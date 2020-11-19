For You : Monty Alexander, Betty Carter, Andy Emler, Ray Charles and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Se réveiller seul. Affronter l'obscurité. Dire adieu à l'amour. Ce soir, on est prêt à tout... pour vous !

Programmation musicale

Betty Carter - For You (Joe Burke, Al Dubin)

Album The Modern Sound of Betty Carter

Betty Carter (voix), Richard Wess (direction)

ABC

Ray Charles - Bye Bye Love (Felice Bryant, Boudleaux Bryant)

Album Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

Ray Charles (voix, piano)

ABC

Jesse Sharps Quintet and P.A.P.A. - The Goat and the Ramjam (Jesse Sharps)

Album Sharps and Flats

Jesse Sharps (saxophone soprano), Steve Smith (trompette), Nate Morgan (piano), Joel Ector (basse), Carl Burnett (batterie)

Nimbus West

Cecil Taylor - Jumpin’ Punkins (Mercer Ellington)

Album Jumpin' Punkins

Cecil Taylor (piano), Clark Terry (trompette), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Steve Lacy (saxophone soprano), Archie Shepp (saxophone ténor), Charles Davis (saxophone baryton), Buell Neidlinger (contrebasse), Billy Higgins (batterie)

Candid

Matthew Shipp - Vamp to Vibe (Matthew Shipp)

Album Equilibrium

Matthew Ship (piano), William Parker (basse), Gerald Cleaver (batterie), Khan Jamal (vibraphone), FLAM (synthé, programmation)

Thirsty Ear

William Parker, Lisa Sokolov - Autumn Song (William Parker)

Compilation Voices Fall From the Sky

Lisa Solokov (voix), Cooper Moore (piano)

Centering

Andy Emler - The Warm Up (Andy Emler)

Album No Solo

Andy Emler (piano)

La Buissonne

Billy Gault - Mode for Trane (Billy Gault)

Album When Destiny Calls

Billy Gault (piano), Bill Saxton (saxophone ténor), Billy Skinner (trompette), Ellen Deleston (voix), Joe Lee Wilson (voix), James 'Fish' Benjamin (contrebasse), Michael Carvin (batterie)

SteepleChase

Organic Pulse Ensemble - Long Time of Darkness (Gustav Horneij)

Album The Light Comes Back

Gustav Horneij (Organic Pulse Ensemble)

Urban Waves Records

Monty Alexander - Spunky (Monty Alexander)

Album Spunky

Monty Alexander (piano), Viktor Gaskin (contrebasse), Paul Humphrey (batterie)

Pacific