Love (Felice Bryant, Boudleaux Bryant)
Album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music
Ray Charles (voix, piano)
ABC

Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music
Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

Jesse Sharps Quintet and P.A.P.A. - The Goat and the Ramjam (Jesse Sharps)
 Album Sharps and Flats
Jesse Sharps (saxophone soprano), Steve Smith (trompette), Nate Morgan (piano), Joel Ector (basse),  Carl Burnett (batterie)
Nimbus West

Sharps and Flats
Sharps and Flats

Cecil Taylor - Jumpin’ Punkins (Mercer Ellington)
Album Jumpin' Punkins
Cecil Taylor (piano), Clark Terry (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), Buell Neidlinger (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)
Candid

Jumpin’ Punkins
Jumpin’ Punkins

Matthew Shipp - Vamp to Vibe (Matthew Shipp)
Album Equilibrium
Matthew Ship (piano), William Parker (basse), Gerald Cleaver (batterie), Khan Jamal (vibraphone), FLAM (synthé, programmation)
Thirsty Ear

Equilibrium
Equilibrium

William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song (William Parker)
Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky
Lisa Solokov (voix), Cooper Moore (piano)
Centering

Voices Fall From the Sky
Voices Fall From the Sky

Andy Emler - The Warm Up (Andy Emler)
Album No Solo
Andy Emler (piano)
La Buissonne

No Solo
No Solo

Billy Gault - Mode for Trane (Billy Gault)
Album When Destiny Calls
Billy Gault (piano), Bill Saxton (saxophone ténor), Billy Skinner (trompette), Ellen Deleston (voix), Joe Lee Wilson (voix), James 'Fish' Benjamin (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)
SteepleChase

When Destiny Calls
When Destiny Calls

Organic Pulse Ensemble - Long Time of Darkness (Gustav Horneij)
Album The Light Comes Back
Gustav Horneij (Organic Pulse Ensemble)
Urban Waves Records

The Light Comes Back
The Light Comes Back

Monty Alexander - Spunky (Monty Alexander)
Album Spunky
Monty Alexander (piano), Viktor Gaskin (contrebasse), Paul Humphrey (batterie)
Pacific

Spunky
Spunky
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 18 novembre 2020
1h
Carry Me Home : Lena Horne, Jacques Schwarz-Bart, Kokoroko, Ann O’aro and more
émission suivante
vendredi 20 novembre 2020
1h
Bises Japonaises : Hideo Shiraki, 3 Koto Girls, Nat King Cole, Chris Jennings, Tadao Sawai and more